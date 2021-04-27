AW Classic MACD MT5

4.7

Modified oscillator MACD. A classic indicator that combines a trend indicator with an oscillator to detect entry points. Has a multi-timeframe panel and 3 types of notifications


Benefits:

  • Works on all instruments and timeseries
  • Trend indicator with   oscillator for inputs
  • Multi-period panel on all timeframes
  • Pluggable arrows when signals appear
  • Three types of notifications: push, email, alert


MT4 version -> HERE / Our news -> HERE 


How the indicator works:

AW Classic MACD - Indicator of moving convergence or divergence, consists of two moving averages and a histogram.


Moving average lines:

- The blue thin line is the main fast line
- The red thick line is the signal, slow line

    The indicator lines are displayed in a separate window, they are not located on the chart, moving averages move relative to zero, and not relative to current prices.

    When two moving averages cross, a signal from the indicator will be received.

    When the blue line is above the red one is an uptrend, the red line is above the blue one is a downtrend.


    Bar graph:

    - The size of the histogram increases - it means that the current trend is strengthening, while the histogram turns dark
    - The size of the histogram decreases - means the end of the current dynamics, the color of the histogram changes to a lighter

      The histogram shows the ratio of the indicator lines to each other. The closer the lines are to each other, the shorter the histogram line. The further the indicator lines are from each other, the longer the line in the histogram.

      - The histogram is above the "0" mark - an upward trend
      - The histogram below the "0" mark - a downtrend


        Signals:

        1. Zero Level:

        - The blue line of the indicator crossed the "0" mark from bottom to top (that is, it was less than zero, and then became larger) - a buy signal
        - The blue line of the indicator crossed the "0" mark from top to bottom (was more than zero, and then dropped below zero) - a sell signal

          2. Cross Lines:

          - The main (blue) line crossed the signal (red) line from bottom to top - a buy signal
          - The main (blue) line crossed the signal (red) line from top to bottom - a sell signal

            3. When the histogram is below the "0" mark - this is a downtrend, the histogram is above the "0" mark - an uptrend


            Input settings:

            MAIN SETTINGS

            Fast ema period MACD - period of the fast (blue) moving average

            Slow ema period MACD - period of the slow (red) moving average

            Signal period MACD - Signal moving period, not displayed on the chart, used for calculations

            Applied price MACD - The price used for indicator calculations

            Max Bars - The maximum number of candles on which the indicator will be calculated

            Signals Type - Adjust the display of signals
            - Both Signals - Both types of signals
            - Zero Level - Signals at zero crossing
            - Cross Lines - Signals at the intersection of slow and fast moving averages

              NOTIFICATIONS SETTINGS

              Notification candle number - Select on which candle to display notifications (0 - the current candle, 1 - work at the closing prices, then work on the previous candle)

              Send Push Notification - Use notifications of new signals to the mobile version of the trader's terminal

              Send Pop Up Alert - Use pop-up notifications

              Send Email - Use sending letters about the appearance of signals to the trader's e-mail

                GRAPHICS SETTINGS

                Multitimeframe dashboard - Panel display view, minimized or full

                Font size in panel - Text size in the indicator panel

                Y offset - move the multi-frame panel along the Y axis

                X offset - move the multi-frame panel along the X axis

                Uptrend Color Panel - Color of the upward direction in the panel

                Downtrend Color Panel - Color of the downward direction in the panel

                Up Color Main Panel - Color of the uptrend in the panel

                Down Color Main Panel - Color of the downtrend in the panel

                Buy Signal Color - Arrow color when a buy signal arrives

                Sell Signal Color - Color of the arrow when a sell signal arrives


                  Support:

                  We are happy to provide our developments for free, but due to the limited time available, all free products are provided without any support.

                  Thank you for understanding.


