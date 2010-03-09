RSI Arrows MTF
- Indicators
- Yuriy Shatsckiy
- Version: 1.10
The RSI Arrows MTF indicator is based on the RSI indicator. Represents input signals in the form of arrows. It has 6 types of calculation. All signals are generated on the current bar of the selected period.
Signals do not redraw in the first 4 modes! But it is possible to redraw in cases of a sharp change in market movement.
All signals in MTF mode correspond to signals of the period specified in MTF. It is maximally simplified to use both for trading with only one indicator and for using the indicator as part of your trading systems. A feature of the indicator is that the indicator timeframe can be set independently of the main window, which allows combining several indicators in one window.
Options.
- Time Frame - Period for calculating data.
- RSI Period - RSI calculation period.
- RSIprice - Price for RsiM5 and RsiM6.
- RsiM - Calculation Method.
- ArrowUP - The color of the Arrow and price tag.
- ArrowDN - The color of the Arrow and price tag.
- ArrowGap - Indent from the price to display arrows.
- CodUP - Type of arrows displayed.
- CodDN - Type of arrows displayed.
- ArrowSize - The size of the displayed arrows.
- SignalPrice - Select true to price the bar.
- AlertsMessage - Select true / false to receive messages on the terminal screen.
- AlertsSound - Select true / false to receive a sound message.
- AlertsEmail - Select true / false to receive email notifications.
- AlertsMobile - Select true / false to receive push messages.
- AlertsOnCurrent - Signal delay, true for receiving Alerts on 0 candle.
- SoundFile - Type of sound file.