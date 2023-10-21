TPSpro RFI Levels
- Indicators
- Roman Podpora
- Version: 5.5
- Updated: 7 April 2025
- Activations: 10
INSTRUCTIONS RUS / INSTRUCTIONS ENG - VERSION MT5
Main functions:
- Displays active zones of sellers and buyers!
- LOGIC AI - Display of zones (circles) for searching entry points when activating a template
The indicator displays all the correct first impulse levels/zones for purchases and sales. When these levels/zones are activated, where the search for entry points begins, the levels change color and are filled with certain colors. Arrows also appear for a more intuitive perception of the situation.
To improve visual clarity, a function has been added to display zones in which entry points are searched using artificial intelligence.
- Displaying levels/zones from a higher timeframe (MTF mode)
Added function of displaying levels/zones using a higher time interval. Also, the indicator has implemented the function of automatic trend detection ( TPSproTREND PRO ).
- A separate professional step-by-step algorithm for trading
The algorithm is designed for intraday trading both in the direction of the trend and against it. Detailed instructions are provided for each active template.
- Works on different timeframes The TPSpro RFI Levels indicator can be used on any time intervals on the chart, from minute (M1) to monthly (MN).
- Graphic and sound alerts The indicator provides graphical and sound indication, which allows you not to miss signals for entering a trade. Notifications to a mobile phone are also available.
- Simple and effective active template scanner This is a very compact active pattern scanner that automatically alerts and sends notifications to your phone when patterns are activated on all time intervals in one direction.
- For experts and beginners
A step-by-step video guide and instructions will explain how to work with the indicator using a specific example, even if you are doing it for the first time.
With this indicator you can:
- - It is easy to determine levels for entry points into the market both with and against the trend.
- - Determine targets (exit points) with high accuracy on any timeframe.
- - Include levels (RFI) from a higher timeframe - MTF mode.
- - Only three templates for determining the priority for trading.
Hot keys:
- R - Show all RFI levels in history
- Z - Hide/show panel
- L - Display of the beginning of levels (MTF-2 mode)
Всем привет! Совершенно случайно на глаза попался этот индикатор и мне стало интересно, что это за "зверь" После ознакомления с инструкцией, решил что надо брать сейчас - возможно в дальнейшем будет дороже - а почему? 1. Уникальность продукта, действительно такой логики работы индикаторов больше нет. По крайней мере, я лично такое не встречал. 2. Простота освоения индикатора, работы, инструкции. Автор действительно очень хорошо постарался и изъяснил что и как работает 3. Есть такая тема "Волновой Анализ Эллиота" Так вот эта такая же имба. Если понимать одно, то это будет как дополнение или наоборот 4. К этому индикатору обязательно к покупке нужен второй TPSproTREND PrO - они как хлеб с маслецем друг друга дополняют. Друг без друга конечно, можно но это не то... 5. Логика работы индикатора действительно позволяет очень хорошо зарабатывать на дистанции! Все ваши траты обязательно окупятся! И что хотелось бы сказать от себя, это конечно, огромное спасибо автору и его команде. Я в восторге от индикатора, от удобства пользования: начиная с перетаскивания окошек индикатора мышкой по окну чартера, и не надо мучаться в настройках по X-Y, заканчивая оптимизацией работы индикатора - получилось очень хорошо. Работа проделана колоссальная. И конечно, всем успеха и больших профитов!