Trend Arrow Super

5

Trend Arrow Super

The indicator not repaint or change its data.

A professional, yet very easy to use Forex system. The indicator gives accurate BUY\SELL signals.

Trend Arrow Super is very easy to use, you just need to attach it to the chart and follow simple trading recommendations.


  • Buy signal: Arrow + Histogram in green color, enter immediately on the market to buy.

  • Sell signal: Arrow + Histogram of red color, enter immediately on the market to sell.
Reviews 4
Yik Hung Lai
1187
Yik Hung Lai 2025.02.11 14:14 
 

highly recommend

RAYAN
97
RAYAN 2024.09.20 07:27 
 

working perfectly with combination of SYSTEM TREND ARROW ..!!!

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Indicators
Gold Pro Scalper Precise entry points for currencies, crypto, metals, stocks, indices! Indicator 100% does not repaint!!! If a signal appeared, it does not disappear! Unlike indicators with redrawing, which lead to loss of deposit, because they can show a signal, and then remove it. Trading with this indicator is very easy. Wait for a signal from the indicator and enter the deal, according to the arrow  (Blue arrow - Buy, Red - Sell). I recommend using it with the Trend Filter (download
System Trend Pro
Aleksandr Makarov
5 (3)
Indicators
System Trend Pro - This is the best trend trading indicator!!! The indicator no repaint!!!  The indicator has   MTF   mode, which adds confidence to trading on the trend (   no repaint   ). How to trade? Everything is very simple, we wait for the first signal (big arrow), then wait for the second signal (small arrow) and enter the market in the direction of the arrow. (See screens 1 and 2.) Exit on the opposite signal or take 20-30 pips, close half of it, and keep the rest until the opposite
Gold Scalper Super
Aleksandr Makarov
5 (2)
Indicators
Gold Scalper Super is an easy-to-use trading system. The indicator can be used as a standalone scalping system on the M1 time frame, as well as part of your existing trading system. Bonus: when purchasing an indicator, Trend Arrow Super is provided free of charge, write to us after purchase. The indicator 100% does not repaint!!! If a signal appears, it does not disappear! Unlike indicators with redrawing, which lead to the loss of a deposit, because they can show a signal and then remove it.
Trend Filter Pro
Aleksandr Makarov
5 (1)
Indicators
Special offer in honor of the New Year and Christmas!! https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/bossik2810 Trend Filter Pro Trend filter indicator. Very good filter for your trading system, I recommend to use it together with - System Trend Pro   or  Quantum Entry PRO The indicator no repaint!!! Settings: Change the Period parameter for better filtering ( default is 90) Any questions? Need help?, I am always happy to help, write me in private messages or In Telegram: https://t.me/Trader35_Admin
FREE
Binary Reverse
Aleksandr Makarov
5 (1)
Indicators
This is a powerful system for binary options and intraday trading. The indicator neither repaints, nor changes its readings. Binary Reverse is designed to determine the points where the price reverses. The indicator fixes both reversals and roll-backs considerably expanding your analytical capabilities. It not only clearly shows correction and reversal points, but also tracks the overall trend dynamics. Trading recommendations Coincidence of two signals (arrow and cross) is a strong entry signal
Signal Trend Super
Aleksandr Makarov
Indicators
Signal Trend Super Indicator of accurate market entry. Very good entry indicator for your trading system, I recommend to use it together with - System Trend Pro   and    Professional Trade Arrow The indicator does not redraw and does not change its data. Wait until the candle closes. Any questions? Need help?, I am always happy to help, write me in private messages or In Telegram
FREE
Professional Scalper
Aleksandr Makarov
Experts
Special offer in honor of the New Year and Christmas!! https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/bossik2810 Professional Scalper EA - Safe and stable. Parameters: *Lot-Sizing Method Fixed Lot  - a fixed lot will always be used for the initial trade; Low Risk 20% annual - Intelligent lot size calculation based on account balance to generate approximately 20% annualized return; Mid Risk 40% annual -  Intelligent lot size calculation based on account funds to generate approximately 40% annualized return; S
