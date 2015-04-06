DOWNLOAD the set file for H1 or D1 time frame. Get the Set files other customers you can find in the file bank folder in the Private Customers Chat



This expert advisor is designed specifically for trading on EUR/USD and grid strategy. The mathematical grid strategy allows you to optimize trading by opening a new orders to average profits so that a series of orders is closed consistently with a profit.

The EA has a mobile trading panel for managing auto-trading functions and the ability to open trades manually. All trades opened by the trader in manual mode will be closed with a profit using the DD Reduce Functions settings The recommended set file is attached to the User's Manual. You can set aggressive or conservative trade style using the HTF and Candle filter parameters in the settings of GOLD EAgle We can say that the task of 'Keep it Short Simple' is to bring any trade to profit regardless of when and how it was opened