The RSI Arrows MTF indicator is based on the RSI indicator. Represents input signals in the form of arrows. It has 6 types of calculation. All signals are generated on the current bar of the selected period.





Signals do not redraw in the first 4 modes! But it is possible to redraw in cases of a sharp change in market movement.





All signals in MTF mode correspond to signals of the period specified in MTF. It is maximally simplified to use both for trading with only one indicator and for using the indicator as part of your trading systems. A feature of the indicator is that the indicator timeframe can be set independently of the main window, which allows combining several indicators in one window.