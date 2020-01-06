AW Scalping Dynamics MT5

Fully automatic advanced trading robot that works based on trend reversals. If necessary, it is possible to use a grid strategy. Built-in 3 types of notifications and position locking when the maximum cart load is reached.

The default settings are recommended for EURUSD on the M15 timeframe.

Features and Benefits:

Ability to work in two directions at the same time

Built-in ability to work on time in several stages

Uses a virtual StopLoss not visible to the broker

Algorithm of work based on the activity of the current trend

Built-in automatic lot calculation

Uses all types of notifications

The ability to automatically lock positions and disable the adviser

Decreasing TakeProfit for subsequent orders in the basket

Adjustment of opening orders taking into account the current trend or step by step

MT4 version -> HERE / Troubleshooting -> HERE Detailed instruction and description of input variables -> HERE

How the advisor trades:

-First of all, when trading, the current trend activity is taken into account ("Main Trend filter" variable). The smaller it is, the higher the probability of a reversal and the fewer orders the EA will open.



-When opening each new order, the EA reduces the activity of the trend by "Trend filter decrease per order" for subsequent signals.



-Oscillator reversal signals are used after the trend filter signal.

The variables that determine the activity of the oscillator signals are -

Period for oscillator - Oscillator period. The smaller, the more active the signals.



K1 for oscillator's zone - Weight factor #1. The smaller it is, the more active the signals.



K2 for oscillator's zone - Weight factor #2. The smaller it is, the more active the signals.

The EA has a built-in locking function, it works as follows:

For example, you set "maximum basket" = 4 in the input settings. This means that a grid of 4 orders will be opened either step by step or step by step + signal (depending on your settings). And when the moment of opening the fifth order comes, instead of opening the fifth order, the adviser will lock the entire position and turn off.

The EA only locks the position; after blocking it is disabled. Therefore, further processing by the adviser is not performed.

The EA has a built-in custom oscillator.

When working with this indicator, the oscillator should not break through the level, as is usually the case. And the price must pass the channel. The smaller the coefficients, the narrower the channel is needed for the price to overcome in order to get a smaller signal.

An increase in the coefficients leads to an expansion of the price channel, which must be broken through to receive a signal.