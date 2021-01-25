AW Turtles Indicator MT5

4.52

The indicator works according to the Turtle system and classically assumes a time interval of 20 and 55 candles. A trend is monitored over a given time interval. Entry is made at the moment of breakdown of the support or resistance level. The exit signal is a price breakout in the opposite direction of the trend of the same time interval.

Advantages:

  • Instruments: Currency pairs, stocks, commodities, indices, cryptocurrencies
  • Timeframe: Classically D1, also suitable for working with any timeframes
  • Trading hours: around the clock
  • Money management strategy: Risk per transaction no more than 1%
  • When using additional orders, the risk for each additional position is 0.25%

MT4 indicator version -> HERE/ AW Turtles EA MT5 -> HERE / More products -> HERE

Entry rules:

1) Shorter entry:

The entry condition is a breakout of the 20-day high or low.
The trade is skipped if the previous signal was successful.

    Note! If the previous deal was closed with a profit, we skip the entry. If it suddenly turns out that the breakout is profitable, then later we enter it after breaking through the 55-day channel.

    When the price breaks through this channel, we enter a trade.

    2) Longer term entry (if the 20 day breakout was missed due to the reasons stated above):

    The price breaks the 55-day high or low of the Donchian channel.

    Note! In approach number 2, the filter for the previous transaction is not used, we always enter.

    Exit Strategies:

    Stop Loss

    1) In the classic version there is a simplified form of calculation for turtles. It looks like this:

    In order to work with the formula for calculating stop loss, it is worth adding the ATR indicator to the chart:

    StopLoss = ATR (20) * 2

    2) We offer an additional option for calculating Stop Loss. This is the exit along the middle line of the indicator.

    The screenshot in the product description shows both StopLoss options:

    The ATR indicator with a period of 20 is displayed at the bottom. Thus, in the first calculation, Stop Loss will be equal to 389 * 2 = 780 points.
    The upper part of the screenshot shows the estimated Stop Loss level according to the second strategy, that is, along the middle line. Second option Stop loss = 745 points.

      As you can see, the StopLoss levels in the first and second cases are different, but have similar indicators. You can use any of the presented options in your trading.

      Additional orders:

      Installed at a distance of at least every 0.5 ATR from the entry point.

      Input settings:

      Period_Donchian - Channel period. Based on the previous specified number of candles, from the lower to the upper price level. On channel breakouts, we receive signals about a trend reversal.
      Maximum_bars_for_calculation - Number of bars for calculating the indicator

        NOTIFICATIONS SETTINGS

        Send_Push_Notifications - Use notifications about the appearance of new signals on the mobile version of the trader’s terminal
        Send_PopUp_Alerts - Use pop-up notifications
        Send_Email - Use sending letters about the occurrence of signals to the trader's email

          GRAPHICS SETTINGS

          Multitimeframe_dashboard - Dashboard display type, minimized or full
          Font size_in_panel - Text size on the indicator panel
          Y_offset - moving the multi-timeframe panel along the Y axis
          X_offset - moving the multi-timeframe panel along the X axis
          Color_Sell_Line - Color of the top line of the indicator
          Color_Buy_Line - Color of the bottom line of the indicator
          Color_Average_Line - Color of the average line of the indicator
          Uptrend_Color_Panel - Color of the ascending direction in the panel
          Downtrend_Color_Panel - Color of the downward direction in the panel
          Up_Color_Main_Panel - Uptrend color in the panel
          Down_Color_Main_Panel - Downtrend color in the panel

          Support:

          We are happy to provide our designs for free, but due to our limited time, all free products are provided without any support. Thanks for understanding.


          Reviews 32
          Csongor Pall
          2330
          Csongor Pall 2026.06.18 19:50 
           

          Does the job, thanks for the upload!

          jake199571
          74
          jake199571 2026.03.22 06:36 
           

          very good indicator .. thank you

          KhalidAdeel
          54
          KhalidAdeel 2025.12.10 19:31 
           

          Good Indicator... works very well... very usefill

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          Csongor Pall
          2330
          Csongor Pall 2026.06.18 19:50 
           

          Does the job, thanks for the upload!

          jake199571
          74
          jake199571 2026.03.22 06:36 
           

          very good indicator .. thank you

          KhalidAdeel
          54
          KhalidAdeel 2025.12.10 19:31 
           

          Good Indicator... works very well... very usefill

          JohnBrams
          56
          JohnBrams 2025.11.26 12:03 
           

          User didn't leave any comment to the rating

          shagirlshagirls
          64
          shagirlshagirls 2025.11.16 02:44 
           

          アプリのウィンドウの位置を変更しにくいです。 アプリのウィンドウは、ドラッグ・ドロップで動かせると使いやすくなると思います。 まだ設定して日が浅く、あまり使っていないので、 インジケーターが効果的かは、まだ分かりません。 移動しやすくなってほしいので、取り急ぎレビューしました。

          Samson Mwangi
          66
          Samson Mwangi 2025.07.25 09:53 
           

          Amazing indicator AW Turtles is, guides and shows one on market direction, using it on DAILY TIME FRAME and so far it's amazing can recommend to all

          Benjamin Afedzie
          4109
          Benjamin Afedzie 2025.07.02 22:44 
           

          best so far

          Ruben Alday
          229
          Ruben Alday 2025.06.06 12:07 
           

          Muy bueno, gracias

          mhipiolito
          25
          mhipiolito 2025.04.11 10:47 
           

          Very good indicator. Reliable when used with other indicators.

          Guaracy
          15
          Guaracy 2025.04.10 22:33 
           

          Muito bom

          Angediav
          14
          Angediav 2025.02.15 08:11 
           

          buen trabajo

          Quang Nguyễn
          18
          Quang Nguyễn 2024.08.19 12:31 
           

          Good

          adrielmpereira
          16
          adrielmpereira 2024.04.24 06:48 
           

          Great indicator. I had good results in my backtest. thanks!

          SNiama
          24
          SNiama 2023.12.15 22:08 
           

          Bom indicador! Poderia ser possível configurar os times frames que se quer visualizar no box de tendências. Também poderia ser possível minimizar essa caixa.

          RKE
          705
          RKE 2023.06.14 11:08 
           

          Nice one. Thank you!

          33.Hl21
          154
          33.Hl21 2022.07.30 23:19 
           

          Excelente Indicador de 4 operaciones 4 ganadas

          Ogbum Peter
          20
          Ogbum Peter 2022.06.08 00:04 
           

          Nice indicator

          morbi781
          15
          morbi781 2022.06.07 20:19 
           

          cool indicator, thnx

          Dom Gowan
          26
          Dom Gowan 2022.05.18 04:03 
           

          Good indicator, more accurate on higher timeframe

          itu aku
          28
          itu aku 2022.04.01 08:06 
           

          Very good indicator

          12
          Reply to review