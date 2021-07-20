AW Super Trend

3.67

AW Super Trend -This is one of the most popular classic trend indicators. It has a simple setting, allows you to work not only with the trend, but also displays the stop loss level, which is calculated by this indicator.

Benefits:

  • Instruments: Currency pairs, stocks, commodities, indices, cryptocurrencies.
  • Timeframe: М15 and higher.
  • Trading time: Around the clock.
  • Shows the direction of the current trend.
  • Calculates the stop loss.
  • It can be used when working with trading.
  • Three types of notifications: push, email, alert.

MT5 version -> HERE / News - HERE 

Capabilities:

The indicator displays the current trend direction in the corresponding color.
- Blue color denotes an uptrend on the symbol used, on the current timeframe.
- The red color of the line indicates a downtrend on the used timeframe on the selected symbol.

The indicator can be used to set StopLoss.

    The indicator line is displayed not over the bars, but with some shift relative to the bars. This place where the trend line is displayed can be used by the trader to set Stop Loss.

    When the trend changes, the indicator lines are repainted and displayed as a vertical line at the moment of the trend change. This display is due to the fact that the indicator can be used to mark a stop loss.

    May filter signals on small timeframes with directions shown on higher timeframes.

    How it works:

    1. That is, if you work on the M15 or M30 timeframe
    2. Run the indicator on a higher timeframe. H4 or D1.
    3. On the D1 timeframe there is an uptrend, which means that on the M30 working timeframe you should only buy in this trend.

      In a downtrend on a higher timeframe, you should only use sells on the lower timeframe.

      Input settings:

      Period - Period based on the previous specified number of candles, from the lowest to the highest price level. On channel breakouts, we receive signals of a trend reversal.

      Multiplier - Shift multiplier for ATR. That is, the distance to place the stop loss.

      Bars number - The number of bars for calculating the indicator. If "0" - the indicator will be calculated on the current bar, if "1" - the indicator will be calculated on the previous bar, that is, at the close of the candle.

        NOTIFICATIONS SETTINGS

        Send Push Notifications - Use notifications about the appearance of new signals to the mobile version of the trader's terminal

        Send PopUp Alerts - Use pop-up notifications when new signals appear  

        Send Email - Use sending letters about the appearance of signals to the trader's e-mail

          GRAPHICS SETTINGS

          Up Color Line - Color of the indicator line in an uptrend

          Down Color Line - Color of the indicator line in a downtrend

          Lines Wight - Adjusting the thickness of the indicator line

          Support:

          We are happy to provide our developments for free, but due to the limited time available, all free products are provided without any support.

          Thank you for understanding.


          Reviews 4
          clearsearcher1
          788
          clearsearcher1 2025.01.05 17:41 
           

          Hello, I've been using your AW Supertrend indicator for a while. And I like it. It is simple and straightforward. There are quite a few here in the mql5 market. I have my own EA's and would like to use supertrend for entry signals. However I obviously would need the source code so that my developer can integrate it into my EA. Because developers do not offer the source code with their indicators, I am likely going to have to hire a developer to create from scratch my own super trend indicator so I own the source code, or find a developer who has already developed one who may be willing to sell the source code. I thought I'd reach out to see if that was an option with you? Thanks

          Kimberly Smith
          49
          Kimberly Smith 2022.02.16 23:51 
           

          i feel like the indicator is really accurate, I have made some profitable trades from this indicator. I personally prefer it on GU and EU, but I assume will work on other pairs as well. I reached out to the creator with a question and they responded very promptly and were super helpful. I would recommend this and another of their indicators (AW classic MACD)

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          Filter:
          clearsearcher1
          788
          clearsearcher1 2025.01.05 17:41 
           

          Hello, I've been using your AW Supertrend indicator for a while. And I like it. It is simple and straightforward. There are quite a few here in the mql5 market. I have my own EA's and would like to use supertrend for entry signals. However I obviously would need the source code so that my developer can integrate it into my EA. Because developers do not offer the source code with their indicators, I am likely going to have to hire a developer to create from scratch my own super trend indicator so I own the source code, or find a developer who has already developed one who may be willing to sell the source code. I thought I'd reach out to see if that was an option with you? Thanks

          adhamahmed
          64
          adhamahmed 2022.11.15 15:53 
           

          VERY GOOD VERY GOOD VERY GOOD VERY GOOD

          Kimberly Smith
          49
          Kimberly Smith 2022.02.16 23:51 
           

          i feel like the indicator is really accurate, I have made some profitable trades from this indicator. I personally prefer it on GU and EU, but I assume will work on other pairs as well. I reached out to the creator with a question and they responded very promptly and were super helpful. I would recommend this and another of their indicators (AW classic MACD)

          Claratanlau
          14
          Claratanlau 2021.12.01 11:36 
           

          I am very new to Forex, I was checking which indicator is good for me, but I deleted it after looking at others.

          AW Trading Software Limited
          201760
          Reply from developer Alexander Zelchert 2021.12.01 14:43
          Hello. I am very sorry that this product was not relevant for you. Hope you like my other free products more. I am glad to share my developments for free, I hope it will make your trading more efficient. Best Regards
          Reply to review