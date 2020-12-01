LordAutoFibonnaci

Lord Auto Fibonnaci is a free indicator for Meta Trader, in order to show the most famous chart in the financial market known as "Fibonnaci".





As we can see in the images below, the fibonnaci table will automatically analyze the graph for you, with trend factors through percentage, almost infallible use, you can always work when the percentage is low or high, start shopping and sales on time, great for analyzing entries!





In the images below we can see an example in gold in H4, where we are at about 30% of the Fibonnaci, it means most of the times that later it can reach up to 60% or even 100% of this table, there are also possibilities to go on following the trend, in case it falls and exceeds the percentage 0% (1765), may mean more sales, in the case of the photo (1).





And in the case of the photo (2) exceeding 1784 in H1 graph, it will mean more purchases, and the table will be automatically recalculated by the Lord!





Made with love and care <3!

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