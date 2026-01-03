SMC MACD – Market Structure & Momentum Context Indicator

Overview

SMC MACD is a technical indicator designed to support market structure analysis using MACD-based momentum logic, aligned with Smart Money Concept (SMC) principles.

The indicator helps traders observe structure shifts and momentum behavior around key structural areas in a clear and simplified way.

It is built as an analytical and confirmation tool, not as an automatic trading system.

Core Concept

SMC MACD focuses on providing clean structural context while reducing chart noise.

MACD momentum logic is internally integrated and used to assist structure interpretation.

No additional MACD indicator is required on the chart.

The indicator is designed to be used together with:

Price action analysis

Higher-timeframe structure

User-defined confirmation rules

How It Works

The indicator follows a deterministic workflow:

Rebuilds market structure on initialization or timeframe change

(Swing High / Swing Low derived from MACD momentum) Detects the last confirmed Break of Structure (BOS / CHOCH) Determines market bias (UP / DOWN) Measures the active structure range Identifies Premium and Discount zones based on structure direction

This workflow provides a contextual framework for discretionary trade planning.

Market Bias Logic

BOS Up (Break High)

→ Market Bias: UP

→ Focus on Discount Zone as Buy Context

BOS Down (Break Low)

→ Market Bias: DOWN

→ Focus on Premium Zone as Sell Context

Market bias updates dynamically based on the most recent confirmed structure.

Confirmation & Trade Execution

SMC MACD does not provide direct Buy or Sell signals.

Visual elements such as structure lines, zones, and MACD-related markers are contextual tools only.

Traders are expected to apply their own confirmation, such as:

Price action patterns

Higher-timeframe alignment

External confirmation tools

Non-Repainting Behavior

All structure and momentum events are confirmed on closed candles and do not repaint historically.

Visual elements on the currently forming candle may update in real time

until the candle closes and confirmation is completed.

Key Features

Market structure analysis derived from MACD momentum behavior

Automatic detection of structure shifts and directional bias

Clear market bias identification (UP / DOWN)

Premium & Discount zone calculation

Non-repainting logic on closed candles

Clean and minimal visual design with on-chart control panel

Optional alerts for confirmed structure and momentum-related events

Designed for confirmation-based and discretionary trading

Alerts

The indicator includes optional alerts for confirmed structure and momentum-related events.

Supported alert types:

Popup

Sound

Push notification

All alerts can be enabled or disabled via input settings.

Recommended Usage

Timeframes: M5 and above (M1 supported with adjusted settings)

Markets: Forex, Gold (XAUUSD), and indices

Best used together with price action and higher-timeframe analysis

Important Notes

This indicator provides market context only , not trading signals.

No automatic order execution.

Trading decisions and risk management remain the responsibility of the user.

Past performance does not guarantee future results.

This product is an analytical tool intended for educational and decision-support purposes only.



Manual / Documentation https://www.notion.so/SMC-MACD-Indicator-Manual-2dd36adad21380e0898ae1d095762443?source=copy_link





