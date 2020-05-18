AW Grids Maker is used to build grids from pending orders. The utility is universal, has flexible settings and an intuitive panel interface. The program builds networks from STOP and LIMIT orders with the necessary step, uses the position volume multiplier.

MT5 version ->

MT5 version -> HERE / Problem solving -> HERE

Uses pending orders of all types.

Simple and flexible configuration.

A well-designed and multifunctional utility panel.

A well-thought-out information module

Suitable for pyramiding, classic averaging or martingale.

Automates grid opening, order tracking and closing.

It can be an integral part of a trading system or an independent strategy.

Building networks of orders of all types with adjustable distance and transaction volume increase coefficient.

Detailed description of the panel:

A trader can open pending Buy Limit and Buy Stop orders using the "Open Buy" button. To open pending Sell Stop and Sell Limit orders, use the "Open Sell" button. A Buy Limit order is placed below the current price, while a Sell Limit order is placed above the current market price. These orders are used when a trader expects a reversal from a certain price level. When the specified pending limit order is reached, the trade will be executed at a price no worse than the requested one.

A Buy Stop order is placed above the current price, while a Sell Stop order is placed below the current market price. It's most often used in breakout trading strategies. When the price reaches the specified price, the pending Stop order automatically converts to a market order. Using the ON/OFF switches you can disable or enable automatic opening of Stop or Limit orders when pressing the buttons. "Open Buy" or "Open Sell" . Pending Order Adjustment Block. This block is presented as input fields where you can enter the desired volume or quantity. You can also change the data using the increase and decrease buttons. Adjusting the trading volume in the "Lots" input field. Similarly, you can change the multiplier between pending orders in the "Multiplier" input field. The multiplier between orders is applied when the number of pending orders is greater than one. Use the "Step" input field to adjust the distance between pending orders of the same type. This variable also works if there is more than one pending order of the same type. The number of orders in one pending order basket is adjusted in the "Number" input field. The bottom section of this panel is represented by a "Close Buttons" block. In this block, traders can delete all pending orders or delete individual pending orders of the "Buy" or "Sell" type.

Input parameters:

Size of the first order – the size of the first order in a basket of orders of the same type. If the " Multiplier for size of orders " variable is set to "1," the size of all orders in the basket will be equal to the specified value.

Order Magic Number – the utility's primary order identifier. It is used primarily for order identification;

Comments of the EA's orders - comments for orders opened by the utility;

Number of pending orders in grids – the number of orders of each type (separately BUY limit, BUY Stop, SELL limit, SELL stop) for each basket;

Maximum slippage in points - the maximum allowable slippage in points for opening and closing orders;

Multiplier for size of orders - volume multiplier for pending orders, each subsequent open order in the order grid will be larger than the previous one by this coefficient;

Step for grids – a variable that regulates the step between orders in the grid, measured in points;

Virtual TakeProfit Size (In Points) – the take-profit size in points. Calculated for the current order group based on the breakeven price;

Font size in panels - font size on the panel.