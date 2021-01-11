AW Turtles Indicator

4.62

The indicator works according to the Turtle system and classically assumes a time interval of 20 and 55 candles. A trend is monitored over a given time interval. Entry is made at the moment of breakdown of the support or resistance level. The exit signal is a price breakout in the opposite direction of the trend of the same time interval.

Advantages:

  • Instruments: Currency pairs, stocks, commodities, indices, cryptocurrencies
  • Timeframe: Classically D1, also suitable for working with any timeframes
  • Trading hours: around the clock
  • Money management strategy: Risk per transaction no more than 1%
  • When using additional orders, the risk for each additional position is 0.25%

MT5 indicator version -> HERE /  AW Turtles EA MT4 -> HERE / More products -> HERE

Entry rules:

1) Shorter entry:

The entry condition is a breakout of the 20-day high or low.
The trade is skipped if the previous signal was successful.

    Note! If the previous deal was closed with a profit, we skip the entry. If it suddenly turns out that the breakout is profitable, then later we enter it after breaking through the 55-day channel.

    When the price breaks through this channel, we enter a trade.

    2) Longer term entry (if the 20 day breakout was missed due to the reasons stated above):

    The price breaks the 55-day high or low of the Donchian channel.

    Note! In approach number 2, the filter for the previous transaction is not used, we always enter.

    Exit Strategies:

    Stop Loss

    1) In the classic version there is a simplified form of calculation for turtles. It looks like this:

    In order to work with the formula for calculating stop loss, it is worth adding the ATR indicator to the chart:

    StopLoss = ATR (20) * 2

    2) We offer an additional option for calculating Stop Loss. This is the exit along the middle line of the indicator.

    The screenshot in the product description shows both StopLoss options:

    The ATR indicator with a period of 20 is displayed at the bottom. Thus, in the first calculation, Stop Loss will be equal to 389 * 2 = 780 points.
    The upper part of the screenshot shows the estimated Stop Loss level according to the second strategy, that is, along the middle line. Second option Stop loss = 745 points.

      As you can see, the StopLoss levels in the first and second cases are different, but have similar indicators. You can use any of the presented options in your trading.

      Additional orders:

      Installed at a distance of at least every 0.5 ATR from the entry point.

      Input settings:

      Period_Donchian - Channel period. Based on the previous specified number of candles, from the lower to the upper price level. On channel breakouts, we receive signals about a trend reversal.
      Maximum_bars_for_calculation - Number of bars for calculating the indicator

        NOTIFICATIONS SETTINGS

        Send_Push_Notifications - Use notifications about the appearance of new signals on the mobile version of the trader’s terminal
        Send_PopUp_Alerts - Use pop-up notifications
        Send_Email - Use sending letters about the occurrence of signals to the trader's email

          GRAPHICS SETTINGS

          Multitimeframe_dashboard - Dashboard display type, minimized or full
          Font size_in_panel - Text size on the indicator panel
          Y_offset - moving the multi-timeframe panel along the Y axis
          X_offset - moving the multi-timeframe panel along the X axis
          Color_Sell_Line - Color of the top line of the indicator
          Color_Buy_Line - Color of the bottom line of the indicator
          Color_Average_Line - Color of the average line of the indicator
          Uptrend_Color_Panel - Color of the ascending direction in the panel
          Downtrend_Color_Panel - Color of the downward direction in the panel
          Up_Color_Main_Panel - Uptrend color in the panel
          Down_Color_Main_Panel - Downtrend color in the panel

          Support:

          We are happy to provide our designs for free, but due to our limited time, all free products are provided without any support. Thanks for understanding.


          Reviews 18
          Marc van Dalfsen
          48
          Marc van Dalfsen 2024.08.27 11:13 
           

          Thanks for this indicator. Works great for trend following traders.

          HIro471205 Hiroshi Tatsuno
          133
          HIro471205 Hiroshi Tatsuno 2021.10.04 13:35 
           

          素晴らしい出来だと思う

          fxvenky
          45
          fxvenky 2021.09.01 21:03 
           

          Very good indicator. Easy to follow. Made few profitable trade. Thank you.

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          Filter:
          Marc van Dalfsen
          48
          Marc van Dalfsen 2024.08.27 11:13 
           

          Thanks for this indicator. Works great for trend following traders.

          philippe germain
          2800
          philippe germain 2023.05.10 10:37 
           

          Good indicator when there is a trend

          Moze Reilly
          39
          Moze Reilly 2022.08.15 17:56 
           

          User didn't leave any comment to the rating

          John Winsome Munar
          3471
          John Winsome Munar 2022.06.14 10:11 
           

          User didn't leave any comment to the rating

          Hassem Racaza
          71
          Hassem Racaza 2022.02.03 06:56 
           

          User didn't leave any comment to the rating

          A1-Trend
          14
          A1-Trend 2022.01.03 20:40 
           

          Works for me.

          HIro471205 Hiroshi Tatsuno
          133
          HIro471205 Hiroshi Tatsuno 2021.10.04 13:35 
           

          素晴らしい出来だと思う

          Ali Pahlawan
          29
          Ali Pahlawan 2021.10.03 22:08 
           

          i used this indicator inside a robot and it is not tracable in buy signals.just sell trades would execute.buy signals never detected.and it is so similar to supertrend indicator.for handy trades this is fine.thanks.

          fxvenky
          45
          fxvenky 2021.09.01 21:03 
           

          Very good indicator. Easy to follow. Made few profitable trade. Thank you.

          BAIXAR HR-K
          863
          BAIXAR HR-K 2021.08.07 15:20 
           

          Fantastisch, ein hervorragender Indicator - vielen Dank Alexander

          Gyozo Albert Benedek
          300
          Gyozo Albert Benedek 2021.07.08 03:47 
           

          Good

          Yulian Sutopo
          126
          Yulian Sutopo 2021.05.04 19:23 
           

          This indicator is great but 2 things bother me : 1 . In color tab , it's really hard to resize line size , it keep back to 5 and 2 2 . Option to set transparancy and btw dashboard panel padding for each block is very huge , make it smaller or option to set it smaller thanks

          Fernando Alonso
          1055
          Fernando Alonso 2021.05.02 19:00 
           

          I like this indicator Thanks Alex for sharing.

          Andrey Bakhilin
          488
          Andrey Bakhilin 2021.04.17 15:20 
           

          Similar to many other trend tools but it's free. A useful tool for those who trade manually on hourly or daily time frames and rely on general trend only.

          adnanadnan
          824
          adnanadnan 2021.04.11 19:19 
           

          will rate later

          Sebastian Schmidt
          1395
          Sebastian Schmidt 2021.03.20 05:39 
           

          True, I can only agree with the previous speaker, this free indicator is worth its weight in gold. Many thanks for the great tool

          Tsutenkaku
          78
          Tsutenkaku 2021.03.10 10:02 
           

          This free indicator is better than most paid indicators.

          Trisiana
          276
          Trisiana 2021.02.08 10:06 
           

          I like this indicator, it show multi timeframe trend, can't believe this is free. Thanks Alex for sharing.

          AW Trading Software Limited
          201760
          Reply from developer Alexander Zelchert 2021.02.08 10:15
          Thanks for your feedback.
          Reply to review