Unity Basket WPR

Unity Basket WPR (William's Percent Range) indicator combines serveral pairs' WPR to a combined basket of your defined base currency. This gives you clear trading signals along with potential TP and SL.

Use the indicator along with other indicators, like ATR, to avoid flat market situations and an indicator showing you the overall trend like an MA (50). Trade with the trend.


Settings

  • Basket pairs - comma separated list of pairs (default: EURUSD,EURJPY,EURCHF,EURGBP,EURNZD,EURCAD,EURAUD)
  • Period WPR - period to use (default: 20)
  • WPR line color - color of the WPR line (default: blue)
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