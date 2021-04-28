Ranging Market Detector

5

Ranging Market Detector scans the market for momentum and price to check whether the price is range-bound and the direction to which it will breakout. 

  • It works with all the all assets and visually shows you the instances when the market is either ranging or trending.
  • Informs when the price has finished a retracement, an opportune time to re-enter the trend early. This will help you in position management. 
  • It works very well for Scalping, Day trading, and Swing trading. Helpful in all timeframes 
  • Great tool for every trader. 

Ranging Market Detector can now draw Edges of a ranging marketYou can now trade the Ranging Market comfortably knowing where it is fenced. It has the Top and Bottom Ranges [continuous boxes] and End of Mini Ranging [dotted boxes].


Settings:

The Ranging Market Detector does not require special settings. All the values have been optimized by our team through a vigorous testing environment to suit all instruments. All you need is to install and load the Ranging Market Detector to your chart. 


Manual:

We have taken time to avail the comprehensive but simple  user manual with images: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/744109



Reviews 2
wuzzy66
1007
wuzzy66 2023.01.12 17:32 
 

this is a must have trading indicator tool if you need to start making consistent profit, been trading for over three years and i would say i wish i had this early .this indicator monitors the market based on selected pair and timeframe and informs you that the ranging market pair is about to finish and even tells you the direction it would move which a plus over other traders in the market i wish i could say money back guaranteed other powerful functions of this indicator is that it tells you what to expect after a retracement ie either a power move to the top or bottom 10 star rating for this indicator i would have to say since i found this ranging indicator it s an eye opener probably the last indicator to purchase because it does the job grab more pips

jacob5355 shtinmetz
181
jacob5355 shtinmetz 2022.09.01 20:21 
 

xcellent indicator,Support is very good, The indicator helps me make decisions when to enter a trade and when to go out

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Unlock hidden profits: accurate divergence trading for all markets Tricky to find and scarce in frequency, divergences are one of the most reliable trading scenarios. This indicator finds and scans for regular and hidden divergences automatically using your favourite oscillator. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Easy to trade Finds regular and hidden divergences Supports many well known oscillators Implements trading signals based on breakouts Display
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Algo Trading Indicaor  With this indicator , you’ll have zones and trends that hight probability the price will reverse from it. so will gives you all the help that you need  MT5 Version                    https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/170028 MT4 Version                    https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/88034 Why should you join us !?  1-This indicator is logical since it’s working in previous days movement , to predict the future movements. 2-Algo trading indicator will hel
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Innovicient Limited
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wuzzy66
1007
wuzzy66 2023.01.12 17:32 
 

this is a must have trading indicator tool if you need to start making consistent profit, been trading for over three years and i would say i wish i had this early .this indicator monitors the market based on selected pair and timeframe and informs you that the ranging market pair is about to finish and even tells you the direction it would move which a plus over other traders in the market i wish i could say money back guaranteed other powerful functions of this indicator is that it tells you what to expect after a retracement ie either a power move to the top or bottom 10 star rating for this indicator i would have to say since i found this ranging indicator it s an eye opener probably the last indicator to purchase because it does the job grab more pips

Innovicient Limited
10536
Reply from developer ALFRED MURIITHI 2023.01.12 21:47
Thank you a lot for your great and extensive review. We're honored🙏 We shall keep uploading more tools. I wish you profitable trading, friend.
jacob5355 shtinmetz
181
jacob5355 shtinmetz 2022.09.01 20:21 
 

xcellent indicator,Support is very good, The indicator helps me make decisions when to enter a trade and when to go out

Innovicient Limited
10536
Reply from developer ALFRED MURIITHI 2022.09.03 10:45
Thanks a lot for your kind comment. 🙏Wish you profitable trading.
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