RSI Arrows MTF

The RSI Arrows MTF indicator is based on the RSI indicator. Represents input signals in the form of arrows. It has 6 types of calculation. All signals are generated on the current bar of the selected period.

Signals do not redraw in the first 4 modes! But it is possible to redraw in cases of a sharp change in market movement.

 All signals in MTF mode correspond to signals of the period specified in MTF. It is maximally simplified to use both for trading with only one indicator and for using the indicator as part of your trading systems. A feature of the indicator is that the indicator timeframe can be set independently of the main window, which allows combining several indicators in one window.


Options.

  • Time Frame - Period for calculating data.
  • RSI Period - RSI calculation period.
  • RSIprice - Price for RsiM5 and RsiM6.
  • RsiM - Calculation Method.
  • ArrowUP - The color of the Arrow and price tag.
  • ArrowDN - The color of the Arrow and price tag.
  • ArrowGap - Indent from the price to display arrows.
  • CodUP - Type of arrows displayed.
  • CodDN - Type of arrows displayed.
  • ArrowSize - The size of the displayed arrows.
  • SignalPrice - Select true to price the bar.
  • AlertsMessage - Select true / false to receive messages on the terminal screen.
  • AlertsSound - Select true / false to receive a sound message.
  • AlertsEmail - Select true / false to receive email notifications.
  • AlertsMobile - Select true / false to receive push messages.
  • AlertsOnCurrent - Signal delay, true for receiving Alerts on 0 candle.
  • SoundFile - Type of sound file.

Recommended products
GTAS STrend
Riviera Systems
4.5 (2)
Indicators
GTAS S-Trend is a momentum indicator that helps to determine trends using combination of MACD, RSI and moving averages. This indicator was created by Bernard Prats Desclaux, proprietary trader and ex-hedge fund manager, founder of E-Winvest. Description The indicator oscillates between -65 and +65 with a neutral zone between -25 and +25 around a 0 equilibrium line. S-Trend between -25 and +25 indicates congestion zones with a bullish bias between 0 and +25, and a bearish bias between 0 and -25.
FREE
Coloured Bollinger Bands
Moegamat Luqmaan Titus
Indicators
Coloured Bollinger Bands The Coloured Bollinger Bands indicator is an enhanced version of the standard Bollinger Bands, offering customizable features to suit your trading needs. It uses the classic Simple Moving Average (SMA) as the middle band, and allows you to easily change the appearance of the bands, including the option to select colors and line types, ensuring better visual clarity and adaptability on your charts
FREE
R 2EMA Color
Rwy Ksyby
5 (2)
Indicators
The R 2EMA Color indicator for MT4 provides solid trading signals based on the crossover of 2 EMA’s. Key Points When price crosses and closes above the two green EMA’s, it creates a buy trade signal. When price crosses and closes above the two red EMA’s, it creates a sell trade signal. The R 2EMA Color Forex indicator makes it even more easy to determine when it’s time to buy and sell A buy signal occurs when the 2 EMA lines turn green . A sell signal occurs when the 2 EMA lines turn red . How
FREE
Bull Vs Bear Combiner Indicator
Marcelo Martins De Oliveira Filho
Indicators
Welcome to the free Combiner professional Bull Vs Bear Binary Options and Forex Indicator project. This is a free AI, the most powerful in its category for MT4, with 43 strategies, 30 filters, support for 10 external indicators and 10 external Bots, developed to operate in the Forex and Binary Options markets.  Bull vs Bear Indicator API   Telegram4Mql.dll Bull vs Bear EA Forex Download: https://t.me/bullvsbearcombiner
FREE
Divergence Reader
Maksim Neimerik
Indicators
Divergence Reader - индикатор который поможет Вам идентифицировать на графике дивергенцию и конвергенцию. Настройки Type - выбор типа сигнала (дивергенция, конвергенция, оба сигнала); Minimum length of divergence (Candle) - минимальная длинна сигнала (в свечах); MACD SETTINGS - настройки индикатора МАСD; Важно! Индикатор не рисует графику на истории! Для визуальной проверки индикатора рекоммендую использовать тестер.
