Power Price Accion PMLE

This EA trades using the Heiken Ashi indicator. It perfectly measures the intensity of impulses, one of its main characteristics is to apply price action, it offers many configuration scenarios to measure the strength of a trend and flexible position management, precise inputs to follow the price, in addition to many functions Useful as customizable trading sessions, works for all pairs, especially for: AUDCHF,AUDUSD,CADCHF,EURGBP,GBPAUD,GBPCHF,GBPJPY,NZDJPY,USDCHF,USDJPY,AUDJPY,CHFJPY,CADJPY

• Strategy based on support and resistance to increase effectiveness

• Easy to use and monitor

• Implement three strategies to enter an operation

• Customizable break-even point, SL, TP and trailing-stop

• Works for ECN / Non-ECN brokers

• Works for 2-3-4-5 digit symbols

• Trade can be NFA / FIFO compliant

• Filter the trade by forex sessions.

• Perfect control of numbers of operations, by time, by lot, by number.

• Built-in money management.

The EA implements the following entry strategies, which can be enabled or disabled at will:

• It operates in favor of the trend.

• Trade breakouts in the direction of the trend

In addition, it implements different modes of money management:

• Exchange manual lot size: the EA will exchange a fixed lot size on each trade

• Automatic calculation of lots: the EA will risk the% of the account in each operation.

In addition, it incorporates management modes:

• Automatic. Handling easy operations with risk control.

• Handbook. Operations that notify with PUSH cell phone messages, for a manual input decision.

In addition, preventive operations.

• With automatic handling, the EA has the ability to alert about risky operations, which warn with messages to make an entry decision manually.

Important: Default settings, Backtesting is not recommended since this will depend on the Data provider, the quality of the history and that the Backtest is generally based on Tick and not on Ontime, to do a true test it must be in Real or Demo.

For best results, once the purchase is made, the .set will be sent privately.

Requires the Heiken Ashi indicator, it must be installed in the Indicators folder: ...MQL4\Indicators.

In the comments section you will find the indicator.

And the comments section you will find the example configuration file for EURUSD



