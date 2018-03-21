GTAS STrend
- Indicators
-
Riviera Systems25 years experience in software engineering and 10 years in algorithmic trading
Partnership with a proprietary trader, ex hedge fund manager
Location : Toulon, South of France
- Version: 1.0
GTAS S-Trend is a momentum indicator that helps to determine trends using combination of MACD, RSI and moving averages.
This indicator was created by Bernard Prats Desclaux, proprietary trader and ex-hedge fund manager, founder of E-Winvest.
Description
The indicator oscillates between -65 and +65 with a neutral zone between -25 and +25 around a 0 equilibrium line.
S-Trend between -25 and +25 indicates congestion zones with a bullish bias between 0 and +25, and a bearish bias between 0 and -25.
Beyond +25, the uptrend is affirmed. Below -25, prices are downtrend.
How to use
Trend indicator
The indicator is all the more interesting as it will be used over several units of time.
Beyond + 25, and in the absence of a reversal pattern, it will simply be necessary to favor long trades.
Below -25, and in the absence of a reversal pattern, it will be necessary to favor short trades, or profit taking if you are long.
Between -25 and +25, it will be necessary to privilege the fast operations, with all the specificity of the congestion zones.
Timing indicator
In congestion zones, a confirmed break of the indicator beyond +25 or below -25, without the corresponding price action, is a sign of strength that can be used as a precursory break indicator.
It is then used as a timing signal, one of the rare cases where confirmation by prices is not necessary because the risk-reward ratio becomes very interesting.
Parameters
- Periods = 7 - the number of bars used to smooth the trend.
سلام وقت بخیر سالها من با اندیکاتور مکدی و ری سی کار کردم اما همیشه دقیق یاد نگرفتم از شما بخاطر این اندیکاتور ترکیبی دقیق و رایگان بسیار سپاس گذارم به همه پیشنهاد دارم که از این اندیکاتور خوب استفاه کنند