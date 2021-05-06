AW Classic MACD EA mt5

Fully automated trading system. A classic indicator is used as signals

MACD

, which combines a trend indicator with an oscillator to detect entry points. Uses averaging, the function of closing the first and last basket orders and the function of automatic lot calculation. Has an advanced dashboard and three types of notifications.

Problem solving -> HERE / MT4 version -> HERE / Instruction -> HERE

Fully automated trading system

Easy setup and intuitive panel interface

The ability to open only one order per candle

Built-in automatic lot calculation

Built-in system for closing the first and last basket orders

Three types of notifications: push, email, alert

Strategy: The EA opens positions when it receives signals from the indicator: - Zero Level: When the fast line of the "0" mark is crossed from bottom to top - a buy signal, opening BUY orders. When crossing the "0" mark from top to bottom - a signal to sell, open SELL orders.

- Zero Level: When the fast line of the "0" mark is crossed from bottom to top - a buy signal, opening BUY orders. When crossing the "0" mark from top to bottom - a signal to sell, open SELL orders. - Cross Lines: When the fast line crosses the slow one from the bottom to the top - a buy signal, open BUY orders. When the fast line crosses the slow one from top to bottom - a signal to sell, open SELL orders. Note! The graphical elements of the indicator are not displayed in the advisor!

Input variables:

MAIN SETTINGS

Size of the first order - Volume for opening the first order

Enable Autolot calculation - Use automatic lot calculation.

Autolot deposit per 0.01 lots - The amount of the deposit for every 0.01 when using an autolot. Autolot allows you to save risk settings when changing the deposit

SIGNALS Fast EMA MACD Period - Fast moving average period

Slow EMA MACD Period - Slow Moving Average Period

Signal EMA MACD Period - Signal moving average period

Applied price - The price used to calculate the indicator

Max bars - The maximum number of candles on which calculations will be made Signals Type - Adjustment of opening a position by signals

- Both Signals - Open orders when signals are received from both signals

- Zero Level - Open orders when crossing the zero level

- Cross Lines - Open orders when the slow and fast moving averages cross

GRIDS SETTINGS Minimum step between average orders - A variable that regulates the step between orders, measured in points

Multiplier for average orders - Multiplier for orders. Each subsequent order in the order grid will be larger than the previous one by a given coefficient TAKE PROFIT SETTINGS Size of Virtual TakeProfit (In points) - The size of the virtual Take Profit. It is calculated for the current group of orders from the breakeven price

Use overlap last and first orders - Use the first order overlap by the last one

Use overlap after that number of orders - Use overlap after a given number of open orders PROTECTION SETTINGS Maximum slippage in points - Maximum allowable slippage in points for opening and closing orders

Maximum spread in points - Maximum allowable spread for opening orders

Maximum number of orders - The maximum allowable number of orders of the same type

Maximum size of orders - The maximum volume for one order. Measured in lots

Maximum 1 order per candle - Open only one order per candle ADVISOR SETTINGS Orders Magic number - MagicNumber of the advisor's orders

Comments of the EA's orders - Commentary for advisor orders

Allow to open OP_BUY orders - Allow the advisor to open orders of the OP_BUY type

Allow to open OP_SELL orders - Allow advisor open orders of type OP_SELL

Allow to open new orders after close - Allow new orders to be sent after all orders are closed

Show panel of advisor - Ability to show or hide the advisor panel

Font size in panel - Adjust the font size on the panel NOTIFICATIONS SETTINGS Send push notifications when closing orders - notifications to the mobile version of the terminal, when orders are closed

Send mails when closing orders - Sending letters to an email address when closing orders

Send alerts when closing orders - Sending pop-up notifications on the terminal when orders are closed.



