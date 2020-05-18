AW Grids Maker

4.33

AW Grids Maker is used to build grids from pending orders. The utility is universal, has flexible settings and an intuitive panel interface. The program builds networks from STOP and LIMIT orders with the necessary step, uses the position volume multiplier.

MT5 version -> HERE / Problem solving -> HERE
Advantages:

  • Uses pending orders of all types.
  • Simple and flexible configuration.
  • A well-designed and multifunctional utility panel.
  • A well-thought-out information module
Features of work:

  • Suitable for pyramiding, classic averaging or martingale.
  • Automates grid opening, order tracking and closing.
  • It can be an integral part of a trading system or an independent strategy.
  • Building networks of orders of all types with adjustable distance and transaction volume increase coefficient.

Detailed description of the panel:

  1. A trader can open pending Buy Limit and Buy Stop orders using the "Open Buy" button.
  2. To open pending Sell Stop and Sell Limit orders, use the "Open Sell" button.
    1. A Buy Limit order is placed below the current price, while a Sell Limit order is placed above the current market price. These orders are used when a trader expects a reversal from a certain price level. When the specified pending limit order is reached, the trade will be executed at a price no worse than the requested one.
    2. A Buy Stop order is placed above the current price, while a Sell Stop order is placed below the current market price. It's most often used in breakout trading strategies. When the price reaches the specified price, the pending Stop order automatically converts to a market order.
  3. Using the ON/OFF switches you can disable or enable automatic opening of Stop or Limit orders when pressing the buttons.   "Open Buy"  or  "Open Sell" .
  4. Pending Order Adjustment Block. This block is presented as input fields where you can enter the desired volume or quantity. You can also change the data using the increase and decrease buttons.  
    1. Adjusting the trading volume in the "Lots" input field.
    2. Similarly, you can change the multiplier between pending orders in the "Multiplier" input field. The multiplier between orders is applied when the number of pending orders is greater than one.
    3. Use the "Step" input field to adjust the distance between pending orders of the same type. This variable also works if there is more than one pending order of the same type.
    4. The number of orders in one pending order basket is adjusted in the "Number" input field.
  5. The bottom section of this panel is represented by a "Close Buttons" block. In this block, traders can delete all pending orders or delete individual pending orders of the "Buy" or "Sell" type.

Input parameters:

Size of the first order – the size of the first order in a basket of orders of the same type. If the " Multiplier for size of orders " variable is set to "1," the size of all orders in the basket will be equal to the specified value.

Order Magic Number – the utility's primary order identifier. It is used primarily for order identification;

Comments of the EA's orders - comments for orders opened by the utility;

Number of pending orders in grids – the number of orders of each type (separately BUY limit, BUY Stop, SELL limit, SELL stop) for each basket;

Maximum slippage in points - the maximum allowable slippage in points for opening and closing orders;

Multiplier for size of orders - volume multiplier for pending orders, each subsequent open order in the order grid will be larger than the previous one by this coefficient;

Step for grids – a variable that regulates the step between orders in the grid, measured in points;

Virtual TakeProfit Size (In Points) – the take-profit size in points. Calculated for the current order group based on the breakeven price;

Font size in panels - font size on the panel.


Reviews 3
Haikal Bin Mohd Hanafiah
409
Haikal Bin Mohd Hanafiah 2023.09.22 09:07 
 

Great UI

Patrick Jeannot
1565
Patrick Jeannot 2021.04.13 12:56 
 

Awesome EA

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Vladislav Andruschenko
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4.85 (61)
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Trading Panel for trading in 1 click.  Working with positions and orders!  Trading from the chart or the keyboard. Using our trading panel, you can trade in one click from the chart and perform trading operations 30 times faster than the standard MetaTrader control. Automatic calculations of parameters and functions that make life easier for a trader and help a trader conduct their trading activities much faster and more conveniently. Graphic tips and full information on trade deals on the chart
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Daniel Stein
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Custom Alerts AIO: All-in-One Market Scanner – No Setup Required Overview Custom Alerts AIO is the fastest and easiest way to monitor multiple markets for real-time trading signals—without any setup or extra licenses. It comes with all required Stein Investments indicators already embedded, making it the perfect plug-and-play solution for traders who value simplicity and performance. Just load it to any chart and start receiving alerts across Forex, Metals, Crypto, and Indices. Shares can be a
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Lukas Roth
4.88 (42)
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MT4 to Telegram Signal Provider   turns your trading account into a signal provider. Every trade action, whether manual, by EA or from your phone, is instantly sent as a message to Telegram. You can fully customize the format or use a ready-made template for quick setup. [ Demo ] [ Manual ] [ MT5 Version ] [ Discord Version ]  New: [ Telegram To MT5 ] Setup A step by step user guide is available. Key Features Ability to customize order details sent to subscribers You can create a tiered subs
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Amir Atif
5 (2)
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Support and Resistance Dashboard for MT4 is a multi-timeframe and multi-symbol scanner and alert system that finds S/R zones and pivot points for all timeframes and symbols and alerts when price has interaction with them. If you are using support and resistance (or supply and demand) zones in your trading strategy, this dashboard and its alert and filtering system is a big time saver for you. Download demo version   (works on M 1,M5,M30,W1   timeframes) Full description of scanner parameters ->
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AW Trading Software Limited
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AW Trading Software Limited
4 (1)
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AW Trading Software Limited
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AW Trading Software Limited
4.8 (5)
Indicators
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AW Trading Software Limited
3 (2)
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This is a utility for closing orders or baskets of orders for the total profit or loss. Can work multicurrency, can work with orders opened manually. Has additional trailing profit. Capabilities: Closing an order for the current symbol or for all symbols Closing individual orders or whole baskets of orders Stopping the utility in one click Trailing function for total profit Setting TP and SL in money, in points or as a percentage of the deposit Closing all BUY or SELL orders or closing all order
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4.92 (13)
Utilities
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Haikal Bin Mohd Hanafiah
409
Haikal Bin Mohd Hanafiah 2023.09.22 09:07 
 

Great UI

Patrick Jeannot
1565
Patrick Jeannot 2021.04.13 12:56 
 

Awesome EA

moke357
84
moke357 2021.02.23 14:37 
 

Spread filter is not equipped. Therefore, if the spread widens, it will result in a negative settlement. For purchases, payment will be made when the ASK rate reaches the TAKE PROFIT line. (Not BID rate)

Care should be taken to turn off the EA when announcing important indicators.

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