FREE
TT MACD indicator
Tomislav Turcin
4.67 (9)
Indicators
A classical MACD indicator where both the MACD line and the Signal line are displayed as lines. The difference between MACD and Signal line is displayed as a histogram. A user can change the color and thickness of histogram lines. So, histogram lines can be grouped into four different groups: positive ascending, positive descending, negative descending and negative ascending. Multi-currency Dashboard for the indicator is available  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/72354
FREE
Scaled Awesome Oscillator mq4
Daniel Opoku
Indicators
The Scaled Awesome Oscillator (SAO) represents a refined adaptation of the Awesome Oscillator, aimed at establishing consistent benchmarks for identifying market edges. Unlike the standard Awesome Oscillator, which records the variation in pips across different commodities, the only unchanging reference point is the zero line. This limitation hampers investors and traders from pinpointing specific levels for trend reversals or continuations using the traditional Awesome Indicator, a creation of
FREE
Email Drawdown Alert
Roman Starostin
5 (12)
Indicators
Free informative Indicator-helper. It'll be usefull for traders who trade many symbols or using grid systems (Averaging or Martingale). Indicator counts drawdown as percent and currency separate. It has a number of settings: Count deposite drawdown according equity value and send e-mail or notifications to user if DD more than set; Sending e-mail when max open orders reached; Shows price and remaining pips amount before MarginCall on current chart and Account generally; Display summary trade lot
FREE
FTU Idioteque buy sell arrows
James Erasmus
Indicators
FTU Idioteque The indicator is for MT4 platform, can be used alone but best combined with other indicators or strategies Combines various indicators such as macd, adx to draw an arrow for suggestion of entry or trend change Watch a short intro video on youtube:  https://youtu.be/lCRJ3mFNyOQ Indicator Features: Sell and Buy arrows Visual and sound alert Trend continuation / Early trend change signal New features: Limit to amount of bars in history Change distance of arrow from bar Usage : Thi
FREE
MACD Jurik
Augustine Kamatu
Indicators
Introducing MACD Jurik—an advanced indicator designed to enhance your forex trading strategy by integrating custom moving averages based on the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) with the MetaTrader 4 indicator, MACD. Jurik moving averages are renowned for their accuracy and reliability in analyzing price movements in the forex market. They offer traders smoother representations of price action, reducing noise and providing clearer signals for identifying trends and potential reversa
FREE
OsMA Arrow MTF
Pavel Shutovskiy
3.9 (10)
Indicators
The indicator displays crossing zero level by Moving Average of Oscillator (OsMA) in the form of arrows. The this is a multi-timeframe indicator, and it displays signals from other timeframes. The indicator notifies about a signal by means of a pop-up Alert window, or sending notification to e-mail. Parameters Time-frame - select timeframe to show indicator signals. Fast EMA Period - fast EMA. This is an exponential moving average from a price with a short period. Slow EMA Period - slow EMA. Th
FREE
Guppy GMMA Cross Arrows Indicator
Abir Pathak
5 (9)
Indicators
This indicator is based on Guppy's GMMA Strategy. And shows arrows when GMMA lines cross up or down. To have this indicator and get alerts for Multiple Timeframes and multiple Pairs you can check out the demo of this GMMA Trend Scanner indicator: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/38747 About GMMA In Brief: GMMA attempts to identify trends by combining two groups of moving averages with differing time periods: The long-term EMAs (30, 35, 40, 45, 50, and 60) the behaviors of investors that h
FREE
Roman5 Arbitrage Viewer for MT4 Free
Anton Nel
4 (2)
Indicators
This indicator is a perfect tool able to compare which brokers have the lower latency. It shows us immediately which brokers are slower or faster. When you see the dot icon on the line, it means this broker is the faster one and the red line (Broker_A) is the slower one. See the example on the screenshot. How It Works? This indicator shares the prices information to and from the "shared" common data folder. It compares all the prices. The price is based on average by (Ask + Bid) / 2. There are
FREE
SMA Indicator
Nitu Brijesh Yadav
Indicators
Arrow Indicator (Buy/Sell Alerts) – Simple Yet Powerful Tool!             Product Version: 1.01           Indicator Type: Trend Reversal Signals           Timeframes Supported: All (Recommended: H1, H4, D1)           Key Features: Buy Signal: Green upward arrow () appears below the candle  Sell Signal : Red downward arrow () appears above the candle Accurate Trend Reversal Detection – Based on tried and tested SMA strategy. ️ Clean Chart View – Minimalist, non-i
