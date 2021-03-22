AW Three MA MT5

An Expert Advisor that trades at the intersection of two moving averages uses the third moving average to filter the current trend direction. It has flexible, but at the same time, simple input settings.

Problem solving -> HERE / MT4 version -> HERE / Instruction -> HERE

Benefits:

Intuitive easy setup

Suitable for any type of instrument and any timeframe

Has three types of notifications

Pluggable system of overlapping the first order by the last

Ability to automatically calculate trading volumes

Expert Advisor strategy.

The EA uses three moving averages to open positions. The main ones are two moving ones, fast and slow. The third is a slide to filter out market noise.

If the fast moving one crosses the slow one from the bottom up, then this is a buy signal.

If the fast moving one crosses the slow one from top to bottom, then this is a sell signal.

When using the third sliding:

When the fast and slow moving averages are below the filtered moving average (downward trend), only sell signals work.

When the filtering moving average is lower (uptrend) than the fast and slow ones, only buy signals work.

The fastest period is the smallest, the slowest period is longer, and the filter sliding period is the largest.

If filtering is disabled then:

At each intersection of the fast and slow moving averages, the EA will open trades

Input variables:

Main settings

Size of the first order - Volume for opening the first order

Enable Autolot calculation - Use automatic lot calculation. Autolot allows you to save risk settings when changing the deposit

Autolot deposit per 0.01 lots - The amount of the deposit for every 0.01 when using an autolot

Signals

Fast / Slow / Filtering MA Period - The period of the corresponding moving

Fast / Slow / Filtering MA Method - The method of the corresponding sliding

Fast / Slow / Filtering MA Applied Price - Applied price for moving

Use Third MA Filter - TRUE or FALSE to turn on or off the filter slide

Grids settings

Minimum s tep between average orders - A variable that regulates the step between orders, measured in points

Multiplier for average orders - Each subsequent order opened by the advisor in the order grid will be larger than the previous one by a given coefficient

Take Profit settings

Size of Virtual TakeProfit (In points) - The size of the virtual Take Profit. It is calculated for the current group of orders from the breakeven price

Use overlap last and first orders - Use the first order overlap by the last one

Use overlap after that number of orders - Use the overlap of the first order by the last one after a given number of open orders

Protection settings

Maximum slippage in points - Maximum allowable slippage in points for opening and closing orders

Maximum spread in points - The maximum allowable spread for opening orders. Measured in points

Maximum number of orders - The maximum allowable number of orders of the same type

Advisor settings

Orders Magic number - MagicNumber of the advisor's orders

Comments of the EA's orders - Commentary for advisor orders

Allow to open OP_BUY orders - Allow the advisor to open orders of the OP_BUY type

Allow to open OP_SELL orders - Allow advisor open orders of type OP_SELL

Allow to open new orders after close - Allow new orders to be sent after all orders are closed

Show panel of advisor - Ability to show or hide the advisor panel

Font size in panel - Adjust the font size on the panel

Notifications settings

Send push notifications when close orders - Notifications to the mobile version of the terminal, when orders are closed

Send mails when close orders - Sending letters to an email address when orders are closed

Send alerts when close orders - Sending pop-up notifications on the terminal when orders are closed



