Up down v6T

5

Thise indicator is up down v6  comes with tradingwiev pinescript.

purchased people, after installed on terminal ,contact me on mql5  to get BONUS  TradingView pinescript.


up-down indicator is no repaint and works all pairs and lower than weekly time frames charts.

it is suitable also 1 m charts for all pairs.

and hold long way to signal.

dont gives too many signals.

when red histogram cross trigger line that is up signal.and price probably will down

when blue histogram cross trigger line that is down signal.and price probably will go up.

when the signals not seen press + button on terminal .

too see weekly chart because of low data on chart ,it needs to lower processing value from 1000 to min 500

i have ad the c value.default is 2.7

also you can set the signals with the c value increasing or decreasing however you want acordig to the chart

thise value need to change acording to pair you use.

set the value in daily periot or h4 periot to up and down places has seen.

after that ,use same c value for that pair

you will see sometimes h4 signal sometimes 15 m.different periots.

when the signal has been seen any periot chart act acording to it.

thise system is a mathematic kind of aproach to prices to find up, down points.

do not guarantie the win..




Reviews 2
MooNey AI
24
MooNey AI 2024.10.18 19:43 
 

Just purchased, excellent indicator and excellent support and availability from the seller, really satisfied. Highly recommended

alapia
139
alapia 2024.04.02 04:11 
 

I've been using v6T on mt4 and have the script for Trading View as promised. This is the most accurate non repainting indicator I've ever used. It's also a very easy indicator to use as even my wife whose a complete novice is also winning trades with it. First time she's been interested in trying forex. I'm using it for mostly scalping on the hour and 4 hour TF and I have to say it's accuracy is between 90-95% , this is without any exaggeration. 6 winners so far and I have 2 that are in light floating drawdown right now. It has the uncanny ability to find the end of the trend , then I just wait for the first reversal candle to get in. Even signals that don't move past the yellow line on the indicator usually will reverse at least 2-3 candles giving me my desired profits. I'm just scalping at this time, but there are many trades that reverse 80 -140 pips or more giving enormous profits to those willing to have patience and ride it out. All in all after 17 years of trading I like this indicator for manual trading the best. Thank you Guner.

