AW Trend Oscillator MT5

4

Trend oscillator with advanced filtering system. It determines the trend, its weakening and strengthening. Has a built-in multi-timeframe panel.

AW Trend Oscillator works on any timeframes and on any symbols (currencies, indices, oil, metals, stocks).

MT4 version -> HERE / Problem solving -> HERE

Features and Benefits:

  • Advanced Trend Filtering
  • Changing the sensitivity of the indicator in one click
  • Easy setup
  • Multi-timeframe panel
  • Ability to move and minimize the panel
  • Works on any symbols and any timeframes.
  • All kinds of notifications
Input settings:

. Period of the indicator - The indicator period, the larger the value, the lower the sensitivity of the indicator signals,

. Send push notifications - Use notifications of new signals to the mobile version of the trader’s terminal,

. Send PopUp Alerts - Use sound notification when alerts,

. Send Email - Use sending emails about the appearance of signals to the email of the trader,

. Show Multitimeframe panel - Enable panel display,

. Multitimeframe dashboard - View of the panel, minimized or full,

. Font size in panel - Text size on the indicator panel,

. Up color main - The color of the uptrend at the time of its strengthening,

. Up color second - The color of the uptrend at the time of its deceleration,

. Down color main - The color of the downtrend at the time of its strengthening,

. Down color second - The color of the downtrend at the time of its deceleration,

. Uptrend color panel - The color of the downtrend in the panel,

. Downtrend color panel - The color of the uptrend in the panel,

. Y offset - moving multiframe Y-axis panels

. X offset - moving the multiframe panel along the X axis.


    Reviews 1
    Wesley Bezerra Mota
    317
    Wesley Bezerra Mota 2022.05.09 15:36 
     

    How much you're surprising me.

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    Wesley Bezerra Mota
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    Wesley Bezerra Mota 2022.05.09 15:36 
     

    How much you're surprising me.

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