Global Parabolic MT4
Aleksandr Makarov
5 (2)
Indicators
Global Parabolic MT4 Indicator for scalping on M1-M5. A very good indicator for your trading system, it can be used as a standalone trading system, I recommend using it together with - System Trend Pro The indicator does not repaint and does not change its data. Settings: Change the FILTER parameter for accurate market entries. Any questions? Need help?, I am always happy to help, write me in private messages or In telegram
Gold Level MT4
Aleksandr Makarov
Indicators
Gold Level MT4 A great helper for trading Gold. Levels do not repaint and do not change their data We recommend using it with the indicator - Professional Trade Arrow Levels are built every day, so you will trade every day with the indicator. Gold Level. Price markups are shown on the chart, after reaching TP1 or SL1, close half of the position, and the rest is transferred to breakeven. Any questions? Need help?, I am always happy to help, write me in private messages or in telegram.
AMS Scalper
Aleksandr Makarov
Indicators
AMS Scalper An excellent indicator for the entry point into the market; we use indicator signals only according to the trend. Settings: Range - 50 (range size for signal search.) Maximum candles Back - 3 (after how many candles to set a signal) P.S. For the signal to appear on the zero candle, set 0. We recommend a trend indicator -   Quantum Entry PRO Still have questions? do you need help?, I'm always happy to help, write to me in private messages
Professional Trade Arrow
Aleksandr Makarov
Indicators
Professional Trade Arrow  Non-repaint  MT4 technical indicator. works on all timeframes 1 minute to the monthly timeframe  the trade vision buy and sell arrow is a multi currency and synthetic indicator Aqua arrow look for selling opportunities Crimson arrow look for buying opportunities.  wait for candle to close and arrow to appear before taking any trades. Settings: Key value - 3.0 ( This parameter is adjusted for a better signal.) We recommend a trend indicator -    Trend Arrow Super
Scalper Box MT4
Aleksandr Makarov
Indicators
Scalper Box MT4 Fully ready strategy for trading on all markets (Stocks, Futures, Forex and Cryptocurrencies). Indicator signals are not repaint!!! How to trade? Wait for a signal from the indicator Scalper Box MT4 (blue arrow - buy, red arrow - sell). After the signal we immediately enter the market, SL set behind the formed box. Using trend filter indicator and template Recommended timeframe: M5 - Ideal for Scalping. M15 - Suitable for Daytrading. H1 - Suitable for Swing Trading.
Quantum Entry MT4
Aleksandr Makarov
Indicators
Top Quantum Entry MT4 indicator that gives signals to enter trades. Perfect entry points for currencies, cryptocurrency, metals, stocks and indices. The indicator 100% does not repaint!!! If a signal appears, it does not disappear anymore! Unlike indicators with redrawing, which lead to loss of deposit, because they can show a signal, and then remove it. Trading with this indicator is very easy. Wait for a signal from the indicator and enter the deal, according to the arrow  (Blue arrow
Quantum Entry PRO
Aleksandr Makarov
Indicators
Quantum Entry is a powerful price action trading system built on one of the most popular and widely known strategies among traders: the Breakout Strategy! This indicator produces crystal clear buy and sell signals based on breakouts of key support and resistance zones. Unlike typical breakout indicators, it uses advanced calculations to accurately confirm the breakout! When a breakout occurs, you receive instant alerts. No lag and no repaint :  All signals are delivered in real-time, with no lag
Smart Level Pro
Aleksandr Makarov
Indicators
Smart Level Pro is a very powerful indicator based on the concept of order blocks and set entries with the right fvg and breakouts to create a very good entry level like a professional trader. Very easy to use interface and easy to enter on buy and sell signals. The indicator does not repaint and does not change its data! Works best on M5-M15 timeframe for gold, bitcoin and currency pairs. 4-5 deals daily for each pair. Trading with this indicator is very easy. We wait for a signal from the ind