FREE
Scalper Mars
Igor Bulgakov
3.5 (4)
Experts
Scalper Mars EA uses intraday scalping strategy. The Expert Advisor uses standard indicators MACD, RSI, EMA in its trading, does not use martingale and an order grid. A stop order is placed near local extrema, if it does not exceed the maximum value specified by the MaxStopLoss parameter. The EA uses take profit equal to the stop. The Expert Advisor is influenced by news releases. Requirements Recommended for work on the M1 timeframe. It can be traded on any currency pairs, when calculating resu
FREE
The Crossing
Anton Iudakov
5 (2)
Indicators
+ 2 bonus strategies! Alerts! I recommend watching my advisor -   Night Zen EA The indicator combines the most popular moving average strategies: Simple moving average crossover. Moving average crossover relative to the position of the slower moving average. 2 bonus strategies : The crossing of the fast moving average with the calculation of the opening prices of the slow moving average with the calculation of the closing prices taking into account the slower moving average. (The settings for th
FREE
RelicusRoad MACD v2
Relicus LLC
4.6 (5)
Indicators
The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) trading strategy is a popular technical analysis tool that is used to identify changes in momentum and trend direction. The MACD is calculated by subtracting the 26-period exponential moving average (EMA) from the 12-period EMA. A 9-period EMA, called the "signal line," is then plotted on top of the MACD to act as a trigger for buy and sell signals. The MACD is considered to be in bullish territory when the MACD line is above the signal line and
FREE
Tipu Heikin Ashi Panel
Kaleem Haider
4.56 (18)
Indicators
Tipu Heikin-Ashi Panel is the modified version of the original Heiken Ashi indicator published by MetaQuotes here . A professional version of this indicator is available here . Features An easy to use Panel that shows the Heiken Ashi trend of selected timeframe. Customizable Buy/Sell alerts, push alerts, email alerts, or visual on-screen alerts. Customizable Panel. The panel can be moved to any place on the chart or minimized to allow more space. Heikin means "the average", and Ashi means "foot
FREE
TCCI with Alert
Wen Huang
4.75 (4)
Indicators
Dies ist ein durchschnittlicher Index basierend auf einem benutzerdefinierten Algorithmus. Je nach Band können Uplink und Downlink farblich identifiziert werden. Das Pop-up-Feld kann ein- oder ausgeschaltet werden, um anzuzeigen, dass der aktuelle Kauf- oder Verkaufsauftrag platziert werden soll. Beschreibung der Parameterliste: Extern int price = 0; / /anfänglicher Durchschnittspreis des Indikators Externe int length = 20; / / der Indikator berechnet den Durchschnittszeitraum, der dem Du
FREE
Line
Andrea Fontanini
Indicators
free only until the end of the week The following indicator must be used and contextualized according to your trading methodologies. It provides excellent trading insights and identifies rejection zones on the drawn lines. Several parameters can be customized. The indicator will plot three levels above and below the opening price on D1, W1, and MN1. It will provide the daily ADR and display two additional daily sessions (EUROPE session and USA session). The colors of the various lines can be cu
FREE
Trendline indicator
David Muriithi
2 (1)
Indicators
Are you tired of drawing trendlines every time you're analyzing charts? Or perhaps you would like more consistency in your technical analysis. Then this is for you. This indicator will draw trend lines automatically when dropped on a chart. How it works Works similar to standard deviation channel found on mt4 and mt5. It has 2 parameters: 1. Starting Bar 2. Number of bars for calculation The   starting bar   is the bar which drawing of the trend lines will begin, while the   number of bars for c
FREE
Macd Multi Time Frame FREE
FXsolutions
4.33 (3)
Indicators
With the MACD Multi Time Frame indicator, you can spot divergences of higher timeframes while you are searching for pinpointed entries on lower timeframes. This FREE version of the indicator works only on EURUSD and GBPUSD. The full version of the indicator can be found here: MACD Multi Time Frame This blog post gives you REAL-TIME MACD Divergence Analysis for FREE and tips how to trade the divergences: REAL-TIME MACD Divergence Analysis The MACD Multi Time Frame gives you a very good overview o
FREE
Stochastic Arrow
Anton Iudakov
4.5 (4)
Indicators
The indicator has combined 5 popular strategies. Draws an arrow after confirming a signal for the selected strategy. There are signal alerts. Doesn't redraw its values. I recommend watching my advisor -   Night Zen EA 5 strategies. The main line crosses the signal line. The main line crosses the signal line in the oversold (for buy) / overbought (for sell) zones. The main line enters the oversold (for sell) / overbought (for buy) zones . The main line comes out of the oversold (for buy ) / over
