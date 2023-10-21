TPSpro RFI Levels

INSTRUCTIONS RUS / INSTRUCTIONS ENG - VERSION MT5

Main functions:

Displays active zones of sellers and buyers!

The indicator displays all the correct first impulse levels/zones for purchases and sales. When these levels/zones are activated, where the search for entry points begins, the levels change color and are filled with certain colors. Arrows also appear for a more intuitive perception of the situation.

LOGIC AI - Display of zones (circles) for searching entry points when activating a template

To improve visual clarity, a function has been added to display zones in which entry points are searched using artificial intelligence.