Gold Trend Scalper
Aleksandr Makarov
Indicators
Accurate entry points for trades for currencies, crypto, metals, stocks, indices! The indicator 100% does not repaint!!! How to use the indicator! If a signal appears, it no longer disappears! Unlike indicators with redrawing, which lead to loss of deposit, because they can show a signal and then remove it. Trading with this indicator is very easy. We wait for the signal from the indicator and enter the transaction according to the arrow (Blue arrow - Buy, Red - Sell). The indicator works grea
Golding Trend
Aleksandr Makarov
Indicators
Golding Trend: 100% does not repaint its signals. Designed specifically for Gold GOLD/XAUUSD Golding Trend is designed to identify the most relevant trends in the financial market. If you are looking for a tool that accurately predicts movements, Golding Trend is your ally. Trading with this indicator is very easy. We wait for a signal from the indicator and enter the transaction according to the arrow (Blue arrow - Buy, Red - Sell). No delays or redrawing: all signals are delivered in real t
Arrow Candle
Aleksandr Makarov
Indicators
Special offer in honor of the New Year and Christmas!! https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/bossik2810 Arrow Candle   - These are colored candles that show the trend based on volume and trend slope. This indicator will show you the color change on the next bar of the confirmation candle. Blue candles = possible buy (volume is increasing), Red candles = bullish weakness (volume is decreasing) possible sell. Arrow Candle is optimized for trading in any market and can be used in trending and non-trending
Sniper System
Aleksandr Makarov
Indicators
Sniper System Accurate entry points for trades for currencies, crypto, metals, stocks, indices! The indicator 100% does not repaint All screenshots were taken at the time of publication (no adjustment to history!) If a signal appears, it no longer disappears! Unlike indicators with redrawing, which lead to loss of deposit, because they can show a signal and then remove it. Trading with this indicator is very easy. We wait for a signal from the indicator and enter the transaction according to th
M1 Golding
Aleksandr Makarov
3.67 (3)
Indicators
M1 Golding  — This is an easy to use trading system. It is an arrow indicator designed for the M1-M5 time frame. The indicator can be used as a standalone scalping system, as well as as part of your existing trading system. Bonus: When you buy the indicator, you get a gift - Trend Arrow Super I also provide an additional trend filter indicator absolutely free of charge - Filter The combination of these indicators can help you make your trading easier and more accurate. Indicator Parameters: Tre
System Super Trend
Aleksandr Makarov
Indicators
System Super Trend: Your personal all-inclusive strategy The indicator no repaint!!!  System Super Trend -  is an easy to use trading system. It is an arrow indicator designed for Forex and cryptocurrencies. The indicator can be used as a standalone system, as well as part of your existing trading system. How does System Super Trend work? We have 3 options for trading with our indicator. Global Signals  -  You can easily trade using these signals, Green arrow - for buying, Red - for selling.
Reversal Super Pro
Aleksandr Makarov
Indicators
Reversal Super Pro - The best trend-following trading indicator!!! Precise entry points for currencies, cryptocurrencies, metals, stocks, and indices! Indicator 100% does not repaint!!! Once a signal appears, it never disappears! Unlike indicators that repaint, which can lead to loss of deposits because they can display a signal and then remove it. It is not recommended to use it alone, only with an additional trend indicator. Bonus: When you purchase the indicator, you receive the Trend Arro
ARM Pro
Aleksandr Makarov
Indicators
The ARM Pro indicator is an excellent tool that will enhance traders' market analysis by combining trend identification with entry points and reversal alerts. This indicator allows users to confidently and accurately navigate the complexities of the Forex market. Key benefits: ·  Works on MT4 ·  Clear buy and sell signals ·  Doesn't repaint ·  Works on all assets Indicator 100% does not repaint!!! Once a signal appears, it never disappears (wait for the current price to close)! This is unlike