FREE
MACD Arrows indicator
Nedyalka Zhelyazkova
Indicators
MACD Crossover Arrows & Alert is a MT4 (MetaTrader 4) indicator and it can be used with any forex trading systems / strategies for additional confirmation of trading entries or exits on the stocks and currencies market. This mt4 indicator provides a   BUY signal   if the MACD main line crosses above the MACD   signal  line . It also displays a   Sell signal   if the   MACD main line crosses  below the MACD   signal  line . STRATEGY Traders can use the MACD signal alerts from a higher time frame
FREE
Free automatic fibonacci
Tonny Obare
4.67 (49)
Indicators
Free automatic Fibonacci is an indicator that automatically plots a Fibonacci retracement based on the number of bars you select on the BarsToScan setting in the indicator. The Fibonacci is automatically updated in real time as new highest and lowest values appears amongst the selected bars. You can select which level values to be displayed in the indicator settings. You can also select the color of the levels thus enabling the trader to be able to attach the indicator several times with differe
FREE
BB Arrows MTF
Yuriy Shatsckiy
Indicators
The BB Arrows MTF indicator is based on the Bollinger Bands indicator. Represents input signals in the form of arrows. All signals are generated on the current bar. In 2 modes, Signals are not redrawn (Exception of very sharp jumps)! All signals in MTF mode correspond to signals of the period specified in MTF. It is maximally simplified to use both for trading with only one indicator and for using the indicator as part of your trading systems. A feature of the indicator is that the indicator ti
FREE
New Bar Alarm Free
Tomoyuki Nakazima
Indicators
This indicator alerts you when/before new 1 or 5 minute bar candle formed. In other words,this indicator alerts you every 1/5 minutes. This indicator is especially useful for traders who trade when new bars formed. *This indicator don't work propery in strategy tester.Use this in live trading to check functionality. There is more powerful Pro version .In Pro version,you can choose more timeframe and so on. Input Parameters Alert_Or_Sound =Sound ----- Choose alert or sound or both to notify y
FREE
Moving Average Crossing Scanner
Teddy Mutugi Mworia Teddy Mutugi Mworia
4.33 (3)
Indicators
This indicator scans the Moving Average values for 2 Moving Averages on multiple pairs and multiple timeframes in realtime and displays a Buy signal when the fast MA is above the slow MA and a Sell signal when the fast MA is below the slow MA.  -All the MA parameters(Period, Method and Applied price) can be changed from the inputs window. -You can either add your own list of pairs to scan or set the scanner to automatically use the pairs in the market watch using the Symbols Source input. -T
FREE
Zig Zag Repainting Tracker
Sunderalingam A/l Vellasamy
Indicators
This indicator highlights the exact points on the chart where the built-in ZigZag indicator repainted its peaks or troughs. Grey-colored arrows are plotted to show where a previously confirmed high or low was later shifted — a behavior known as repainting . Why it’s important: Repainting can mislead traders by altering historical signals, giving a false impression of past accuracy. This tool helps traders visually track and understand when and where ZigZag repaints , improving strategy evaluati
FREE
Divergence Scanner Macd Rsi 30 Pairs 8 Tf FREE
FXsolutions
4.5 (2)
Indicators
This indicator is designed to detect the best divergences between price/MACD and price/RSI. MACD and RSI produce by far the best divergence signals therefore this indicator focus on those two divergences. This is the FREE version of the indicator: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/28375 Important Information How you can maximize the potential of the scanner, please read here: www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/718074 The free version works only on EURUSD and GBPUSD! This indicator scans for you u
FREE
Buyers of this product also purchase
Gann Made Easy
Oleg Rodin
4.83 (152)
Indicators
Gann Made Easy is a professional and easy to use Forex trading system which is based on the best principles of trading using the theory of W.D. Gann. The indicator provides accurate BUY and SELL signals including Stop Loss and Take Profit levels. You can trade even on the go using PUSH notifications. PLEASE CONTACT ME AFTER PURCHASE TO GET TRADING TIPS, BONUSES  AND GANN MADE EASY EA ASSISTANT  FOR FREE! Probably you already heard about the Gann trading methods before. Usually the Gann theory is
Miraculous Indicator Binary and Forex