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Up Down v6
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on demo mode use date to work. on version 13 wave added.13.1 histogram and trigger line can be changeble. wave can be set 200-500. can have different signal on wave 200 on version 14 ema used.so can see mountly chart signals also. up-down indicator is no repaint and works all pairs and all time frames charts. it is suitable also 1 m charts for all pairs. and hold long way to signal. dont gives too many signals. when red histogram cross trigger line that is up signal.and price probably will down
Up down stars
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up down stars indicator is no repaint indicator. it hold long way to signals. suitable all pairs and all timeframes. it needs at least 1000 bars on charts. 1 is critical level for signals. if red line reach 1 it gives red star to sell.. if blue line reach 1 it gives blue star to buy.. signals comes mostly exact time. sometimes lower timeframes it makes consecutive signals.
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sinus arrows indicator is norepaint arrows indicator. it works all timeframes and all pairs. suitable for experienced traders and beginners. gives red arrows for sell.and gives blue arrows for buy. traders must check the all timeframes.i mean when trading 5m charts also need the check 15m charts and 1m charts. there is cnt number to see the how much bars back bars.
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on demo mode use date to work. indicator is no repaint trend indicator. when red stars up to line that is probably end of long trades. when blue stars up to line that is probably end of down trades. indicator can use all pairs and lower than weekly charts, to use weekly chart need to at least 500 bars data on back.and lowering processing value 500. it is also suitable for 1m charts. indicator hold long way to go. there is not too many signals.
Buy sell stars
Guner Koca
Indicators
buy sell star indicator has a different algoritms then up down v6 and buy sell histogram indicators. so that i put this a another indicator on market. it is no repaint and all pairs and all time frame indicator. it need minimum 500 bars on charts. when  the white  x sign on the red histogram that is sell signals. when the white x sign on the blue  histogram that is sell signals. this indicator does not guarantie the win.price can make mowement on direction opposite the signals. this is multi tim
Sinus wave
Guner Koca
5 (1)
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Sinus wave  indicator is a extra ordinary oscillator.to find divergency. it works all pairs and all timeframes. suitable for experienced and beginner traders.. indicator works on toward of the prices... while sinus wave go up side that means prices will up. and while sinus wave go down that means prices is going down. it gives divegency when trend reversals. It also gives sell divergency on bear markets there is wave to set default 500. It can be increase depends to charts bars numbers on pictur
Sinus wave Tv
Guner Koca
1 (1)
Indicators
Sinus wave Tv indicator is a extra ordinary oscillator.to find divergency. For mt4 and Tradingview pine script purchased people, after installed on terminal ,contact me on mql5  to get BONUS  TradingView pinescript. it works all pairs and all timeframes. suitable for experienced and beginner traders.. indicator works on toward of the prices... while sinus wave go up side that means prices will up. and while sinus wave go down that means prices is going down. it gives divegency when trend rever
Sinus wave strong buy sell
Guner Koca
Indicators
sinus wave strong buy sell indicator is nonrepaint top bottom point indicator.it work all pairs and all timeframe.suitable for beginners and experienced traders. it depend to sinus wave and vertex base .gives signal sinus wave over zero or below zero on approppirate vertex positions. cnt number has been set to 500 bars for demo mode. it can be increase to 2000 depend to charts has bar numbers. minimum value is 500.  white points on red vertex spikes means sell. white points on blue vertex spikes
Step divergency
Guner Koca
Indicators
step divergency indicator is a buy sell divergency indicator.include sinus wave indicator. it work all timeframes and all pairs. red line gives step divergency sell formations. blue line gives step divergency buy formations. suitable for experienced and beginners. when prices is moving up and red lines step down ..this is sell divergecy formation and if prices moving down but blue line moving step up this is buy divergency formation.  increased cnt value show more back side. gold line is sinus w
Updown v6
Guner Koca
Indicators
up down v6 for mt5 is no repaint all timeframe and all pairs indicator. red histogram cros trigger that is up point,and put a red point on histogram. and blue histogram cros trigger that is deep point.and put blue point on histogram. this indicator need to sometimes zoom out .for thise pres + button. if newly comes signal is too high makes before invisible.red and blue points are there.to see the signals. indicator is no repaint and can use all time frame and all pairs. only need minimum 500 bar
Updown v9
Guner Koca
Indicators
indicator is no repaint trend indicator.for mt5 when white stars up to Red histogram that is probably end of long trades. when White stars up to Blue histogram that is probably end of down trades. indicator can use all pairs and lower than weekly charts, to use weekly chart need to at least 500 bars data on back.and lowering processing value 500. it is also suitable for 1m charts. indicator hold long way to go. there is not too many signals.
Sinus wave mt5
Guner Koca
Indicators
Sinus wave  indicator is a extra ordinary oscillator.to find divergency.for mt5 it works all pairs and all timeframes. suitable for experienced and beginner traders.. indicator works on toward of the prices... while sinus wave go up side that means prices will up. and while sinus wave go down that means prices is going down. it gives divegency when trend reversals. there is wave to set default 500. on pictures divergency lines and letters has been drawn by hand.to explain how it works.
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MooNey AI
24
MooNey AI 2024.10.18 19:43 
 

Just purchased, excellent indicator and excellent support and availability from the seller, really satisfied. Highly recommended

alapia
139
alapia 2024.04.02 04:11 
 

I've been using v6T on mt4 and have the script for Trading View as promised. This is the most accurate non repainting indicator I've ever used. It's also a very easy indicator to use as even my wife whose a complete novice is also winning trades with it. First time she's been interested in trying forex. I'm using it for mostly scalping on the hour and 4 hour TF and I have to say it's accuracy is between 90-95% , this is without any exaggeration. 6 winners so far and I have 2 that are in light floating drawdown right now. It has the uncanny ability to find the end of the trend , then I just wait for the first reversal candle to get in. Even signals that don't move past the yellow line on the indicator usually will reverse at least 2-3 candles giving me my desired profits. I'm just scalping at this time, but there are many trades that reverse 80 -140 pips or more giving enormous profits to those willing to have patience and ride it out. All in all after 17 years of trading I like this indicator for manual trading the best. Thank you Guner.

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