Trend Arrow Super
- Indicators
-
Aleksandr Makarov💎 Forex trading system development (since 2016).
- Version: 2.0
- Updated: 21 January 2023
- Activations: 20
Trend Arrow Super
The indicator not repaint or change its data.
A professional, yet very easy to use Forex system. The indicator gives accurate BUY\SELL signals.
Trend Arrow Super is very easy to use, you just need to attach it to the chart and follow simple trading recommendations.
- Buy signal: Arrow + Histogram in green color, enter immediately on the market to buy.
- Sell signal: Arrow + Histogram of red color, enter immediately on the market to sell.
highly recommend