Ramzi Abuwarda
Indicators
Miraculous Indicator – 100% Non-Repaint Forex and Binary Tool Based on Gann Square of Nine This video introduces the Miraculous Indicator , a highly accurate and powerful trading tool specifically developed for Forex and Binary Options traders. What makes this indicator unique is its foundation on the legendary Gann Square of Nine and Gann's Law of Vibration , making it one of the most precise forecasting tools available in modern trading. The Miraculous Indicator is fully non-repaint, meaning t
Smc Blast Signal
Mohit Dhariwal
5 (4)
Indicators
NEW YEAR 2026 SALE OFFER PRICE AT JUST 99 DOLLARS FEW COPIES ONLY AT This price From 10th Jan -20th Jan MIDNIGHT Final offer GRAB YOUR COPY ON THIS New Year EVE Prices will be increased to 150 after the offer period ends Full Fledged EA and Alert plus for alerts will also be provided in this offer along with the purchase of Indicator. Limited copies only at this price and Ea too. Grab your copy soon Alert plus for indicator with set file is kept in comment section with the image  SMC Blast Signa
Advanced Dashboard for Currency Strength and Speed
Bernhard Schweigert
4.79 (102)
Indicators
New Year Trading Special – 50% OFF Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This dashboard software is working on 28 currency pairs plus one. It is based on 2 of our main indicators (Advanced Currency Strength 28 and Advanced Currency Impulse). It gives a great overview of the entire Forex market plus Gold or 1 indices. It shows Advanced Currency Strength values, currency speed of movement and signals for 28 Forex pairs in all (9) timeframes. Imagine how your trading will improve when you
Scalper Inside PRO
Alexey Minkov
4.74 (69)
Indicators
An exclusive indicator that utilizes an innovative algorithm to swiftly and accurately determine the market trend. The indicator automatically calculates opening, closing, and profit levels, providing detailed trading statistics. With these features, you can choose the most appropriate trading instrument for the current market conditions. Additionally, you can easily integrate your own arrow indicators into Scalper Inside Pro to quickly evaluate their statistics and profitability. Scalper Inside
Game Changer Indicator
Vasiliy Strukov
4.67 (12)
Indicators
Game Changer is a revolutionary trend indicator designed to be used on any financial instrument to transform your metatrader in a powerful trend analyzer.  The indicator does not redraw and does not lag.  It works on any time frame and assists in trend identification, signals potential reversals, serves as a trailing stop mechanism, and provides real-time alerts for prompt market responses.  Whether you’re a seasoned, professional or a beginner seeking an edge, this tool empowers you to trade wi
M1 Sniper
Oleg Rodin
4.89 (18)
Indicators
M1 SNIPER is an easy to use trading indicator system. It is an arrow indicator which is designed for M1 time frame. The indicator can be used as a standalone system for scalping on M1 time frame and it can be used as a part of your existing trading system. Though this trading system was designed specifically for trading on M1, it still can be used with other time frames too. Originally I designed this method for trading XAUUSD and BTCUSD. But I find this method helpful in trading other markets a
Dynamic Forex28 Navigator
Bernhard Schweigert
4.43 (7)
Indicators
Specials Discount now. The Next Generation Forex Trading Tool. Dynamic Forex28 Navigator is the evolution of our long-time, popular indicators, combining the power of three into one: Advanced Currency Strength28 Indicator (695 reviews) + Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT (520 reviews) + CS28 Combo Signals (recent Bonus) Details about the indicator  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/758844 What Does The Next-Generation Strength Indicator Offer? Everything you loved about the originals, now
GOLD Impulse with Alert
Bernhard Schweigert
4.64 (11)
Indicators
This indicator is a super combination of our 2 products  Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT  and  Currency Strength Exotics . It works for all time frames and shows graphically impulse of strength or weakness for the 8 main currencies plus one Symbol! This Indicator is specialized to show currency strength acceleration for any symbols like Gold, Exotic Pairs, Commodities, Indexes or Futures. Is first of its kind, any symbol can be added to the 9th line to show  true currency strength accelerat
Trend Screener
STE S.S.COMPANY
4.79 (95)
Indicators
Trend Screener Indicator --Professional Trend Trading & Market Scanning System for MetaTrader Unlock the true power of trend trading with Trend Screener Indicator — a complete multi-currency, multi-timeframe trend analysis solution   powered by Fuzzy Logic,Trend Pulse Technology  and advanced market structure algorithms.   Trend Screener transforms your MetaTrader platform into a professional-grade Trend Analyzer and Market Scanner, helping you identify high-probability trend opportunities, ear
