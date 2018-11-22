EZ Binary USJP Pair

The indicator allows you to trade binary options. The recommended time frame is М1 and the expiration time is 1,2,3 minutes. The indicator suitable for auto and manual trading. A possible signal is specified as a arrows above/under a candle. You should wait until the candle closes!

Arrows are not re-painted

Trade sessions: TOKYO section (Half-end)

Currency pairs: USD/JPY

Working time frame: M1

Expiration time: 1,2,3 minutes.

The indicator also shows good results when using the martingale strategy - "Martingale for the next signal". The recommended number of martingale steps - 5 for 1 minute expired , steps 4 for 2,3 minutes expired

For any query feel free to contact me, I will reply ASAP.

Happy if helpful to you.



