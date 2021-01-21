AW Trend Predictor EA MT5

5

AW Trend Predictor EA - an Expert Advisor that trades using trend indicator signals AW Trend Predictor. Uses indicator strategies TakeProfit and StopLoss. Can use multi-timeframe filtering. Has a fixed StopLoss or StopLoss calculated by the indicator. Time-based work and averaging are functionally possible.

Instruction and description -> HERE / MT4 version -> HERE 

Benefits:
  • Uses a fixed StopLoss or dynamic StopLoss calculated by the indicator based on the current volatility
  • Has the function of working on time, limiting slippage and maximum spread
  • Works on all types of trading instruments
  • Suitable for tracking positions opened manually
  • Works on any timeframe, we recommend working on timeframes not lower than M15
  • The functionality of filtering a trend by a higher timeframe or an indicator with a long period is included
  • Can optionally use averaging

Input settings:

MAIN SETTINGS

Success Rate - The success rate for opening an order.

First order on new signal only - Ability to choose to open new orders only when a new signal from the indicator arrives - for this you need to select "True", if you select "False", orders will be opened in the current trend direction as soon as the previous ones are closed (more orders).

Order lots - Order volume to open.

Enable Autolot calculation - Use automatic lot calculation.

Autolot deposit per 0.01 lots - The amount of the deposit for every 0.01 when using an autolot.

    STOP LOSS TAKE PROFIT SETTINGS

    TakeProfit Mode - Select a take profit strategy:

    Close position on TP1

    Close position on TP2

    Use TP in Points

      TakeProfit in Points (if used) - Fixed StopLoss for each individual order

        StopLoss Mode - Select the StopLoss strategy:

        Exit on opposite signal

        Use SL in Points

        Use SL from Indicator

          StopLoss in Points (if used) - Fixed StopLoss for each individual order

            GRIDS SETTINGS

            Use grids - Use the opening of order baskets.

            Step between orders - A variable that regulates the step between orders, measured in points

            Multiplier - Multiplier for orders

            Orders Number Limit - Maximum number of orders of one direction in the basket

              TREND PREDICTOR SETTINGS

              Period - the period of the indicator, the longer, the less sensitivity of indicator signals

              TakeProfit target - Multiplier for TP1 and TP2. The higher the multiplier, the more profit from one trade, but the lower the percentage of signal success

              StopLoss target - Multiplier for StopLoss. The higher the value of the variable, the further from the opening price the StopLoss will be located

              Maximum bars - Number of bars for calculating statistics

                MULTI-TIMEFRAME TREND SETTINGS

                Period for multitimeframe filter - Select a timeframe for filtering signals. The timeframe of your current chart is used for the entry point. For filtering it is necessary to use a timeframe of a larger range.

                Period - The period of the indicator, the longer, the less the sensitivity of the indicator signals.

                  WORKING TIME SETTINGS - section for setting work by time

                  Work on time

                  Start time

                  End time

                    NOTIFICATIONS SETTINGS - section for setting notifications

                    Send push notifications when close orders

                    Send mails when close orders

                    Send alerts when close orders

                      ADVISOR SETTINGS

                      Orders Magic number - The main identifier of the EA orders. Used primarily to identify orders

                      Comments for orders - Commentary on advisor orders

                      Slippage Limit - Maximum permissible slippage in points

                      Spread Limit - The maximum allowable spread for opening orders

                      Allow to open OP_BUY orders - Allow sending orders of the OP_BUY type

                      Allow to open OP_SELL orders - Allow sending orders of the OP_SELL type

                      Allow to open new orders after close - Allow sending new orders after all orders are closed

                      Font size in panels - Change the font size in panels

                      Show panel - Show or hide the advisor panel.


                      Reviews 2
                      Kasim Ijelu
                      539
                      Kasim Ijelu 2024.04.28 21:04 
                       

                      I'm addicted to this Awesome Developer thank you Alex

                      Dave Udon
                      265
                      Dave Udon 2023.08.22 16:44 
                       

                      This is an outstanding EA from a very reliable, competent developer. He quickly answered my questions, and I am very pleased to see the nice profits esp. in H4 with EURUSD CADCHF & AUDCAD. It’s so easy to backtest and optimize for good gains and low DD. Be sure to optimize the Success Rate also. It will go a long way to achieving a WinRate > 50% and Avg Wins > Avg Losses, my personal holy grail…

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                      Experts
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                      Kasim Ijelu
                      539
                      Kasim Ijelu 2024.04.28 21:04 
                       

                      I'm addicted to this Awesome Developer thank you Alex

                      Dave Udon
                      265
                      Dave Udon 2023.08.22 16:44 
                       

                      This is an outstanding EA from a very reliable, competent developer. He quickly answered my questions, and I am very pleased to see the nice profits esp. in H4 with EURUSD CADCHF & AUDCAD. It’s so easy to backtest and optimize for good gains and low DD. Be sure to optimize the Success Rate also. It will go a long way to achieving a WinRate > 50% and Avg Wins > Avg Losses, my personal holy grail…

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