FX Volume
Daniel Stein
4.63 (38)
Indicators
FX Volume: Experience Genuine Market Sentiment from a Broker’s Perspective Quick Overview Looking to elevate your trading approach? FX Volume provides real-time insights into how retail traders and brokers are positioned—long before delayed reports like the COT. Whether you’re aiming for consistent gains or simply want a deeper edge in the markets, FX Volume helps you spot major imbalances, confirm breakouts, and refine your risk management. Get started now and see how genuine volume data can
Trending Volatility System
Vitalyi Belyh
5 (3)
Indicators
Volatility Trend System - a trading system that gives signals for entries. The volatility system gives linear and point signals in the direction of the trend, as well as signals to exit it, without redrawing and delays. The trend indicator monitors the direction of the medium-term trend, shows the direction and its change. The signal indicator is based on changes in volatility and shows market entries. The indicator is equipped with several types of alerts. Can be applied to various trading ins
Currency Strength Wizard
Oleg Rodin
4.84 (55)
Indicators
Currency Strength Wizard is a very powerful indicator that provides you with all-in-one solution for successful trading. The indicator calculates the power of this or that forex pair using the data of all currencies on multiple time frames. This data is represented in a form of easy to use currency index and currency power lines which you can use to see the power of this or that currency. All you need is attach the indicator to the chart you want to trade and the indicator will show you real str
Trend indicator AI
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (75)
Indicators
Trend Ai indicator is great tool that will enhance a trader’s market analysis by combining trend identification with actionable entry points and reversal alerts.  This indicator empowers users to navigate the complexities of the forex market with confidence and precision Beyond the primary signals, Trend Ai indicator identifies secondary entry points that arise during pullbacks or retracements, enabling traders to capitalize on price corrections within the established trend. Important Advantage
Trend Lines PRO
Roman Podpora
5 (1)
Indicators
TREND LINES PRO    helps understand where the market is truly changing direction. The indicator shows real trend reversals and points where major players re-enter. You see   BOS lines   Trend changes and key levels on higher timeframes — without complex settings or unnecessary noise. Signals don't repaint and remain on the chart after the bar closes. What the indicator shows: Real shifts   trend (BOS lines) Once a signal appears, it remains valid! This is an important difference from indicators
Supply and Demand Dashboard PRO
Bernhard Schweigert
4.8 (20)
Indicators
New Year Trading Special – 50% OFF This dashboard is a very powerful piece of software working on multiple symbols and up to 9 timeframes. It is based on our main indicator (Best reviews:   Advanced Supply Demand ). The dashboard gives a great overview. It shows: Filtered Supply and Demand values including zone strength rating, Pips distances to/and within zones, It highlights nested zones, It gives 4 kind of alerts for the chosen symbols in all (9) time-frames. It is highly configurable for
Katana Scalper Pro
Yuki Miyake
4 (4)
Indicators
MQL5マーケットの厳格な「第四条」ガイドラインに完全準拠した英語版の全文です。 MQL5では英語が主言語となるため、このテキストを説明文の冒頭（日本語より上）に配置することを強くお勧めします。専門的かつ冷静なトーンで作成しており、世界中のプロトレーダーに「技術的根拠のあるツール」として認識される構成になっています。 KATANA Scalper for MT4  Product Overview KATANA Scalper for MT4 is a high-performance technical analysis indicator optimized for the MetaTrader 4 platform. It is specifically engineered to address the two most significant challenges in short-term trading (scalping and day trading): Price Noise and Signal Lag . Utilizing a proprietary s
Daily Candle Predictor
Oleg Rodin
5 (11)
Indicators
Daily Candle Predictor is an indicator that predicts the closing price of a candle. The indicator is primarily intended for use on D1 charts. This indicator is suitable for both traditional forex trading and binary options trading. The indicator can be used as a standalone trading system, or it can act as an addition to your existing trading system. This indicator analyzes the current candle, calculating certain strength factors inside the body of the candle itself, as well as the parameters of
Apollo SR Master
Oleg Rodin
5 (1)
Indicators
