RoundLock EA

4.33

Round Lock is a smart advisor with dynamic position locking. Round Lock is an intelligent advisor with the function of dynamic position locking, an advanced trading advisor that implements a two-way order locking strategy with a gradual position growth and dynamic adaptation to the market .

Advantages of Round Lock:

  • Risk control through position locking,
  • Dynamic growth of volumes in trending areas of the market,
  • Flexible behavior settings depending on limits,
  • Suitable for flat and trend phases, optimizing the result in each situation,
  • Automation of averaging strategy and grid approach with protection mechanism.

MT5 version -> HERE / Problem solving -> HERE

The advisor opens two oppositely directed orders. When one of them is closed in profit, two orders are reopened, the volume of orders increases depending on the volume of the Multiplier_Volume multiplier and the number of orders opened by the advisor. In each new open pair, orders are opened with an equal volume, locking each other. Opening of pairs continues until the number of orders of the same type reaches the number Limit_for_orders, then the advisor will only increase the grid, excluding locking.

How Round Lock works:

  • The advisor opens a pair of oppositely directed orders (buy/sell), thereby fixing the position and controlling volatility.

  • Each new pair opens only after one of the orders of the previous pair is closed by Take Profit.

  • Thus, the distance between order groups is adjusted automatically - due to take profit.

Smart extension mechanics:

  • With each new opening of pairs, the volume of orders increases depending on the specified MultiplierVolume and the number of previously opened positions.

  • All pairs of orders are symmetrical in volume, which allows for effective hedging of risks.

  • Opening of new locking pairs continues until the set limit is reached - Limit_for_Locked_Groups.

  • After reaching the limit, the advisor switches to the one-way build-up mode, completely abandoning new locks and continuing trading in the specified direction.

Input parameters:

Limit_for_Locked_Groups - the maximum number of orders of the same type for opening orders in multi-directional groups,
_Lots_ - Volume of the first transaction in a group of orders in lots,
_ Multiplier _ - Batch multiplier for each subsequent order,
TakeProfit_in_points - the size of the take profit, expressed in points,
_Magic_ - Magic number for identifying advisor orders,
Spread_limit_in_points - The maximum spread allowed to open an order. When measured in points,
Maximum_slippage_in_points - Maximum allowable slippage in points for opening and closing orders,
Step_between_average_orders_in_points - Step of the order grid in points,
Font_size_in_panels - Changes the font size in the panel,
Comments_for_orders - Comments on orders opened by the advisor,
New_Cycle — Allow opening new orders after closing,
Short_Trades - Allow sales,
Long_Trades - Allow purchases,
Maximum_number_of_orders - The maximum number of orders of the same type allowed in a basket.


Reviews 4
forexmania
1825
forexmania 2022.12.31 01:57 
 

Thanks, Alex. Very good adviser. The EA makes me money. I use on a several real accounts. It would be great, when ou could provide us with further sets. Kind regards from switzerland. Yves from forexmania

pllm2708
2216
pllm2708 2023.01.04 01:58 
 

Just purchased the EA a few days ago together with 3 other EAs from the same author (Advanced Scalper, RSI Based EA & the Alligator EA). This is a Martingale EA with a twist. You must know what you are doing. It trades blindly and hence, never use it blindly and it will blow up your account in no time. Use this as part of your trading tools. Do your own analysis and only after having done that and decided which direction to trade that you employ the EA to trade in that direction. When fully understood and properly used, this Martingale Recovery system is the BEST that you can fine in this whole MQL5 site. Trust me, I was a die hard fan of martingale systems and as you can see from my profile, I have listed & completed at least 50 jobs here (and many more in other sites) requesting coders to code personal EAs for me. I have literally hundreds of personal EAs coded for me. I have zero knowledge in coding but after having tested and owned hundreds personally EAs over the past 11 years, I can immediately tell whether an EA has been well coded. I can say with all honesty that all the 4 EAs I purchased from the author (at a very reasonable price) are all very well coded. Just hope the author will implement what I have suggested in the comments section. If that can be done, this EA will be a hell of a useful and effective tool to trade - again, I stressed as part of your trading tools - never use it to trade blindly - your account will blow, its a guarantee. Apart from the above, you can't find a better martingale recovery system here in MQL5. My honest review. sincerely, Philip Lee

Aravind Kolanupaka
10355
Aravind Kolanupaka 2018.04.28 13:20 
 

I like this EA, thank you Alexander! Use with caution with grid settings

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DMITRII GRIDASOV
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5 (1)
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GoldPro (MT4) — XAUUSD Expert Advisor with 2 selectable modes: Classic & Scalping GoldPro is an automated trading system for   XAUUSD (Gold)   built for traders who want structure, clear risk controls and an EA that can work in different market tempos. Inside one EA you can choose   how it trades : 1) Classic Mode — calm logic for swings & pullbacks A classic approach focused on reversal / mean-reversion behavior (entries from market “exhaustion” zones) and structured position management. Basket
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pllm2708
2216
pllm2708 2023.01.04 01:58 
 

Just purchased the EA a few days ago together with 3 other EAs from the same author (Advanced Scalper, RSI Based EA & the Alligator EA). This is a Martingale EA with a twist. You must know what you are doing. It trades blindly and hence, never use it blindly and it will blow up your account in no time. Use this as part of your trading tools. Do your own analysis and only after having done that and decided which direction to trade that you employ the EA to trade in that direction. When fully understood and properly used, this Martingale Recovery system is the BEST that you can fine in this whole MQL5 site. Trust me, I was a die hard fan of martingale systems and as you can see from my profile, I have listed & completed at least 50 jobs here (and many more in other sites) requesting coders to code personal EAs for me. I have literally hundreds of personal EAs coded for me. I have zero knowledge in coding but after having tested and owned hundreds personally EAs over the past 11 years, I can immediately tell whether an EA has been well coded. I can say with all honesty that all the 4 EAs I purchased from the author (at a very reasonable price) are all very well coded. Just hope the author will implement what I have suggested in the comments section. If that can be done, this EA will be a hell of a useful and effective tool to trade - again, I stressed as part of your trading tools - never use it to trade blindly - your account will blow, its a guarantee. Apart from the above, you can't find a better martingale recovery system here in MQL5. My honest review. sincerely, Philip Lee

forexmania
1825
forexmania 2022.12.31 01:57 
 

Thanks, Alex. Very good adviser. The EA makes me money. I use on a several real accounts. It would be great, when ou could provide us with further sets. Kind regards from switzerland. Yves from forexmania

AW Trading Software Limited
202219
Reply from developer Alexander Zelchert 2022.12.31 13:50
Thanks a lot for your feedback.
CLO006
185
CLO006 2018.11.05 14:13 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Aravind Kolanupaka
10355
Aravind Kolanupaka 2018.04.28 13:20 
 

I like this EA, thank you Alexander! Use with caution with grid settings

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