TPSpro RFI Levels

4.85

INSTRUCTIONS RUS  /  INSTRUCTIONS ENG  -  VERSION MT5

    Main functions:

    • Displays active zones of sellers and buyers!

      • The indicator displays all the correct first impulse levels/zones for purchases and sales. When these levels/zones are activated, where the search for entry points begins, the levels change color and are filled with certain colors. Arrows also appear for a more intuitive perception of the situation.

    • LOGIC AI - Display of zones (circles) for searching entry points when activating a template

      • To improve visual clarity, a function has been added to display zones in which entry points are searched using artificial intelligence.

    • Displaying levels/zones from a higher timeframe (MTF mode)

      • Added function of displaying levels/zones using a higher time interval. Also, the indicator has implemented the function of automatic trend detection ( TPSproTREND PRO ).

    • A separate professional step-by-step algorithm for trading

      • The algorithm is designed for intraday trading both in the direction of the trend and against it. Detailed instructions are provided for each active template.

    • Works on different timeframes
      • The TPSpro RFI Levels indicator can be used on any time intervals on the chart, from minute (M1) to monthly (MN).
    • Graphic and sound alerts
      • The indicator provides graphical and sound indication, which allows you not to miss signals for entering a trade. Notifications to a mobile phone are also available.
    • Simple and effective active template scanner
      • This is a very compact active pattern scanner that automatically alerts and sends notifications to your phone when patterns are activated on all time intervals in one direction.
    • For experts and beginners

      • A step-by-step video guide and instructions will explain how to work with the indicator using a specific example, even if you are doing it for the first time.

      With this indicator you can:

      • - It is easy to determine levels for entry points into the market both with and against the trend.
      • - Determine targets (exit points) with high accuracy on any timeframe.
      • - Include levels (RFI) from a higher timeframe - MTF mode.
      • - Only three templates for determining the priority for trading.

      Hot keys:

      • R -   Show all RFI levels in history
      • Z -   Hide/show panel
      • L   - Display of the beginning of levels (MTF-2 mode)
      kola1i
      51
      kola1i 2025.03.16 15:36 
       

      Всем привет! Совершенно случайно на глаза попался этот индикатор и мне стало интересно, что это за "зверь" После ознакомления с инструкцией, решил что надо брать сейчас - возможно в дальнейшем будет дороже - а почему? 1. Уникальность продукта, действительно такой логики работы индикаторов больше нет. По крайней мере, я лично такое не встречал. 2. Простота освоения индикатора, работы, инструкции. Автор действительно очень хорошо постарался и изъяснил что и как работает 3. Есть такая тема "Волновой Анализ Эллиота" Так вот эта такая же имба. Если понимать одно, то это будет как дополнение или наоборот 4. К этому индикатору обязательно к покупке нужен второй TPSproTREND PrO - они как хлеб с маслецем друг друга дополняют. Друг без друга конечно, можно но это не то... 5. Логика работы индикатора действительно позволяет очень хорошо зарабатывать на дистанции! Все ваши траты обязательно окупятся! И что хотелось бы сказать от себя, это конечно, огромное спасибо автору и его команде. Я в восторге от индикатора, от удобства пользования: начиная с перетаскивания окошек индикатора мышкой по окну чартера, и не надо мучаться в настройках по X-Y, заканчивая оптимизацией работы индикатора - получилось очень хорошо. Работа проделана колоссальная. И конечно, всем успеха и больших профитов!

      Roman Podpora
      112054
      Reply from developer Roman Podpora 2025.08.04 13:10
      Спасибо большое за такой приятный отзыв! Скоро будут ещё новые функции и новый индикатор R1 LEVELS.
      Денис Селезнев
      334
      Денис Селезнев 2025.02.07 18:35 
       

      Это действительно фантастический и уникальный продукт! Он значительно повышает уверенность в торговле. Индикатор содержит огромное количество информации, но при этом прост в использовании. Настоятельно рекомендую его всем! Отличная поддержка и частые обновления с новыми функциями — это огромный плюс. Спасибо!

      Roman Podpora
      112054
      Reply from developer Roman Podpora 2025.05.13 15:15
      Благодарим за отзыв! Мы продолжим работать над улучшением наших продуктов.
      Marcel Iacovisin
      204
      Marcel Iacovisin 2025.02.05 18:08 
       

      Я приобрел оба индикатора ищо на стадий разработке толка в начало. За это время индикатор очени силна изминилзя дабивилоси новые функций для упрашение работы. Филтр, статистика , сканер .... ребята очени силна работает над улучшение индикатора. Рекамедую всем приобрести не пажелеете. Я считаю самые лучшее идикаторы каторый я встречял .