Apollo SR Master is a Support/Resistance indicator with special features which make trading with Support/Resistance zones easier and more reliable. The indicator calculates Support/Resistance zones in real-time without any time lag by detecting local price tops and bottoms. Then to confirm the newly formed SR area, the indicator shows special signal which signalizes that the SR zone can be taken into consideration and used as an actual SELL or BUY signal. In this case the strength of the SR zone
FX Power MT4 NG
Daniel Stein
4.95 (20)
Indicators
FX Power: Analyze Currency Strength for Smarter Trading Decisions Overview FX Power is your go-to tool for understanding the real strength of currencies and Gold in any market condition. By identifying strong currencies to buy and weak ones to sell, FX Power simplifies trading decisions and uncovers high-probability opportunities. Whether you’re looking to follow trends or anticipate reversals using extreme delta values, this tool adapts seamlessly to your trading style. Don’t just trade—trade
Smart Trend Trading System
Issam Kassas
Indicators
New Update of Smart Trend Trading System MT5 For  2026 Market: If You Buy this Indicator you will Get my Professional   Trade Manager + EA  for   FREE . First of all Its worth emphasizing here that this Trading System is   Non-Repainting   , Non Redrawing and Non Lagging Indicator   Which makes it ideal from both manual and robot trading .  [Online course] ,   [manual]   and   [download presets] . The Smart Trend Trading System MT5 is a comprehensive trading solution tailored for   new   and   e
Top Bottom Tracker MT4
Rodrigo Arana Garcia
Indicators
Top Bottom Tracker is an indicator based on sophisticated algorithms that analyse the market trend and can detect the highs and lows of the trend / MT5 version . The price will progressively increase until it reaches 500$. Next price --> $99 Features No repainting This indicator does not change its values when new data arrives Trading pairs All forex pairs Timeframe     All timeframes Parameters ==== Indicator configuration ==== Configuration parameter // 40 (The higher the value, the
Super Arrow Indicators MT4
Yan Zhen Du
Indicators
The Super Arrow Indicator provides non-repainting buy and sell signals with exceptional accuracy. Key Features No repainting – confirmed signals remain fixed Clear visual arrows: green for buy, red for sell Real-time alerts via pop-up, sound, and optional email Clean chart view with no unnecessary clutter Works on all markets: Forex, gold, oil, indices, crypto Adjustable Parameters TimeFrame Default: "current time frame" Function: Sets the time frame for indicator calculation Options: Can be set
Adaptive Volatility Range
Stanislav Konin
5 (3)
Indicators
Adaptive Volatility Range [AVR] is a powerful tool for identifying key trend reversal points. AVR accurately reflects the Average True Range (ATR) of volatility, taking into account the Volume-Weighted Average Price (VWAP). The indicator adapts to any market volatility by calculating the average volatility over a specific period, ensuring a stable rate of profitable trades. You receive not just an indicator but a professional automated trading system , AVR-EA . Advantages: Automated Trading Sys
Shogun Trade
Yuki Miyake
5 (1)
Indicators
SHOGUN Trade - Strategic Market Structure & Multi-Timeframe Dashboard Concept: The Commander’s Perspective In the battlefield of trading, getting lost in localized price fluctuations (noise) is the most significant risk to capital. SHOGUN Trade is engineered to elevate a trader's perspective from "reactive" to "strategic," providing a comprehensive overview of market structures across multiple time horizons. This system monitors seven timeframes (M1 to D1) simultaneously, quantifying market m
Basic Harmonic Patterns Dashboard
Mehran Sepah Mansoor
5 (3)
Indicators
This dashboard shows the latest available harmonic patterns for the selected symbols, so you will save time and be more efficient / MT5 version . Free Indicator:   Basic Harmonic Pattern Comparison of "Basic Harmonic Pattern" vs. "Basic Harmonic Patterns Dashboard" Indicators Feature Basic Harmonic Pattern Basic Harmonic Patterns Dashboard Functionality Detects and displays harmonic patterns on a single chart Searches multiple symbols and timeframes for harmonic patterns, displays results on
Atomic Analyst
Issam Kassas
5 (3)
Indicators
First of all Its worth emphasizing here that this Trading Indicator is   Non-Repainting , Non Redrawing and Non Lagging Indicator   Indicator, Which makes it ideal from both manual and robot trading.  User manual: settings, inputs and strategy . The Atomic Analyst  is a PA Price Action Indicator that uses Strength and Momentum of the price to find a better edge in the market. Equipped with Advanced filters which help remove noises and false signals, and Increase Trading Potential. Using Multiple
AW Breakout Catcher
AW Trading Software Limited
5 (14)
Indicators
