Keep It Short Simple

 

DOWNLOAD the set file for H1 or D1 time frame. Get the Set files other customers you can find in the file bank folder in the Private Customers Chat

This expert advisor is designed specifically for trading on EUR/USD and grid strategy. The mathematical grid strategy allows you to optimize trading by opening a new orders to average profits so that a series of orders is closed consistently with a profit.

The EA has a mobile trading panel for managing auto-trading functions and the ability to open trades manually. All trades opened by the trader in manual mode will be closed with a profit using the DD Reduce Functions settings

The recommended set file is attached to the User's Manual. You can set aggressive or conservative trade style using the HTF and Candle filter parameters in the settings of GOLD EAgle 

We can say that the task of 'Keep it Short Simple' is to bring any trade to profit regardless of when and how it was opened

RECOMMENDATION
Symbol
 EURUSD
Timeframe H1-D1
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Farell Edson Mazarin
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Quantum Nexus is an innovative Expert Advisor that combines quantitative analysis, multi-level validation, trend-following algorithms, position-tracking mechanisms, and statistical monitoring within a unified automated trading system. Bringing this product to life required decades of development experience and one year of preparation to create Quant v5 - a hedge-fund-level quantitative analysis tool with continuous rolling OOS tests used to mathematically prove the statistical edge of strategies
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Abdallah Moustafa Hamdy Ahm Abdelrazek
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Imagine the stability and symmetry of the Great Pyramids — perfectly balanced, unshakable, and built to last centuries. That’s exactly what the Three Pyramids EA delivers to your trading account — a smart , stable , and strategic system that combines hedging , martingale precision , and adaptive scaling to withstand market turbulence and grow equity steadily. Core Philosophy Unlike ordinary grid or martingale systems that collapse under volatility, Three Pyramids EA is designed around balance an
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The Expert Advisor is designed to detect a trend reversal by trading multiple instrument The algorithm used here is accurately detects the trend based on neural network in all the major symbols in the market and generates entry and exit signals. The Expert Advisor has aggressive management and trading methods, which allows you to get big profits in a short time. The settings are designed for a minimum deposit of $ 1000 .. $ Preferred amount 2500  The trading timeframe is M15 / H1 / H4 / D1. •
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Abdallah Moustafa Hamdy Ahm Abdelrazek
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Confident trader  is an advanced automated trading system meticulously designed for multi-currency dynamics and completely adaptable to your needs. Utilizing advanced technical analysis, the robot evaluates historical and real-time data to identify potential trends, key support and resistance levels, and other relevant market signals. The robot opens positions every day, from Monday to Friday, and all positions are protected with   Take Profit,   Stop Loss   and various other configurations to s
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Abdallah Moustafa Hamdy Ahm Abdelrazek
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This trend following system was designed by   Dennis Gartman   and   Bill Eckhart , and relies on breakouts of historical highs and lows to take and close trades: it is the complete opposite to the "buy low and sell high" approach. This trend following system was taught to a group of average and normal individuals, and almost everyone turned into a profitable trader. The main rule is   "Trade an N-day breakout and take profits when an M-day high or low is breached (N must me above M)" . Example
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We sell products only on MQL market , if you have seen somewhere to resell with cheaper price , it must be a    faked version   and 100% sure the performance is not real   . Also will not be supported by us . I am appreciated to join our game and do not risk a cent on   faked version   .  Boosting performance   is allowed , Please contact me after purchase about how to get free version of indicator and daily analysis . Upgraded 4.0 to all pairs also good to use . if you want to improve your   m
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Abdallah Moustafa Hamdy Ahm Abdelrazek
Experts
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Abdallah Moustafa Hamdy Ahm Abdelrazek
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The Expert Advisor is designed to detect a trend reversal by trading multiple instrument The algorithm used here is accurately detects the trend based on neural network in all the major symbols in the market and generates entry and exit signals. The Expert Advisor has aggressive management and trading methods, which allows you to get big profits in a short time. The settings are designed for a minimum deposit of $ 1000 .. $ Preferred amount 2500  The trading timeframe is M15 / H1 / H4 / D1. •
Zodiac maniac EA
Abdallah Moustafa Hamdy Ahm Abdelrazek
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Introducing     Zodiac maniac EA   , the groundbreaking MQL4 expert advisor that's transforming the way you trade the prestigious EURUSD pair. Developed by a team of experienced traders with trading experience of over 15 years !  Zodiac maniac EA   stands out from other expert advisors due to its remarkable approach to handling losing trades. Unlike traditional methods that solely rely on Stop Loss orders to limit losses, Zodiac maniac EA employs a sophisticated technique to manage losing posit
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