AW Semi Sweet EA MT5

The Expert Advisor trades where the signal for opening a new order or restoring order is an indicator strategy, which is defined by the user in the input settings. You can choose indicators, their timeframes and the number of signals sufficient to open an order. A total of 29 trading indicators are available, on the basis of which the user can form his own trading idea without using programming.

Problem solving -> HERE / MT4 version -> HERE

Expert Advisor modes:

Hedging Auto mode, Netting Auto mode - Two modes of automatic trading, where orders are opened by indicator signals, in accordance with Netting or Hedging strategy.

Manual_Trading - Semi-automatic trading mode, where the first order is opened manually using the trading panel, and the next orders are opened based on indicator signals with a distance not less than Step.

Input parameters:



MAIN SETTINGS

Work mode - Selecting the operating mode:- Manual Trading - Use a semi-automatic mode of operation, open the first order manually- Hedging Auto mode - Use the hedging strategy of the advisor- Netting Auto mode - Use a netting strategy for the advisorThe number of slots for the signal - The number of indicator signals required to open an order, where:- One signals to trade - one signal out of three is enough- Two signals to trade - at least two signals are required- Tree signals to trade - three signals are requiredFirst signal slot - Slot of the first indicatorFirst slot Timeframe - First indicator periodSecond slot Timeframe - Second indicator slotSecond slot Timeframe - Second indicator periodThird signal slot - Slot of the third indicatorThird slot Timeframe - Third indicator periodSize of the first order - the volume of the first deal in a group of orders in lotsEnable Autolot calculation - Use automatic lot calculation. Autolot allows you to save risk settings when changing the depositAutolot deposit per 0.01 lots - The amount of the deposit, which will account for one " Size of the order" when using autolot

SL TP SETTINGS

Type of TakeProfit - In points or trailing in money

TrailingStart in money - The amount of trailing in money.

Size of Virtual TakeProfit (in Points) - Size of TakeProfit in points. For the current group of orders from the breakeven price

Use overlap last / first order - Enable or disable

Use overlap after that number of orders - Enter quantity

StopLoss from BE in points (0 - not used) - StopLoss adjustment in points. For the current group of orders from the breakeven price



GRIDS SETTINGS

Multiplier for size of orders - Multiplier for orders

Step for grids - Step for the order grid in points



ADVISOR SETTINGS

Orders Magic number - Magic orders advisorComments of the EA's orders - Order commentAllow to open OP_BUY orders - Allow the advisor to open buy ordersAllow to open OP_SELL orders - Allow the EA to open for sellAllow to open new orders after close - After closing, allow opening new ordersShow panel of advisor - Show or hide the advisor panelFont size in panels - Adjusting the font size on the advisor panel

PROTECTION SETTINGS

Maximum slippage in points - Maximum slippage for opening an order

Maximum spread in points - Maximum spread for opening an order

Maximum size of orders - Maximum allowable volume of one order in lots

Maximum number of orders - The maximum number of orders in the basket of one direction

NOTIFICATIONS SETTINGS - Customize notifications

SIGNALS - Setting up indicators for the advisor

It is possible to add signals of the following indicators to slots:

ADX, Bollinger Bands, Envelopes, Ichimoku Kinko Hyo (IKH Senkou Span, IKH Tenkan Kijun, IKH Chinkou Span), Two Moving Average, Parabolic SAR, MACD (MACD Signal Line, MACD Zero Crossing), OsMA (OsMA Turning, OsMA Direction) , Stochastic (Stochastic Signal Line, Stochastic 80 20), RSI, CCI, Force Index, DeMarker, Momentum, Williams' Percent Range, Money Flow Index, RVI, Accumulation Distribution, Bears Power, Bulls Power, AC, Alligator, AO, Fractals

Note! To use only one or two indicators for a signal, part of the slots must be occupied with the same indicators.