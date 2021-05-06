AW Classic MACD EA mt5

3.33
Fully automated trading system. A classic indicator is used as signals MACD, which combines a trend indicator with an oscillator to detect entry points. Uses averaging, the function of closing the first and last basket orders and the function of automatic lot calculation. Has an advanced dashboard and three types of notifications.

Problem solving -> HERE / MT4 version -> HERE  / Instruction -> HERE 

Benefits:
  • Fully automated trading system
  • Easy setup and intuitive panel interface
  • The ability to open only one order per candle
  • Built-in automatic lot calculation
  • Built-in system for closing the first and last basket orders
  • Three types of notifications: push, email, alert

Strategy:

The EA opens positions when it receives signals from the indicator:

- Zero Level: When the fast line of the "0" mark is crossed from bottom to top - a buy signal, opening BUY orders. When crossing the "0" mark from top to bottom - a signal to sell, open SELL orders.

    - Cross Lines: When the fast line crosses the slow one from the bottom to the top - a buy signal, open BUY orders. When the fast line crosses the slow one from top to bottom - a signal to sell, open SELL orders.

    Note! The graphical elements of the indicator are not displayed in the advisor!

    Input variables:

    MAIN SETTINGS

    Size of the first order - Volume for opening the first order
    Enable Autolot calculation - Use automatic lot calculation.  
    Autolot deposit per 0.01 lots - The amount of the deposit for every 0.01 when using an autolot. Autolot allows you to save risk settings when changing the deposit

      SIGNALS

      Fast EMA MACD Period - Fast moving average period
      Slow EMA MACD Period - Slow Moving Average Period
      Signal EMA MACD Period - Signal moving average period
      Applied price - The price used to calculate the indicator
      Max bars - The maximum number of candles on which calculations will be made

      Signals Type - Adjustment of opening a position by signals
      - Both Signals - Open orders when signals are received from both signals
      - Zero Level - Open orders when crossing the zero level
      - Cross Lines - Open orders when the slow and fast moving averages cross

        GRIDS SETTINGS

        Minimum step between average orders - A variable that regulates the step between orders, measured in points
        Multiplier for average orders - Multiplier for orders. Each subsequent order in the order grid will be larger than the previous one by a given coefficient

            TAKE PROFIT SETTINGS

            Size of Virtual TakeProfit (In points) - The size of the virtual Take Profit. It is calculated for the current group of orders from the breakeven price
            Use overlap last and first orders - Use the first order overlap by the last one
            Use overlap after that number of orders - Use overlap after a given number of open orders

              PROTECTION SETTINGS

              Maximum slippage in points - Maximum allowable slippage in points for opening and closing orders
              Maximum spread in points - Maximum allowable spread for opening orders
              Maximum number of orders - The maximum allowable number of orders of the same type  
              Maximum size of orders - The maximum volume for one order. Measured in lots
              Maximum 1 order per candle - Open only one order per candle

                ADVISOR SETTINGS

                Orders Magic number - MagicNumber of the advisor's orders
                Comments of the EA's orders - Commentary for advisor orders
                Allow to open OP_BUY orders - Allow the advisor to open orders of the OP_BUY type
                Allow to open OP_SELL orders - Allow advisor open   orders of type OP_SELL
                Allow to open new orders after close - Allow new orders to be sent after all orders are closed
                Show panel of advisor - Ability to show or hide the advisor panel
                Font size in panel - Adjust the font size on the panel

                  NOTIFICATIONS SETTINGS

                  Send push notifications when closing orders - notifications to the mobile version of the terminal, when orders are closed
                  Send mails when closing orders - Sending letters to an email address when closing orders
                  Send alerts when closing orders - Sending pop-up notifications on the terminal when orders are closed.


                  Reviews 4
                  PUKOG1969
                  595
                  PUKOG1969 2025.10.27 05:44 
                   

                  I using 3 month on real account and very happy! I Make same changes on settings and ea working perfect :) Thanks Alexander! Just could be fine if EA would manage of manual open orders and add box with possibilitie to open orders with EA

                  Aristide
                  173
                  Aristide 2022.07.01 19:47 
                   

                  Like with Aw trend moving average , this EA work well too, good job from the author. In case there is a future updates i hope there will be these options: - a moving average filter - grid (true*false) - take profit - stop loss

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                  Experts
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                  Adam Hrncir
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                  MQL TOOLS SL
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                  Experts
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                  Rob Josephus Maria Janssen
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                  MQL TOOLS SL
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                  5 (3)
                  Experts
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                  AW Trading Software Limited
                  4.92 (13)
                  Utilities
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                  PUKOG1969
                  595
                  PUKOG1969 2025.10.27 05:44 
                   

                  I using 3 month on real account and very happy! I Make same changes on settings and ea working perfect :) Thanks Alexander! Just could be fine if EA would manage of manual open orders and add box with possibilitie to open orders with EA

                  AW Trading Software Limited
                  201760
                  Reply from developer Alexander Zelchert 2026.01.14 15:01
                  Hello, thank you for your review, we really appreciate it. You can set the magic to 0, then EA will manage manual orders. Best regards
                  Simone Pozzi
                  529
                  Simone Pozzi 2025.04.01 16:09 
                   

                  there is not a stop loss, and the developer don't answer to my request

                  AW Trading Software Limited
                  201760
                  Reply from developer Alexander Zelchert 2025.04.02 08:52
                  Hello. All information about the functionality of the EA can be found in the product description. We also recommend using the demo version to test the Expert Advisor before buying it and make sure that it meets your requirements. In addition, we always try to respond promptly to user requests. Your message has been reviewed and answered in less than 24 hours. If you have any additional questions, we are happy to help! Best regards
                  Joseph Kisakye
                  124
                  Joseph Kisakye 2022.12.07 03:12 
                   

                  I have been testing this EA for some time and I must say it's promising. There are a few observations I have made that I kindly request the author to consider; 1. Add Stop Loss, Trailing Profit and Break Even options 2. Add trade setting for CrossLines above/below a given level i.e. 0, 20, 30, 40, 60. 70, 80, etc I shall be grateful for your response to the above. Also, the zero line seems to be shifting depending on the market which makes the strategy quite unpredictable for different markets. I would expect the zero line to be fixed and not dynamic. Please I can be educated more about this if am missing something. Thank you

                  AW Trading Software Limited
                  201760
                  Reply from developer Alexander Zelchert 2022.12.07 18:04
                  Hello. I have responded to you in detail by email. Sincerely.
                  Aristide
                  173
                  Aristide 2022.07.01 19:47 
                   

                  Like with Aw trend moving average , this EA work well too, good job from the author. In case there is a future updates i hope there will be these options: - a moving average filter - grid (true*false) - take profit - stop loss

                  Reply to review