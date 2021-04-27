AW Classic MACD

4.8

Modified oscillator MACD. A classic indicator that combines a trend indicator with an oscillator to detect entry points. Has a multi-timeframe panel and 3 types of notifications


Benefits:

  • Works on all instruments and timeseries
  • Trend indicator with   oscillator for inputs
  • Multi-period panel on all timeframes
  • Pluggable arrows when signals appear
  • Three types of notifications: push, email, alert


MT5 version -> HERE / Our news -> HERE 


How the indicator works:

AW Classic MACD - Indicator of moving convergence or divergence, consists of two moving averages and a histogram.


Moving average lines:

- The blue thin line is the main fast line
- The red thick line is the signal, slow line

    The indicator lines are displayed in a separate window, they are not located on the chart, moving averages move relative to zero, and not relative to current prices.

    When two moving averages cross, a signal from the indicator will be received.

    When the blue line is above the red one is an uptrend, the red line is above the blue one is a downtrend.


    Bar graph:

    - The size of the histogram increases - it means that the current trend is strengthening, while the histogram turns dark
    - The size of the histogram decreases - means the end of the current dynamics, the color of the histogram changes to a lighter

      The histogram shows the ratio of the indicator lines to each other. The closer the lines are to each other, the shorter the histogram line. The further the indicator lines are from each other, the longer the line in the histogram.

      - The histogram is above the "0" mark - an upward trend
      - The histogram below the "0" mark - a downtrend


        Signals:

        1. Zero Level:

        - The blue line of the indicator crossed the "0" mark from bottom to top (that is, it was less than zero, and then became larger) - a buy signal
        - The blue line of the indicator crossed the "0" mark from top to bottom (was more than zero, and then dropped below zero) - a sell signal

          2. Cross Lines:

          - The main (blue) line crossed the signal (red) line from bottom to top - a buy signal
          - The main (blue) line crossed the signal (red) line from top to bottom - a sell signal

            3. When the histogram is below the "0" mark - this is a downtrend, the histogram is above the "0" mark - an uptrend


            Input settings:

            MAIN SETTINGS 

            Fast ema period MACD - period of the fast (blue) moving average

            Slow ema period MACD - period of the slow (red) moving average

            Signal period MACD - Signal moving period, not displayed on the chart, used for calculations

            Applied price MACD - The price used for indicator calculations

            Max Bars - The maximum number of candles on which the indicator will be calculated

            Signals Type - Adjust the display of signals
            - Both Signals - Both types of signals
            - Zero Level - Signals at zero crossing
            - Cross Lines - Signals at the intersection of slow and fast moving averages

              NOTIFICATIONS SETTINGS

              Notification candle number - Select on which candle to display notifications (0 - the current candle, 1 - work at the closing prices, then work on the previous candle)

              Send Push Notification - Use notifications of new signals to the mobile version of the trader's terminal

              Send Pop Up Alert - Use pop-up notifications

              Send Email - Use sending letters about the appearance of signals to the trader's e-mail

                GRAPHICS SETTINGS

                Multitimeframe dashboard - Panel display view, minimized or full

                Font size in panel - Text size in the indicator panel

                Y offset - move the multi-frame panel along the Y axis

                X offset - move the multi-frame panel along the X axis

                Uptrend Color Panel - Color of the upward direction in the panel

                Downtrend Color Panel - Color of the downward direction in the panel

                Up Color Main Panel - Color of the uptrend in the panel

                Down Color Main Panel - Color of the downtrend in the panel

                Buy Signal Color - Arrow color when a buy signal arrives

                Sell Signal Color - Color of the arrow when a sell signal arrives


                  Support:

                  We are happy to provide our developments for free, but due to the limited time available, all free products are provided without any support.

                  Thank you for understanding.


                  Reviews 8
                  antonio marimon
                  309
                  antonio marimon 2023.06.15 08:52 
                   

                  Muy buen indicador es de mucha ayuda

                  Shipud16
                  149
                  Shipud16 2023.05.31 01:38 
                   

                  Cinco estrelas com certeza. Indicador mais que necessário pra quem curti crossover de macd

                  Nivin Swing Trader
                  184
                  Nivin Swing Trader 2022.02.18 01:02 
                   

                  I tried many MACDs out there, but this one works

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                  Filter:
                  itakhola
                  581
                  itakhola 2023.12.24 01:02 
                   

                  I like this indicator. Dear author please can you give us the option to customize FONT SIZE for Mini Panel. I understand it is a free product. Thank you.

                  antonio marimon
                  309
                  antonio marimon 2023.06.15 08:52 
                   

                  Muy buen indicador es de mucha ayuda

                  Shipud16
                  149
                  Shipud16 2023.05.31 01:38 
                   

                  Cinco estrelas com certeza. Indicador mais que necessário pra quem curti crossover de macd

                  ASAMEN21
                  104
                  ASAMEN21 2023.02.01 15:55 
                   

                  Good. I hope the result will be profitable during testing

                  AW Trading Software Limited
                  201760
                  Reply from developer Alexander Zelchert 2023.02.01 18:47
                  Thanks for your feedback.
                  ZeThags
                  14
                  ZeThags 2022.04.16 06:30 
                   

                  Good, but please add the option to not display any signals, the arrows can clutter the chart.

                  135137
                  65
                  135137 2022.03.09 04:28 
                   

                  Use the standard MACD indicator.

                  Nivin Swing Trader
                  184
                  Nivin Swing Trader 2022.02.18 01:02 
                   

                  I tried many MACDs out there, but this one works

                  Tony Gregg
                  815
                  Tony Gregg 2021.06.07 15:39 
                   

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