      Roman Podpora
      112054
      Reply from developer Roman Podpora 2025.03.01 12:07
      Спасибо за ваш отзыв)!
      Kai
      44
      Kai 2025.02.05 16:52 
       

      after a few months of use, i appreciate this indicator but maybe i still don't fully understand the order entry principle, so i don't have any profit from this indicator at the moment

      Roman Podpora
      112054
      Reply from developer Roman Podpora 2025.03.01 12:06
      Thanks for your feedback)! More usage information coming soon
      AHDPEU
      34
      AHDPEU 2025.02.05 12:48 
       

      User didn't leave any comment to the rating

      Roman Podpora
      112054
      Reply from developer Roman Podpora 2025.02.05 13:46
      Спасибо большое)! Скоро будет больше информации про индикатор и стратегию)!
      You Fang Kou
      212
      You Fang Kou 2025.01.27 12:07 
       

      This indicator is very worry free, as long as you follow the prompts of the indicator to operate, there are very few errors. I have been using 0.1-0.5 hands to make orders for the purchase indicators for 2 weeks now, and I have already made a profit of $5000. I am so happy.

      Roman Podpora
      112054
      Reply from developer Roman Podpora 2025.01.27 12:13
      We are very glad that you have learned to use this tool and are making a profit! Thanks for your feedback!
      George Heck
      491
      George Heck 2024.09.12 07:03 
       

      User Support was great. The indicator however did not produce a positive result at the end of my 30 day test. that doesn't mean the indicator doesn't work. it means i didn't know how to apply it properly. i'm sure with LOTS of hours i could master the system.

      Roman Podpora
      112054
      Reply from developer Roman Podpora 2024.09.12 12:46
      Well it all depends on you and how you apply it. Every day there are completed transactions in the scanner. If in figures, this is more than 70% of profitable transactions with a minimum ratio of 1k2.
      pornchai_p
      1008
      pornchai_p 2024.08.12 14:55 
       

      This is fantastic and unique product. It really increases my trading confident. The product is full of information but rather lightweight. Highly recommend. Excellent support with frequently update new features. Thank you.

      Roman Podpora
      112054
      Reply from developer Roman Podpora 2024.08.12 14:57
      Thanks a lot)! We try to be the best and unique)!
      artch13
      34
      artch13 2024.07.31 19:27 
       

      Огромное спасибо Роман и Вашей команде. Эта торговая система облегчила не только мне но и тем кто приобрел. Еще раз благодарю за ваш труд. И ждем дальнейших новшеств!!!!

      Roman Podpora
      112054
      Reply from developer Roman Podpora 2024.07.31 20:36
      Спасибо за отзыв! Мы стараемся каждый день, чтобы вам и нам было проще и профессиональнее торговать!)
      Sohail Sarwar
      159
      Sohail Sarwar 2024.07.24 04:27 
       

      This tool has made my trading much easier.I request you to please add TPSpro Trendpro functions in TPSpro RFI Levels.

      sami57
      119
      sami57 2024.07.11 22:16 
       

      thank you; it is good indicator we are waiting for an active scanner

      Roman Podpora
      112054
      Reply from developer Roman Podpora 2024.07.11 22:17
      Thank you! Updates coming soon) New scanner
      Slava Zubchonok
      46
      Slava Zubchonok 2024.06.28 17:56 
       

      Спасибо команде разработчиков за то ,что смогли в коде реализовать идеи и поход Романа(алгоритм TPS)! Индикатор очень крутой & особенно с последним обновлением V4.0!

      Roman Podpora
      112054
      Reply from developer Roman Podpora 2024.06.28 21:52
      Спасибо за отзыв) Ещё очень много идей для данного индикатора. Скоро ещё статистика и сканер будет)
      funny moment
      25
      funny moment 2024.06.21 10:58 
       

      User didn't leave any comment to the rating

      Roman Podpora
      112054
      Reply from developer Roman Podpora 2024.06.21 11:43
      Thank you very much for your feedback) May everything be profitable for you)))
      MACIEJ SZYMON SAPIERZYNSKI
      548
      MACIEJ SZYMON SAPIERZYNSKI 2024.06.16 23:25 
       

      Very good indicator. You could say it's something more. I recommend it to anyone who wants to take their trading to the next level!!!!!! Thanks

      Roman Podpora
      112054
      Reply from developer Roman Podpora 2024.06.17 21:52
      Thanks a lot)! More improved logic coming soon)!
      Gryffn10
      435
      Gryffn10 2024.06.13 20:26 
       

      Chuck all your other indicators away and grab TrendPro and RFI Levels with both hands... These indicators are a game changer! They are really that good... Developer provides full on support. Thank you Roman!

