Ranging Market Detector scans the market for momentum and price to check whether the price is range-bound and the direction to which it will breakout.

It works with all the all assets and visually shows you the instances when the market is either ranging or trending. Informs when the price has finished a retracement, an opportune time to re-enter the trend early. This will help you in position management. It works very well for Scalping, Day trading, and Swing trading. Helpful in all timeframes Great tool for every trader.

Ranging Market Detector can now draw Edges of a ranging market . You can now trade the Ranging Market comfortably knowing where it is fenced. It has the Top and Bottom Ranges [continuous boxes] and End of Mini Ranging [dotted boxes].





Settings:

The Ranging Market Detector does not require special settings. All the values have been optimized by our team through a vigorous testing environment to suit all instruments. All you need is to install and load the Ranging Market Detector to your chart.

Manual:



We have taken time to avail the comprehensive but simple user manual with images: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/744109





