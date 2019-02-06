KT COG Robot
- Experts
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KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONSKeenbase Trading develops professional MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5 indicators and Expert Advisors designed to help traders make more informed trading decisions.
- Version: 1.1
- Updated: 6 February 2019
- Activations: 5
KT COG Robot is a fully automated Expert Advisor based on the KT COG Indicator. The COG indicator was originally presented by John F. Ehlers in the May 2002 edition of Technical Analysis of Stocks & Commodities magazine.
The EA fires a long trade when COG line cross above the signal line and a short trade is fired when the COG line cross below the signal line.
Adaptive Filtration
Our adaptive filtration algorithm combines the original COG formula with the major trend direction and market acceleration/deceleration. The end result of such combination is that we get a smooth leading indicator in which the crossover can be used as the buy/sell signals.
Features
- Go fully automated with our KT COG indicator
- No additional download is required. Indicators and dependencies are embedded into the EA.
- Boost EA performance using inbuilt filters like Session, MMI, Vortex, Volatility, Market Regime and more.
- Ability to choose the Stop loss and Take Profit in pips or using volatility.
- Three stage partial closing the capture the available profits at the right time.
- Flexible Stop loss trailing to prevent the winning turning into losing.
- Protection against Black Swan events using the Max. Loss function.
Input Parameters
----- Set Indicator Parameters -----
----- Choose Exit Settings -----
----- Set the Filters -----
----- Miscellaneous Settings -----