Breakdowns of price levels, advanced statistics, TakeProfit calculation and 3 types of notifications. Benefits:  Do not redraw your results Signal strictly at the close of the candle False Breakdown Filtering Algorithm It goes well with any trending strategy. Works on all tools and timeseries Manual and instruction ->  HERE  / Problem solving ->  HERE  / MT5 version ->  HERE How to trade with the indicator  Trading with AW Breakout Catcher in just three easy steps: Step 1 - Opening a position A
M1 Arrow
Oleg Rodin
5 (19)
Indicators
M1 Arrow is an indicator which is based on natural trading principles of the market which include volatility and volume analysis. The indicator can be used with any time frame and forex pair. One easy to use parameter in the indicator will allow you to adapt the signals to any forex pair and time frame you want to trade. The Arrows DO NOT REPAINT and DO NOT LAG! The algorithm is based on the analysis of volumes and price waves using additional filters. The intelligent algorithm of the indicator
F 16 Plane Indicator
Ramzi Abuwarda
Indicators
Introducing the F-16 Plane Indicator, a cutting-edge MT4 tool designed to revolutionize your trading experience. Inspired by the unmatched speed and precision of the F-16 fighter jet, this indicator combines advanced algorithms and state-of-the-art technology to deliver unparalleled performance in the financial markets. With the F-16 Plane Indicator, you'll soar above the competition as it provides real-time analysis and generates highly accurate trading signals. Its dynamic features are engin
More from author
Renko Bars 3in1
Yuriy Shatsckiy
5 (2)
Indicators
The Renko_Bars_3in1 is designed for plotting 3 types of Offline Renko charts. Standard Renko Bar (the reversal bar is twice the size of the bar). Renko Range Bar (the size of all bars is the same). Renko Bars with the ability to adjust the size of the reversal bar. Attention : The demo version for review and testing can be downloaded here . Note . A chart with the M1 period is necessary to build an offline chart. When the indicator is attached to a chart, the offline chart is opened automaticall
ATR Arrows MTF
Yuriy Shatsckiy
4.6 (10)
Indicators
The ATR Arrows MTF indicator is built based on the Average True Range (ATR). It provides entry signals as arrows. All signals are generated at the current bar. Signals do not redraw! All signals in MTF mode correspond to the signals of the period specified in the MTF. It is very easy to use both for trading based on one indicator and for use in your trading systems. The indicator timeframe can be set independently of the main window, so you can combine several indicators in one window. Paramet
BB Arrows MTF
Yuriy Shatsckiy
Indicators
The BB Arrows MTF indicator is based on the Bollinger Bands indicator. Represents input signals in the form of arrows. All signals are generated on the current bar. In 2 modes, Signals are not redrawn (Exception of very sharp jumps)! All signals in MTF mode correspond to signals of the period specified in MTF. It is maximally simplified to use both for trading with only one indicator and for using the indicator as part of your trading systems. A feature of the indicator is that the indicator ti
FREE
Profi Arrows
Yuriy Shatsckiy
3 (1)
Indicators
I present to you the Profi Arrows indicator. The indicator is based on non-standard Moving Average indicators. It represents the input signals in the form of arrows. All signals are generated on the current bar. It is maximally simplified to use both for trading with only one indicator and for using the indicator as part of your trading systems. There are 2 operating modes in the indicator. Option with redrawing the signal, and without. In the mode without redrawing, the option of redrawing the
FREE
ADX MA Arrows MTF
Yuriy Shatsckiy
Indicators
I present to your attention the indicator ADX-MA Arrows MTF . The indicator is based on the two standard indicators Moving Average and Average Directional Movement Index . It represents the entry signals in the form of arrows. All signals are generated on the current bar. It is maximally simplified to use both for trading exclusively with one indicator and for using the indicator as part of your trading systems. A feature of the indicator is that the indicator timeframe can be set independently
Cci Rsi Arrows MTF
Yuriy Shatsckiy
Indicators
Signals are not redrawn! All signals are formed on the current bar. The Cci Rsi Arrows MTF indicator is based on two indicators CCI and RSI. Represents entry signals in the form of arrows.  All signals in the MTF mode correspond to the signals of the period specified in the MTF. It is maximally simplified in use both for trading exclusively with one indicator, and for using the indicator as part of your trading systems. The peculiarity of the indicator is that the timeframe of the indicator ca
Filter:
No reviews
Reply to review