System Global Trend
Aleksandr Makarov
Indicators
System Global Trend: Your Personal All-In-One Strategy The indicator does not redraw and does not change its data! System Global Trend is an easy-to-use trading system. It is an arrow indicator designed for Forex and cryptocurrencies. The indicator can be used as a standalone system, as well as a part of your existing trading system. How does System Global Trend work? We have 3 trading options with our indicator. Global Signals   – You can easily trade based on these signals: A   Green arrow  
Trend Arrow Super MT5
Aleksandr Makarov
Indicators
Trend Arrow Super Special offer -  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/bossik2810 The indicator does not redraw and does not change its data. Professional but very easy to use Forex system. The indicator gives accurate BUY\SELL signals. Trend Arrow Super is very easy to use, you just need to attach it to the chart and follow simple trading recommendations. Buy signal: Arrow + histogram in green color, enter immediately on the market to buy. Sell signal: Arrow + Histogram in red color, enter imme
BotM5 MT5
Aleksandr Makarov
Indicators
BotM5 MT5  Exact entry points for currencies, crypto, metals, stocks, indices! Special offer -  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/bossik2810 Indicator 100% does not repaint!!! If a signal appeared, it does not disappear! Unlike indicators with redrawing, which lead to loss of deposit, because they can show a signal, and then remove it. Trading with this indicator is very easy. Wait for a signal from the indicator and enter the deal, according to the arrow  (Aqua arrow - Buy, Red - Sell).
GoldX Pro
Aleksandr Makarov
Indicators
GoldX PRO is a good trend indicator. The indicator's unique algorithm analyzes the asset price movement, taking into account technical and mathematical analysis factors, determines the most profitable entry points and issues a signal to open a BUY or SELL order. Special offer -  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/bossik2810 Advantages of the indicator: The indicator produces signals with high accuracy. The confirmed indicator signal does not disappear and is not redrawn - after the signal is confirm
Gold Trend Scalper Pro
Aleksandr Makarov
Indicators
Accurate entry points for trades for currencies, crypto, metals, stocks, indices! The indicator 100% does not repaint!!! If a signal appears, it no longer disappears! Unlike indicators with redrawing, which lead to loss of deposit, because they can show a signal and then remove it. How to use the indicator? Trading with this indicator is very easy. We wait for the signal from the indicator and enter the transaction according to the arrow (Blue arrow - Buy, Red - Sell). Indicator Parameters: P
Ai Breakout X
Aleksandr Makarov
5 (1)
Experts
LIVE SIGNAL FROM A REAL TRADING ACCOUNT: To ensure complete transparency, I provide access to a live investor account, allowing you to monitor its performance in real time without any manipulation. Only 1 order Stop-loss: 200 pips Take-profit: 2500 pips Trailing start: 200 pips LIVE SIGNAL: XAUUSD   Soon! Be sure to contact me after purchase to receive the Expert Advisor installation guide! We strongly recommend letting us install the Expert Advisor for you. Simply send us your VPS credentials,
Quantum Entry PRO MT5
Aleksandr Makarov
Indicators
Quantum Entry   is a powerful price action trading system built on one of the most popular and widely known strategies among traders: the Breakout Strategy! This indicator produces crystal clear buy and sell signals based on breakouts of key support and resistance zones. Unlike typical breakout indicators, it uses advanced calculations to accurately confirm the breakout! When a breakout occurs, you receive instant alerts. No lag and no repaint :  All signals are delivered in real-time, with no l
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MP_mpap
633
MP_mpap 2025.09.11 14:21 
 

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Yik Hung Lai
1187
Yik Hung Lai 2025.02.11 14:14 
 

highly recommend

RAYAN
97
RAYAN 2024.09.20 07:27 
 

working perfectly with combination of SYSTEM TREND ARROW ..!!!

maroonxy
2763
maroonxy 2022.10.08 14:54 
 

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