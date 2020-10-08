AW Workpad

3.67

AW Workpad is a multifunctional trading control panel designed for manual and semi-automatic trading. It allows you to manage pending orders, market positions, provides a wide range of statistical data, as well as a multi-period analysis of a group of classic indicators.

The utility is represented by five tabs: POSITIONS, PENDING, CLOSE, INDICATORS, INFO. Each tab has its own group of functions for processing orders or information about the current market situation.

MT5 version -> HERE / Problem solving ->  HERE  

Features or Benefits:

  • The utility works on all timeframes and on any symbols (currencies, indices, oil, metals, stocks) .
  • All elements for each panel are additionally labeled, to see it just hover over any element.
  • The AW Workpad trading panel has flexible settings and an intuitive panel interface.
  • All the functions you need most in one product.

Trading panel tabs

. POSITIONS - this tab allows you to work and maintain market orders.  

Opening Buy and Sell orders, as well as changing the volume of these orders.

Setting and changing StopLoss and TakeProfit values for the entire order network.

Changing StopLoss and TakeProfit values for individual positions on the chart.

Locking positions in one click, setting a breakeven for orders.

Trailing adjustment and changing the trailing step, reversal of all orders.

Closing Buy or Sell orders or closing all orders.

Information about balance, equity, free funds, drawdown, spread, etc.

. PENDING - this tab is used to work with pending orders.

Placing and removing STOP and LIMIT orders in one click.

Change in position volumes, step between orders.

Changing the multiplier and the number of orders in the basket.

Removing and changing orders from the terminal chart.

Setting a common StopLoss and TakeProfit for order baskets.

. CLOSE - this is a multi-currency tab for working with closings based on total profit or loss.

Closing an order for the current symbol or for all symbols.

Closing individual orders or a basket of orders.

Stopping the utility in one click.

Trailing function for total profit.

Setting TP and SL in money, in points or as a percentage of the deposit.

Closing all BUY or SELL orders or closing all orders.  

. INDICATORS - this tab is for monitoring the market in one window.

This panel will allow you to see signals from 10 indicators on 8 time frames.

You can also see the percentage of Buy and Sell signals on all timeframes at the same time.

The panel contains 10 of the most popular standard indicators.

. INFO - Information tab

All the information you need in one tab.

Balance data, equity, drawdown, free margin and profit.

Information about swaps and current spread.

Time until the next candle opens.

Data on the highest and lowest prices for the current symbol for the day.


            Reviews 3
            Phoutsamay Tonmany
            401
            Phoutsamay Tonmany 2022.03.31 16:49 
             

            Great product! :) it has many function that you can use and automate your trading.

            Fxpro Trader Technical
            1141
            Fxpro Trader Technical 2021.05.24 17:01 
             

            An additional handy tools for traders to control buy sell orders with lots of options. Great work. Thanks

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            Chun Kit Kevin Cheung
            558
            Chun Kit Kevin Cheung 2023.07.18 01:11 
             

            Forget it find another one!

            Phoutsamay Tonmany
            401
            Phoutsamay Tonmany 2022.03.31 16:49 
             

            Great product! :) it has many function that you can use and automate your trading.

            Fxpro Trader Technical
            1141
            Fxpro Trader Technical 2021.05.24 17:01 
             

            An additional handy tools for traders to control buy sell orders with lots of options. Great work. Thanks

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