AW RSI based EA MT5
- Experts
-
AW Trading Software Limited______________ AW Trading Software ______________
📢 mql5com channel 👉 https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/awtradingsoftware
- Version: 1.20
- Updated: 13 October 2024
- Activations: 15
The EA trades on price returns from oversold or overbought conditions, opens positions when signals are received from the RSI oscillator. The system has many scenarios and flexible configuration. Uses averaging, the function of closing the first and last basket orders and the function of automatic lot calculation. Has an advanced dashboard and three types of notifications.Advantages:
- Easy setup and intuitive panel interface
- Configurable indicator signals
- Suitable for any type of instrument and any timeframe
- Uses averaging if necessary
- Built-in automatic lot calculation
- Built-in system for closing the first and last basket orders
- Three types of notifications: push, email, alert
Strategy:
The EA trades on price returns from oversold or overbought conditions, opens a position when signals are received from the RSI oscillator.
Implements various options for trading behavior:
Buy trades if the oscillator line has broken through the lower level from bottom to top. That is, the price has moved away from the overbought condition.
Sell trades if the oscillator line has broken the upper level from top to bottom. That is, the price has moved away from the oversold state.
Different trading strategies are available:
1. Trade in two directions:
In this case, when bearish signals are received, the advisor will make sell deals
When bullish signals are received, the EA will open buy trades
2. One-way trade:
The EA can only make trades on bullish signals
The EA can only make trades on bearish signals
Input variables:
MAIN SETTINGS
Size_of_the_first_order - Volume for opening the first order
Enable_Autolot_calculation - Use automatic lot calculation.
Autolot_deposit_per_0.01_lots - Deposit volume for every 0.01 when using autolot
SIGNALS
RSI_Timeframe - Indicator timeframe, allows you to work on signals that differ from the current timeframe
Lower_RSI_level - The lower level for the indicator, the lower the value, the fewer trades, but the accuracy of the signals is higher
Higher_RSI_level - The upper level for the indicator, the higher the value, the fewer trades
Period_RSI - Period for the indicator, the higher the value, the fewer trades
Applied_price_RSI - The price used to calculate the indicator
GRIDS SETTINGS
Minimum_step_between_average_orders - A variable that regulates the step between orders, measured in points
Multiplier_for_average_orders - multiplier for orders. Each subsequent order in the order grid will be larger than the previous one by a given coefficient
TAKE PROFIT SETTINGS
Size_of_Virtual_TakeProfit_(In_points) - Size virtual Take Profit. It is calculated for the current group of orders from the breakeven price
Use_overlap_last_and_first_orders - Use the overlap of the first order by the last
Use_overlap_after_that_number_of_orders - Use overlap after the given number of open orders
PROTECTION SETTINGS
Maximum_slippage_in_points - The maximum allowable slippage in points for opening and closing orders
Maximum_spread_in_points - The maximum allowable spread for opening orders
Maximum_number_of_orders - The maximum allowed number of orders of the same type
Maximum_size_of_orders - The maximum volume for one order. Measured in lots
Maximum_1_order_per_candle - Open only one order per candle
ADVISOR SETTINGS
Orders_Magic_number - MagicNumber of orders advisor
Comments_of_the_EA's_orders - Comments for the EA's orders
Allow_to_open_OP_BUY_orders - Allow the advisor to open orders of the OP_BUY type
Allow_to_open_OP_SELL_orders - Allow the advisor to open orders of the OP_SELL type
Allow_to_open_new_orders_after_close - Allow to send new orders after all orders are closed
Show_panel_of_advisor - Ability to show or hide the advisor panel
Font_size_in_panel - Adjust the font size on the panel
NOTIFICATIONS SETTINGS
Send_push_notifications_when_closing_orders - notifications to the mobile version of the terminal, when orders are closed
Send_mails_when_closing_orders - Sending letters to an email address when closing orders
Send_alerts_when_closing_orders - Sending pop-up notifications on the terminal when orders are closed
Hallo, ich habe mir am Wochenende diesen EA gekauft. Alle 4, in der Übersicht gezeigten, Forexpaare, haben im Backtest positiv abgeschnitten. Heute wollte ich am Demokonto einige Tests durchführen. Obwohl ich sie einzeln testen wollte, hat tatsächlich nur EUR/USD eine Trade eröffnet. Ich werde morgen noch einmal versuchen, ob die anderen Paare einen Versuch für einen Trade starten.....
Ich hatte jetzt alle 4 Forexpaare gleichzeitig im Demokonto eingestellt. Alle schlossen Trades ab, alle positiv, wenn auch nur geringe Trades und Erträge. Die meisten Trades schloss bis jetzt eurjpy ab, ergo auch der höchste gewinn bis jetzt. Ich gebe Ende der Woche noch mal Feedback.....
Ich habe weitere Paare getestet, einige machen Gewinn am Demokonto. AUDCAD 30m und EURUSD 1H habe ich am Livekonto. Machen kleine Gewinne, aber immerhin....