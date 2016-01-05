Email Drawdown Alert

5

Free informative Indicator-helper. It'll be usefull for traders who trade many symbols or using grid systems (Averaging or Martingale). Indicator counts drawdown as percent and currency separate.

It has a number of settings:

  • Count deposite drawdown according equity value and send e-mail or notifications to user if DD more than set;
  • Sending e-mail when max open orders reached;
  • Shows price and remaining pips amount before MarginCall on current chart and Account generally;
  • Display summary trade lot on current chart and Account generally;
  • Shows distance to nearest TakeProfit on current chart.

For details on how to configure sending e-mails from the terminal please read here


Parameters

====== Main Options =====

  • Choose Symbol to Send Notification - select orders for calculating the drawdown and the number of open orders (of the current pair or all symbols).
  • Send Notification: Send Max Drawdown % - send a notification when the specified drawdown percentage is reached. At 0 - off.
  • Send Notification: Send Max Drawdown Currency - send a notification when the specified drawdown is reached in the deposit currency. At 0 - off.
  • Send Notification: Max Open Orders Symbol - the maximum allowable number of open orders for the current currency pair, upon reaching which a notification will be sent. At 0 - off.
  • Send Notification: Max Open Orders Total - the maximum allowable number of open orders on the entire trading account, upon reaching which a notification will be sent. At 0 - off.
  • Count Pending Orders - take into account pending orders in the calculation
  • Show Margin Call - if true, then the MarginCall line and its value will be displayed on the chart.
  • Show Orders Info - displays the value of the total trading lot and the number of orders for the current pair and the account as a whole.
  • Show Near TP & SL - displays information about the remaining number of points by Take Profit / Stop Loss of the nearest order.

====== Notification Options =====

  • Show Alert - display an alert on the chart when the specified drawdown or the number of open orders is reached
  • Send E-mail - send e-mail to mail if an SMTP server is configured.
  • Send Notification - sending a notification to mobile terminals, whose MetaQuotes ID are specified in the settings window on the "Notifications" tab.

====== Design Options =====

  • Label Corner Position - setting the location of information at the corners of the screen;
  • DrawdownColor, LotsInfoColor, TPInfoColor, MarginCallColor - text labels color settings.
  • Show lable on chart - displays the text label on the chart above the candles.


Reviews 16
bje05emoney
50
bje05emoney 2023.07.16 21:43 
 

love it! need to add option to send email when cumulative lot size has been placed. ie 2.94 email alert! lot size has reach 2.94. TIA

Jose David Rivera Trejo
488
Jose David Rivera Trejo 2022.02.02 23:40 
 

Excelente indicador. Estoy muy agradecido Roman

Marcelo Rebelato Pavan
666
Marcelo Rebelato Pavan 2021.06.17 16:17 
 

Very good indicator, it works perfect and help too much!

