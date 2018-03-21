GTAS STrend

4.5

GTAS S-Trend is a momentum indicator that helps to determine trends using combination of MACD, RSI and moving averages.

This indicator was created by Bernard Prats Desclaux, proprietary trader and ex-hedge fund manager, founder of E-Winvest.


Description

The indicator oscillates between -65 and +65 with a neutral zone between -25 and +25 around a 0 equilibrium line.

S-Trend between -25 and +25 indicates congestion zones with a bullish bias between 0 and +25, and a bearish bias between 0 and -25.

Beyond +25, the uptrend is affirmed. Below -25, prices are downtrend.


How to use

Trend indicator

The indicator is all the more interesting as it will be used over several units of time.

Beyond + 25, and in the absence of a reversal pattern, it will simply be necessary to favor long trades.

Below -25, and in the absence of a reversal pattern, it will be necessary to favor short trades, or profit taking if you are long.

Between -25 and +25, it will be necessary to privilege the fast operations, with all the specificity of the congestion zones.


Timing indicator

In congestion zones, a confirmed break of the indicator beyond +25 or below -25, without the corresponding price action, is a sign of strength that can be used as a precursory break indicator.

It is then used as a timing signal, one of the rare cases where confirmation by prices is not necessary because the risk-reward ratio becomes very interesting.


Parameters

  • Periods = 7 - the number of bars used to smooth the trend.
Reviews 6
1970282
94
1970282 2024.08.04 15:51 
 

سلام وقت بخیر سالها من با اندیکاتور مکدی و ری سی کار کردم اما همیشه دقیق یاد نگرفتم از شما بخاطر این اندیکاتور ترکیبی دقیق و رایگان بسیار سپاس گذارم به همه پیشنهاد دارم که از این اندیکاتور خوب استفاه کنند

Shaheen Hassanali
6839
Shaheen Hassanali 2018.12.08 03:22 
 

Good indicator

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Indicators
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Indicators
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Indicators
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GTAS FibTdi
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GTAS FidTdi is a trend indicator using combination of volatility and potential retracement levels. This indicator was created by Bernard Prats Desclaux, proprietary trader and ex-hedge fund manager, founder of E-Winvest. Description The indicator is represented as a red or green envelope above or under prices. How to use Trend detecting When the envelope is green, the trend is bullish. When it is red, the trend is bearish. Trading Once a trade is opened, GTAS FibTdi shows retracement zones wh
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The GTAS BSI is an indicator designed to provide the trend direction and buy/sell signals, using combination of momentum indicators. This indicator was created by Bernard Prats Desclaux, proprietary trader and ex-hedge fund manager, founder of E-Winvest. Description The BSI indicator is represented as a histogram under the price chart. +100 (green) value indicates a bullish trend. -100 (red) value indicates a bearish trend. When the BSI turns to +100 (green), it gives a potential buy signal. Wh
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GTAS Power is a momentum indicator that helps to determine deep trends using combination of moving averages. This indicator was created by Bernard Prats Desclaux, proprietary trader and ex-hedge fund manager, founder of E-Winvest. Description The indicator is represented as a green or red histogram around a 0 equilibrium line. How to use When GTAS Power is green, deep trend is bullish. When it is red, deep trend is bearish. This indicator can be use as a filter in addition to other GTAS indica
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1970282
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1970282 2024.08.04 15:51 
 

سلام وقت بخیر سالها من با اندیکاتور مکدی و ری سی کار کردم اما همیشه دقیق یاد نگرفتم از شما بخاطر این اندیکاتور ترکیبی دقیق و رایگان بسیار سپاس گذارم به همه پیشنهاد دارم که از این اندیکاتور خوب استفاه کنند

raiinzen
727
raiinzen 2019.04.15 07:10 
 

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Shaheen Hassanali
6839
Shaheen Hassanali 2018.12.08 03:22 
 

Good indicator

bar Vladimir
594
bar Vladimir 2018.10.25 16:43 
 

Отличный индикатор!

Matthew Todorovski
13134
Matthew Todorovski 2018.06.30 14:51 
 

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ugo
259
ugo 2018.06.27 21:48 
 

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