AW Super Trend MT5

4.83

AW Super Trend -This is one of the most popular classic trend indicators. It has a simple setting, allows you to work not only with the trend, but also displays the stop loss level, which is calculated by this indicator.

Benefits:

  • Instruments: Currency pairs, stocks, commodities, indices, cryptocurrencies.
  • Timeframe: М15 and higher.
  • Trading time: Around the clock.
  • Shows the direction of the current trend.
  • Calculates the stop loss.
  • It can be used when working with trading.
  • Three types of notifications: push, email, alert.

MT4 version -> HERE / News - HERE 

Capabilities:

The indicator displays the current trend direction in the corresponding color.
- Blue color denotes an uptrend on the symbol used, on the current timeframe.
- The red color of the line indicates a downtrend on the used timeframe on the selected symbol.

The indicator can be used to set StopLoss.

    The indicator line is displayed not over the bars, but with some shift relative to the bars. This place where the trend line is displayed can be used by the trader to set Stop Loss.

    When the trend changes, the indicator lines are repainted and displayed as a vertical line at the moment of the trend change. This display is due to the fact that the indicator can be used to mark a stop loss.

    May filter signals on small timeframes with directions shown on higher timeframes.

    How it works:

    1. That is, if you work on the M15 or M30 timeframe
    2. Run the indicator on a higher timeframe. H4 or D1.
    3. On the D1 timeframe there is an uptrend, which means that on the M30 working timeframe you should only buy in this trend.

      In a downtrend on a higher timeframe, you should only use sells on the lower timeframe.

      Input settings:

      Period - Period based on the previous specified number of candles, from the lowest to the highest price level. On channel breakouts, we receive signals of a trend reversal.

      Multiplier - Shift multiplier for ATR. That is, the distance to place the stop loss.

      Bars number - The number of bars for calculating the indicator. If "0" - the indicator will be calculated on the current bar, if "1" - the indicator will be calculated on the previous bar, that is, at the close of the candle.

        NOTIFICATIONS SETTINGS

        Send Push Notifications - Use notifications about the appearance of new signals to the mobile version of the trader's terminal

        Send PopUp Alerts - Use pop-up notifications when new signals appear  

        Send Email - Use sending letters about the appearance of signals to the trader's e-mail

          GRAPHICS SETTINGS

          Up Color Line - Color of the indicator line in an uptrend

          Down Color Line - Color of the indicator line in a downtrend

          Lines Wight - Adjusting the thickness of the indicator line

          Support:

          We are happy to provide our developments for free, but due to the limited time available, all free products are provided without any support.

          Thank you for understanding.


          Reviews 8
          Benjamin Afedzie
          4086
          Benjamin Afedzie 2025.07.30 17:07 
           

          great product

          Илья Богатов
          87
          Илья Богатов 2024.06.23 14:02 
           

          Здравствуйте,Александр!Большое спасибо за бесплатный индикатор!Попробовал ваш индикатор на российском рынке.Хорошо работает!

          Elchin2007
          109
          Elchin2007 2024.02.23 08:42 
           

          GOOD! GOOD! GOOD!

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          4.92 (13)
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          Benjamin Afedzie
          4086
          Benjamin Afedzie 2025.07.30 17:07 
           

          great product

          Jeremy Edouard Pierre Vilaspasa
          118
          Jeremy Edouard Pierre Vilaspasa 2025.01.24 15:52 
           

          User didn't leave any comment to the rating

          Илья Богатов
          87
          Илья Богатов 2024.06.23 14:02 
           

          Здравствуйте,Александр!Большое спасибо за бесплатный индикатор!Попробовал ваш индикатор на российском рынке.Хорошо работает!

          John Bacelar
          168
          John Bacelar 2024.03.30 23:37 
           

          User didn't leave any comment to the rating

          Elchin2007
          109
          Elchin2007 2024.02.23 08:42 
           

          GOOD! GOOD! GOOD!

          V1ctor
          65
          V1ctor 2023.02.04 06:06 
           

          хороший индикатор

          y728115
          329
          y728115 2022.12.08 04:32 
           

          Thank you. is a good indicator

          Sessiri Ratanatharakeat
          38
          Sessiri Ratanatharakeat 2021.07.19 11:01 
           

          Very Good Indy

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