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Indicators
Money Flow Profile MT5 HERE   Here   our more valuable tools SMC Trend Trading   ,  Easy SMC Trading  ,  Institutional SMC Architect Volume Analysis Tools  ,  Volume flow Profile  ,  Market volume profile  , FVG with Volume  , Liquidity Heatmap Profile  ,  Volume Spread Analysis This Master Edition is engineered for clarity and speed, featuring a unique Auto-Theme Sync system that instantly beautifies your chart layout upon loading. Key Features: True Money Flow Calculation: Goes beyond stand
Forex Breath System
Oleg Rodin
5 (5)
Indicators
Forex Breath System is a trend based trading system which can be used with any market. You can use this system with currencies, metals, commodities, indices, crypto and even stocks. It can also be used with any time frame. The system is universal. It shows trend and provides arrow signals with the trend. The indicator can also provide you with a special type of alerts when the signals appear in the direction of the trend which makes trend trading an easy task. The indicator is very easy to use a
Trend Lines PRO
Roman Podpora
5 (1)
Indicators
TREND LINES PRO    helps understand where the market is truly changing direction. The indicator shows real trend reversals and points where major players re-enter. You see   BOS lines   Trend changes and key levels on higher timeframes — without complex settings or unnecessary noise. Signals don't repaint and remain on the chart after the bar closes. VERSION MT 5     -     Reveals its maximum potential when paired with the   RFI LEVELS PRO  indicator What the indicator shows: Real shifts   tren
TMM Channel System
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5 (1)
Indicators
T.M.M Channel System is a forex trading system which provides signals for BUY and SELL with the Trend using special trend filter price channel indicator. This indicator is easy to adapt to any market using only two parameters. This channel indicator does not repaint! The channel indicator is recommended for trading on H4 charts but can be used with any time frame though. After purchase you will download the channel indicator. The arrow indicator will be provided to you for free after purchase. Y
Super Signal Skyblade Edition MT4
Shengzu Zhong
5 (2)
Indicators
Super Signal – Skyblade Edition Professional No-Repaint / No-Lag Trend Signal System with Exceptional Win Rate | For MT4 / MT5 It works best on lower timeframes, such as 1-minute, 5-minute, and 15-minute charts. Core Features: Super Signal – Skyblade Edition is a smart signal system designed specifically for trend trading. It applies a multi-layered confirmation mechanism to detect only strong, directional moves supported by real momentum. This system does not attempt to predict tops or bottoms
RFI levels PRO
Roman Podpora
5 (1)
Indicators
The indicator accurately shows the reversal points and price return zones where the   Major players . You see where new trends are forming and make decisions with maximum precision, maintaining control over every trade. VERSION MT5     -     Reveals its maximum potential when combined with the   TREND LINES PRO   indicator What the indicator shows: Reversal structures and reversal levels with activation at the beginning of a new trend. Display of   TAKE PROFIT   and   STOP LOSS   levels with mi
Dynamic Forex28 Navigator
Bernhard Schweigert
4.43 (7)
Indicators
Specials Discount now. The Next Generation Forex Trading Tool. Dynamic Forex28 Navigator is the evolution of our long-time, popular indicators, combining the power of three into one: Advanced Currency Strength28 Indicator (695 reviews) + Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT (520 reviews) + CS28 Combo Signals (recent Bonus) Details about the indicator  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/758844 What Does The Next-Generation Strength Indicator Offer? Everything you loved about the originals, now
Advanced Currency Strength28 Indicator
Bernhard Schweigert
4.91 (659)
Indicators
Trading Special –40% OFF Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This Indicator is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and a new formula. With only ONE chart you can read Currency Strength for 28 Forex pairs! Imagine how your trading will improve because you are able to pinpoint the exact trigger point of a new trend or scalping opportunity? User manual: click here That's the first one, the original! Don't buy a
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Now there is no need to check volatility on third-party websites in order to determine the average movement rage of a certain currency pair. The Truly Volatility indicator is designed for determining volatility for the specified period and is displayed in a separate window as a histogram and line. If attached to a chart with the Н1 timeframe, the indicator displays the average price movement for each hour (from 0 to 23) based on the history data. On the D1 timeframe it displays the average movem
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Breakeven Definer
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Convenient and intuitive understandable EA for modify breakeven for orders opened by user or other advisors with a indent. It is useful both for modifying single orders and for calculating the breakeven level of a group of orders or martingale grid. Expert Advisor can set both Take Profit and Stop Loss indented from the BU level in pips or percent of the deposit. There are three options for working with orders goals: Only calculating and displaying levels on a chart, modify specified goals, o
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Truly ScreenShot Indicator
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The indicator takes screenshots of the active terminal chart. Available image saving options: At the opening of a new bar (candlestick) depending on the currently selected timeframe; After a certain time interval, e.g. every 10 minutes after indicator launch on a chart; When trade orders are opened/closed both by an Expert Advisor and manually; Each time when a user clicks the "Screeshot" button. Indicator Parameters Settings Screenshot time Start Time (hh:mm) - sets the start time of indicator
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Night Hawk EA
Roman Starostin
4.67 (9)
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Night Hawk is a proven MT4 Expert Advisor for trading during the Asian session, developed with a focus on stability, risk control, and working with calm night market movements. The Expert Advisor uses signals from the CCI and Bollinger Bands indicators to find entry points. If the price temporarily moves against the position, Night Hawk builds a grid of orders with a dynamic step calculated based on current market conditions and indicator readings. The Expert Advisor includes important prote
Growth and Balance indicator
Roman Starostin
5 (2)
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Growth and Balance indicator designed to visually display the results of user's trading directly in the MT4 terminal without using external services and programs. After a long analysis, I came to conclusion that online resources for calculating the drawdown of trading accounts cannot reliably display the Equity that really was on traiding account in period before the system connect to these resources, therefore, the data for calculating income / drawdown isn't displayed correctly. Growth and Bal
Trading Info Panel
Roman Starostin
5 (1)
Indicators
Каждый трейдер должен периодически проводить анализ результатов своей работы на валютном рынке, чтобы выявить сильные и слабые стороны своей системы. Для этого было бы не плохо видеть всю статистику в понятных глазу цифрах, желательно объединенных в табличную форму, чтобы оценка стала более детальной, была возможность узнать текущую доходность, просадку, профит фактор и многие другие характеристики.  Существует множество серверов в интернете, которые могут создать мониторинг вашей торговли, обр
Night Hawk EA MT5
Roman Starostin
Experts
Night Hawk MT5 is the updated version of the Night Hawk Expert Advisor, ported from MT4 to MT5. The trading logic was not changed: the strategy, entries, exits, grid model, and work with prepared set files remain the same. This is a second version of the EA for users who want to use Night Hawk in the MetaTrader 5 terminal. The Expert Advisor trades during the Asian session and uses signals from the CCI and Bollinger Bands indicators to find entry points. If the price temporarily moves against
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bje05emoney
50
bje05emoney 2023.07.16 21:43 
 

