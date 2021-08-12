AW RSI based EA MT5

The EA trades on price returns from oversold or overbought conditions, opens positions when signals are received from the RSI oscillator. The system has many scenarios and flexible configuration. Uses averaging, the function of closing the first and last basket orders and the function of automatic lot calculation. Has an advanced dashboard and three types of notifications.

Problem solving -> HERE / MT4 version -> HERE / Instruction -> HERE

Advantages:

Easy setup and intuitive panel interface

Configurable indicator signals

Suitable for any type of instrument and any timeframe

Uses averaging if necessary

Built-in automatic lot calculation

Built-in system for closing the first and last basket orders

Three types of notifications: push, email, alert

Strategy:

The EA trades on price returns from oversold or overbought conditions, opens a position when signals are received from the RSI oscillator.

Implements various options for trading behavior:

Buy trades if the oscillator line has broken through the lower level from bottom to top. That is, the price has moved away from the overbought condition.

Sell trades if the oscillator line has broken the upper level from top to bottom. That is, the price has moved away from the oversold state.

Different trading strategies are available:

1. Trade in two directions:

In this case, when bearish signals are received, the advisor will make sell deals

When bullish signals are received, the EA will open buy trades



2. One-way trade:

The EA can only make trades on bullish signals

The EA can only make trades on bearish signals

Input variables:

MAIN SETTINGS

Size_of_the_first_order - Volume for opening the first order

Enable_Autolot_calculation - Use automatic lot calculation.

Autolot_deposit_per_0.01_lots - Deposit volume for every 0.01 when using autolot

SIGNALS

RSI_Timeframe - Indicator timeframe, allows you to work on signals that differ from the current timeframe

Lower_RSI_level - The lower level for the indicator, the lower the value, the fewer trades, but the accuracy of the signals is higher

Higher_RSI_level - The upper level for the indicator, the higher the value, the fewer trades

Period_RSI - Period for the indicator, the higher the value, the fewer trades

Applied_price_RSI - The price used to calculate the indicator

GRIDS SETTINGS

Minimum_step_between_average_orders - A variable that regulates the step between orders, measured in points

Multiplier_for_average_orders - multiplier for orders. Each subsequent order in the order grid will be larger than the previous one by a given coefficient

TAKE PROFIT SETTINGS

Size_of_Virtual_TakeProfit_(In_points) - Size virtual Take Profit. It is calculated for the current group of orders from the breakeven price

Use_overlap_last_and_first_orders - Use the overlap of the first order by the last

Use_overlap_after_that_number_of_orders - Use overlap after the given number of open orders

PROTECTION SETTINGS

Maximum_slippage_in_points - The maximum allowable slippage in points for opening and closing orders

Maximum_spread_in_points - The maximum allowable spread for opening orders

Maximum_number_of_orders - The maximum allowed number of orders of the same type

Maximum_size_of_orders - The maximum volume for one order. Measured in lots

Maximum_1_order_per_candle - Open only one order per candle

ADVISOR SETTINGS

Orders_Magic_number - MagicNumber of orders advisor

Comments_of_the_EA's_orders - Comments for the EA's orders

Allow_to_open_OP_BUY_orders - Allow the advisor to open orders of the OP_BUY type

Allow_to_open_OP_SELL_orders - Allow the advisor to open orders of the OP_SELL type

Allow_to_open_new_orders_after_close - Allow to send new orders after all orders are closed

Show_panel_of_advisor - Ability to show or hide the advisor panel

Font_size_in_panel - Adjust the font size on the panel

NOTIFICATIONS SETTINGS

Send_push_notifications_when_closing_orders - notifications to the mobile version of the terminal, when orders are closed

Send_mails_when_closing_orders - Sending letters to an email address when closing orders

Send_alerts_when_closing_orders - Sending pop-up notifications on the terminal when orders are closed







