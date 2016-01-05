Email Drawdown Alert

Free informative Indicator-helper. It'll be usefull for traders who trade many symbols or using grid systems (Averaging or Martingale). Indicator counts drawdown as percent and currency separate.

It has a number of settings:

Count deposite drawdown according equity value and send e-mail or notifications to user if DD more than set;

Sending e-mail when max open orders reached;

Shows price and remaining pips amount before MarginCall on current chart and Account generally;

Display summary trade lot on current chart and Account generally;

Shows distance to nearest TakeProfit on current chart.

For details on how to configure sending e-mails from the terminal please read here





Parameters

====== Main Options =====

Choose Symbol to Send Notification - select orders for calculating the drawdown and the number of open orders (of the current pair or all symbols).

- select orders for calculating the drawdown and the number of open orders (of the current pair or all symbols). Send Notification: Send Max Drawdown % - send a notification when the specified drawdown percentage is reached. At 0 - off.

- send a notification when the specified drawdown percentage is reached. At 0 - off. Send Notification: Send Max Drawdown Currency - send a notification when the specified drawdown is reached in the deposit currency. At 0 - off.

- send a notification when the specified drawdown is reached in the deposit currency. At 0 - off. Send Notification: Max Open Orders Symbol - the maximum allowable number of open orders for the current currency pair, upon reaching which a notification will be sent. At 0 - off.

- the maximum allowable number of open orders for the current currency pair, upon reaching which a notification will be sent. At 0 - off. Send Notification: Max Open Orders Total - the maximum allowable number of open orders on the entire trading account, upon reaching which a notification will be sent. At 0 - off.

- the maximum allowable number of open orders on the entire trading account, upon reaching which a notification will be sent. At 0 - off. Count Pending Orders - take into account pending orders in the calculation

- take into account pending orders in the calculation Show Margin Call - if true, then the MarginCall line and its value will be displayed on the chart.

- if true, then the MarginCall line and its value will be displayed on the chart. Show Orders Info - displays the value of the total trading lot and the number of orders for the current pair and the account as a whole.

- displays the value of the total trading lot and the number of orders for the current pair and the account as a whole. Show Near TP & SL - displays information about the remaining number of points by Take Profit / Stop Loss of the nearest order.

====== Notification Options =====

Show Alert - display an alert on the chart when the specified drawdown or the number of open orders is reached

- display an alert on the chart when the specified drawdown or the number of open orders is reached Send E-mail - send e-mail to mail if an SMTP server is configured.

- send e-mail to mail if an SMTP server is configured. Send Notification - sending a notification to mobile terminals, whose MetaQuotes ID are specified in the settings window on the "Notifications" tab.

====== Design Options =====

Label Corner Position - setting the location of information at the corners of the screen;

- setting the location of information at the corners of the screen; DrawdownColor, LotsInfoColor, TPInfoColor, MarginCallColor - text labels color settings.

- text labels color settings. Show lable on chart - displays the text label on the chart above the candles.