love it! need to add option to send email when cumulative lot size has been placed. ie 2.94 email alert! lot size has reach 2.94. TIA

Olivier Nomblot
6621
Olivier Nomblot 2023.01.26 22:28 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Clauver01
14
Clauver01 2022.09.14 15:57 
 

Estou com dificuldade pra configurar. Será que alguém pode ajudar? Obrigado!

Jose David Rivera Trejo
488
Jose David Rivera Trejo 2022.02.02 23:40 
 

Excelente indicador. Estoy muy agradecido Roman

Robert Torres Jr
1920
Robert Torres Jr 2021.08.03 05:58 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Marcelo Rebelato Pavan
666
Marcelo Rebelato Pavan 2021.06.17 16:17 
 

Very good indicator, it works perfect and help too much!

Benjamin Greulich
593
Benjamin Greulich 2021.05.18 19:58 
 

great, works well, he added some functionalities for only 15$

Mohammadsaeid Khezripour Gharaei
134
Mohammadsaeid Khezripour Gharaei 2021.05.13 13:41 
 

Excellent... Awesome... And a very useful tool that helped me to be relax and certain about my account equity and margin level specially when trading with Grid or Martingale EAs... I hope that the developer can always trade with toooooo muuuuch profit...🙏🙏🙏

AnnaGrisiuk
428
AnnaGrisiuk 2020.11.04 12:34 
 

Отличный индикатор! Долго искала этот функционал. Стабильная работа!

Ray
402
Ray 2020.04.16 08:28 
 

Excellent! DD level alert to my mobile.

Mikhail Rivkin
118
Mikhail Rivkin 2019.07.29 11:11 
 

Очень классный и нужный индикатор с отличным функционалом.

Отдельное спасибо создателю, за оперативную доработку!

John Obermaier
682
John Obermaier 2019.05.27 21:17 
 

Excellent work, Thank you!!

richard whittle
1089
richard whittle 2019.05.03 10:34 
 

Works perfectly, i use it with hotmail. I recommend his other products

Aleksandr Tamonin
4107
Aleksandr Tamonin 2018.05.28 20:56 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Kwok Fung Chan
2920
Kwok Fung Chan 2016.09.21 12:31 
 

Please add stopout level and option to disable the sending email. thanks

Maksym Mudrakov
30051
Maksym Mudrakov 2016.08.31 18:20 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

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