                  Reviews 44
                  gracetraders
                  29
                  gracetraders 2026.08.10 04:52 
                   

                  最好的地方在于它支持多周期观察，再结合其他指标的共振，会更准确地找到交易机会。

                  Pavel048
                  331
                  Pavel048 2026.07.22 03:34 
                   

                  ой тут все такие гуру трейдинга как будто живут за счет него. все только в минус уходят это только вопрос времени когда, хоть какой индикатор используй. но корежат из себя такие знатоки все!

                  fedsergey
                  14
                  fedsergey 2025.11.15 06:41 
                   

                  хороший индикатор но тяжеловат для платформы

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                  Filter:
                  gracetraders
                  29
                  gracetraders 2026.08.10 04:52 
                   

                  最好的地方在于它支持多周期观察，再结合其他指标的共振，会更准确地找到交易机会。

                  Pavel048
                  331
                  Pavel048 2026.07.22 03:34 
                   

                  ой тут все такие гуру трейдинга как будто живут за счет него. все только в минус уходят это только вопрос времени когда, хоть какой индикатор используй. но корежат из себя такие знатоки все!

                  thomas2004
                  474
                  thomas2004 2026.02.23 14:16 
                   

                  good. but with which indicator together to get a better work_

                  fedsergey
                  14
                  fedsergey 2025.11.15 06:41 
                   

                  хороший индикатор но тяжеловат для платформы

                  cham
                  924
                  cham 2025.10.29 18:28 
                   

                  удобно , что есть 2 вида панели с инфой по другим ТФ

                  Kedrov
                  1281
                  Kedrov 2025.10.10 16:59 
                   

                  Каждый индикатор подходит под те задачи, для решения которых он и создавался. Нормальный индикатор. Спасибо!

                  Benjamin Afedzie
                  4086
                  Benjamin Afedzie 2025.07.30 17:19 
                   

                  great product

                  olgertart
                  24
                  olgertart 2025.05.26 15:46 
                   

                  Реально удобный индикатор, спасибо!

                  Dinh Linh Nguyen
                  185
                  Dinh Linh Nguyen 2025.02.04 12:11 
                   

                  thank you! Can you add Signal: MACD x Signal below/above 0 line

                  Irusel
                  794
                  Irusel 2024.10.29 21:00 
                   

                  Отличный индикадор

                  [Deleted] 2024.10.13 18:26 
                   

                  User didn't leave any comment to the rating

                  Brian Taylor
                  53
                  Brian Taylor 2024.06.24 13:31 
                   

                  User didn't leave any comment to the rating

                  CHRISTIAN TJAHJADI
                  30
                  CHRISTIAN TJAHJADI 2024.04.13 03:35 
                   

                  Good, but it is vry good idead if the description not just Uptrend and Downtrend, but define into 4 categories: 1. MACD UP ABOVE ZERO LINE 2. MACD_UP_BELOW_ZERO LINE 3. MACD_DOWN_ABOVE_ZERO LINE 4. MACD_DOWN_B ELOW_ZERO LINE

                  Gloria Sarpong
                  10045
                  Gloria Sarpong 2024.04.08 15:15 
                   

                  User didn't leave any comment to the rating

                  Tora.Tigre
                  14
                  Tora.Tigre 2024.02.14 11:48 
                   

                  Very good signals, but to operate we need to integrate with some other indicator to have a good assertive result.

                  lichunter2
                  14
                  lichunter2 2024.02.06 22:16 
                   

                  User didn't leave any comment to the rating

                  AW Trading Software Limited
                  201760
                  Reply from developer Alexander Zelchert 2024.02.15 17:25
                  Hello. I have checked this information in my trading terminal, unfortunately I was not able to recreate your problem. All colours are saved correctly. In order to change the colours of the panel go to the Inputs tab in the input settings of the indicator. If you want to change the colours of the indicator lines, go to the Colors tab in the input settings of the indicator. Best Regards.
                  jaminolis
                  14
                  jaminolis 2024.01.22 10:35 
                   

                  Hi, thanks for an awesome free indicator. I enjoy using the multi TF bar so much. however recently, it has been showing just a blank space with no multi TF values. Can you help with this?

                  vbsql7
                  14
                  vbsql7 2023.11.13 15:29 
                   

                  Main and Signal line colors don't "stick" after you change them. Most times they will change on screen (but not always). They never survive a refresh/reload of the chart, which indicates that the properties are not saved in (or not reloaded from ) a chart template. User support rating is not relevant here but MQL5 forum requires it.

                  Seyed Alireza Hojjatoleslami
                  197
                  Seyed Alireza Hojjatoleslami 2023.11.02 13:46 
                   

                  User didn't leave any comment to the rating

                  G Trader
                  24
                  G Trader 2023.10.02 22:43 
                   

                  This is just what I was looking for as it gives you both the Signal Line and the Main Line, which is very important. Only annoying thing is changing the colours and thickness of the lines doesn't always work, but no big deal especially considering it is free. Many thanks to the developer!

                  123
                  Reply to review