      Roman Podpora
      112054
      Reply from developer Roman Podpora 2024.06.17 21:51
      Thank you for the feedback) I’m very glad that it helps you)!
      Igor Nazin
      31
      Igor Nazin 2024.06.12 16:39 
       

      Благодарю Романа за качественный и полезный индикатор! Зоны покупок и продаж круто отрабатывают. Особенно понравился режим LOGIC AI, который показывает зону поиска точек входа. Хочу отметить, что будет большим плюсом, если не просто искать точки входа, а приложить немного усилий и понять логику построения зон (RFI) которые строит индикатор, мне это очень сильно помогло в торговле. Радует, что автор не забрасывает свое детище, а постоянно развивает. Рома спасибо!

      Roman Podpora
      112054
      Reply from developer Roman Podpora 2024.06.12 17:27
      Спасибо за фидбек)! Мы стараемся)
      faithdefender
      1736
      faithdefender 2024.05.23 18:40 
       

      Please note, my review does not necessarily reflect the quality of the indicator and what it may or may not do. This is more about my experience with understanding it and the ability to use it. It has been a week and I am still lost. I may as well have just given him my money. First, the English instructions are vague. One of the photos is partially blurred out for some reason. You sort of end up reading more about what the indicator does than how to use it. Marketing instead of instructions. Maybe understanding how the indicator was developed would help? Is it an ICT thing or found in a book by a trader? I dont know. He speaks of a template. He says ""We have opened free access to the trading algorithm for everyone interested. The levels and templates can be used for individual trading as they provide precise entry points/zones in only one direction. Additionally, trade directions are indicated by arrows up and down with additional information. For a more in-depth study of each individual template, we have previously created tutorial videos on YouTube."" But when you go to that page everything is in Russian. Then he also refers you to YouTube videos for instruction. (Finally, I can watch how this is used.) Nope! They are also in Russian. He also speaks of a Telegram group, but wait for it....also primarily in Russian. It is almost like a bad sense of humor. Most everything is in Russian, but if you want to locate the indicator for purchase? No problem, this is easily found in English. Of course I am a bit frustrated because the indicator is not cheap. As I said, the indicator may be a great indicator, but it is worthless if you cannot understand how to use it. The positive reviews? I can only think the reviews were completed by folks who were able to read the instructions. Update on 6-4-24. Telegram is amazing. Just Kidding. On this date the last post was on February 23 (over a month ago) and it says in part; " Некоторые особенности будущей панели TRADE PRO. Панель будет обладать двумя режимами одновременно: свернутым и стандартным. Кроме того, будет предусмотрена автоматическая функция сворачивания панели после открытия ордера. This is what you can expect after giving him 150 bucks. And as I said in the review, If you speak English, dont say I didnt warn you. Update 7-25-24. Still no instructions in English in the Telegram channel.

      Roman Podpora
      112054
      Reply from developer Roman Podpora 2024.05.23 21:17
      There is no full update and description yet. It's too early to write a review...
      RvdHo
      237
      RvdHo 2024.05.22 06:04 
       

      I wish I’d had TPSpro RFI Levels in my arsenal a long time ago. The concept of RFI Levels is a very interesting one, based on repeatable price action and supply-demand behaviour. The indicator provides accurate zones from which to hang your trades off, with extra guidance from mtf RFI levels to give added confidence that price might reverse or bounce. I use it with the author’s other major work, TPSpro Trend to filter trades. Very supportive Developer. Highly recommended.

      Roman Podpora
      112054
      Reply from developer Roman Podpora 2024.05.23 21:20
      Thanks a lot)
      Tukardim
      96
      Tukardim 2024.03.20 19:32 
       

      Хочу выразить огромную благодарность этому продавцу за отличный продукт и честность во всех деловых отношениях. Продавец оперативно отвечает на все вопросы, учитывает пожелания клиента и гарантирует честные условия. Большое спасибо за профессионализм и порядочность! Ждём с нетерпением обновлений.

      Roman Podpora
      112054
      Reply from developer Roman Podpora 2024.03.20 21:22
      Спасибо за позитивный отзыв) Мы всегда рады помочь Вам)
      angel
      326
      angel 2024.03.14 16:54 
       

      User didn't leave any comment to the rating

      Roman Podpora
      112054
      Reply from developer Roman Podpora 2024.03.14 20:38
      Мы Вам написали. По всем вопросам обращайтесь в лс или в телеграм, мы обьязательно Вам поможем!)
      12
