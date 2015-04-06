Power Price Accion PMLE

This EA trades using the Heiken Ashi indicator. It perfectly measures the intensity of impulses, one of its main characteristics is to apply price action, it offers many configuration scenarios to measure the strength of a trend and flexible position management, precise inputs to follow the price, in addition to many functions Useful as customizable trading sessions, works for all pairs, especially for:  AUDCHF,AUDUSD,CADCHF,EURGBP,GBPAUD,GBPCHF,GBPJPY,NZDJPY,USDCHF,USDJPY,AUDJPY,CHFJPY,CADJPY

•          Strategy based on support and resistance to increase effectiveness

•          Easy to use and monitor

•          Implement three strategies to enter an operation

•          Customizable break-even point, SL, TP and trailing-stop

•          Works for ECN / Non-ECN brokers

•          Works for 2-3-4-5 digit symbols

•          Trade can be NFA / FIFO compliant

•          Filter the trade by forex sessions.

•          Perfect control of numbers of operations, by time, by lot, by number.

•          Built-in money management.

The EA implements the following entry strategies, which can be enabled or disabled at will:

•          It operates in favor of the trend.

•          Trade breakouts in the direction of the trend

In addition, it implements different modes of money management:

•          Exchange manual lot size: the EA will exchange a fixed lot size on each trade

•          Automatic calculation of lots: the EA will risk the% of the account in each operation.

In addition, it incorporates management modes:

•          Automatic. Handling easy operations with risk control.

•          Handbook. Operations that notify with PUSH cell phone messages, for a manual input decision.

In addition, preventive operations.

•          With automatic handling, the EA has the ability to alert about risky operations, which warn with messages to make an entry decision manually.

Important: Default settings, Backtesting is not recommended since this will depend on the Data provider, the quality of the history and that the Backtest is generally based on Tick and not on Ontime, to do a true test it must be in Real or Demo. 
For best results, once the purchase is made, the .set will be sent privately.

Requires the Heiken Ashi indicator, it must be installed in the Indicators folder:  ...MQL4\Indicators. 
In the comments section you will find the indicator.

And the comments section you will find the  example configuration file for EURUSD


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AFTrade Scalper EA is an automated trading robot designed for XAUUSD / GOLD using a breakout-based scalping approach. The EA focuses on very short-term opportunities with controlled risk management, fixed lot options, trading session filters, and a three-stage trailing stop system consisting of Trailing Start, Trailing Stop, and Trailing Step. No Grid and No Martingale, every trade has a defined Take Profit and Stop Loss. Please see below live signal of this EA : Live Signal Broker IC Markets (
Quantum Nexus MT4
Farell Edson Mazarin
Experts
Quantum Nexus is an innovative Expert Advisor that combines quantitative analysis, multi-level validation, trend-following algorithms, position-tracking mechanisms, and statistical monitoring within a unified automated trading system. Bringing this product to life required decades of development experience and one year of preparation to create Quant v5 - a hedge-fund-level quantitative analysis tool with continuous rolling OOS tests used to mathematically prove the statistical edge of strategies
Neuralis Cortoid Gold
Olivier Nomblot
Experts
NEURALIS CORTOID GOLD   The Adaptive Intelligence Built Exclusively for XAUUSD     For NDX       https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/187869   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2385985  ; Early days the brain started learning . You can set the EA one timeframe, one trade  . I use a few timeframes and a basket , but this EA in no way is a grid or martigale ; you set the lots and no of trades. Back tests on neurals are very difficult especially in mt4 ; the mt5 version of this EA has excellent ba
Bitcoin Scalp Pro
Profalgo Limited
5 (4)
Experts
NEW PROMO: Only a few copies copies available at current price Final price: 999$ NEW: From 349$ or higher --> Choose 1 EA for free! (for 2 trade account numbers) Make sure to check out our " Ultimate EA combo package " in our   promo blog ! LIVE SIGNAL Bitcoin Scalp Pro is a unique trading system on the market.  It is fully focused on exploiting the volatility of the Bitcoin market by trading the breakouts of support and resistance levels. The focus of the EA lies on safety, which translates i
Kenni Trades Gold Breakout MT4
Ken Rmah
Experts
Limited-time 30-day promotion: Get Kenni Trades Gold Breakout for only $499.99 —regularly $799.99 —and receive Kenni Daily Scalp Breakout Gold FREE with your purchase. This exclusive offer is available for 30 days only. Kenni Trades Gold Breakout  now includes three selectable trading modes:   Kenni Gold Breakout ,   Kenni Daily Scalp Breakout Gold , and   Kenni Prop Firms . Kenni Trades Gold Breakout  is an automated trading system developed specifically for Gold on MetaTrader 4 hedging account
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Powerful EA executes few monthly trades with a high percentage of effectiveness. One operation per week, once you try this method you will be able to modify the lottery upwards according to your expectations. This EA is based on three main indicators, RSI, Stochastic, MACD. Promotion price 210, Next priced 300 USD Astounding $ 2 500 to $ 56 950 Backtesting:  For best results this technique was created to work from January 2021, under current market conditions it is not recommended years before.
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Amazing EA of correlations based on the breaking of all-time highs and lows Live Signal  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2002208 Promotion price, next cost $290 EA with two configurations, By Breaking levels and by PULLBCK using Fibonacci techniques, also one of its main strengths is combining   Hedging. This EA works for correlations. IMPORTANT: For tests use only the "only open prices" configuration, the EA works with open prices, better results put it to run live or demo. Example configuratio
PowerFxMLE MT5
Felipe Camargo Zamudio
Experts
Powerful EA executes few monthly operations with a high percentage of effectiveness. One trade per week, once you try this method you will be able to modify the batch up according to your expectations. This EA is based on three main indicators, RSI, Stochastic, MACD. Previous price 120 Promoción  price 210,  15 copies remaining Next priced 300 USD Backtesting:  For best results this technique was created to work from January 2021, under current market conditions it is not recommended years befo
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