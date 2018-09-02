Beast Super Signal

4.73

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The Beast Super Signal indicator is a straightforward, trend-based indicator that's easy to use. It continuously monitors current market conditions, looking for new trends or opportunities to join existing ones. When all of its internal strategies align perfectly, the indicator provides a buy or sell signal. Just act on the signal arrow alert; no additional confirmation is needed.

This versatile trading tool works across all currency pairs, indices, commodities, and cryptocurrency pairs, and it's effective on any time frame. Plus, it's 100% non-repainting or recalculating, so it won't recalculate or back-paint, ensuring reliable signals every time.

 

After purchase message me to be added to my private VIP group! (Full purchases only).


Get the MT5 version HERE.

Get the Beast Super Signal EA HERE.


Join the official Beast Super Signal channel: 

https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/beastsupersignal

 

Read the official Beast Super Signal blog: 

https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/726305


The indicator suggests entry point, stop-loss, and take-profit levels based on your preferred risk-reward ratio of 1:1, 1:2, or 1:3. It features a trade panel that displays your account details, trade information, and statistics like the number of signals, total profit, and success rate. You can customize the panel's colors and size to match your preferences. It's also a handy tool for manual backtesting when you're optimizing your trading settings.


Please note that the Beast Super Signal is not optimized or recommended for trading binary options, Indian stock market, or MCX Exchange.


Overall, the Beast Super Signal is an accurate and reliable trading indicator that simplifies the trading process and helps you make informed trading decisions. With its versatile use and risk management features, it is suitable for traders of all levels. Don't miss out on high-probability trading opportunities, try the Beast Super Signal today.

Keep in mind that past performance doesn't guarantee future results. It's a good idea to practice on a demo account first to get familiar with how the indicator works before trading live. Always use sound money management and set stop losses to protect your profits.

The frequency and number of signals can vary based on factors like market conditions, volatility, the time frame you're trading, and the settings you choose. Some days you might receive multiple signals; other days none at all. This is normal; we focus on quality, not quantity. Be cautious during scheduled high-impact news events or unexpected geopolitical developments, as these can affect signal reliability even if the technical indicators look good.

Lastly, please be aware that my products are only available for sale here or on the MQL5 market. If you find them offered elsewhere at a cheaper price, they're likely fake, and you won't receive any support from me. Don't risk it; only buy from official sources to avoid scams.

 

Please visit my profile page HERE to see all the latest news and updates!


If you have any further questions please feel free to message me and I'll be happy to assist you. I wish you best of success with the Beast Super Signal indicator!

Reviews 116
barringtonmiller50
24
barringtonmiller50 2023.03.08 16:29 
 

Amazing Indicator, i have been using this in confluence with other confirmations and the results are great. Definitely recommend.

Ck.
1046
Ck. 2022.10.18 21:00 
 

Awesome and easy to use.

Poh Leng Lim
2239
Poh Leng Lim 2021.12.20 17:44 
 

5 out of 5 win trades today despite a slow Xmas week! Very impressed with accuracy of the indicator. Look forward to buy the EA for sure!

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一款信号统计指标(MT4)——实现基于当前图表周期下的单线MA转向和双线MA金叉/死叉统计 . 转向定义：前一K向下或走平，当前K向上，视为转向向上；反之，转向向下。 金死叉定义：前一K快线在慢线下方，当前K快线在慢线上方，为金叉；反之，死叉。 参数及使用说明： 1、可指定统计K线数。 2、可指定4个不同的日内时间段，格式如"03:00-07:59"，4个时间段可交叉任意输入。 3、可配置ABC三个浮盈区间段点值。如：分界区间统计小点值设为500，即当某转向信 号出现后到下一反向信号止浮盈<=此点值，计入A区间； 若大于此点值<大分界点值时，计入B区间；若大于“大分界点值”计入C区间。 4、最大/最小浮盈统计。显示所有统计区间内的最大浮盈点值和最小浮盈点值(亏损点值)。 5、输出完整信号，按信号出现顺序排列，如“ACCBCA”之类。 6、综合预测。使用概率、周期、趋势、马尔可夫链等综合概算输出预测该信号出现的归类概率值。 7、加载指定MA线。在当前图表自动载入相应设置的MA线。 8、自适应列宽。以完整显示统计信号数。 9、用法:点击相应统计按钮即输出相应的统计表格.
Trend Signal Advanced System
Vitalyi Belyh
Indicators
Trend Signal Advanced System - is a trading system that provides trend-following entry signals for short- and medium-term trades. Signal arrows are plotted on the current candlestick, generating signals at the top and bottom of the chart. The trend is based on the "standard deviation" indicator with flexible, customizable parameters for any trading instrument volatility. The trading system includes Take Profit and Stop Loss level planner, allowing you to select appropriate trading result levels
MagicTrigger MT4
Mostafa Ghanbari
Indicators
MagicTrigger — Multi-Timeframe HD/RD Divergence Confirmation Indicator MagicTrigger is a multi-timeframe divergence engine that looks for a structural divergence on a higher timeframe (HD) and waits for it to be confirmed by matching divergences on lower timeframes (RD) inside the same price zone. Only when the higher-timeframe swing structure and the lower-timeframe confirmations align does the indicator mark a signal, together with a suggested entry trigger, stop loss, and two target levels. H
IQ Star Lines
INTRAQUOTES
Indicators
First time on MetaTrader, introducing IQ Star Lines - an original Vedic Astrology based indicator. "Millionaires don't use astrology, billionaires do" . - J.P. Morgan, Legendary American financier and banker. Welcome to  the new and updated  IQ Star Lines , the ultimate fusion of ancient planetary harmonic cycles and modern quantitative trading. published for the   first time on Metatrader. This is an indicator built by the developer, who has spent almost 2 decades trading while studying Vedic
Gold Scalper Indicator
Jeremy Nicolaj Van Hoorn
Indicators
GoldScalperX V2 PRO Institutional-Style Gold Scalping for Serious Traders Gold doesn’t forgive hesitation. GoldScalperX V2 PRO was built for traders who operate with speed, discipline and structure. This is not a “random arrow indicator.” This is a precision scalping framework engineered for XAUUSD volatility. Why Most Gold Traders Fail They: Enter too early Chase breakouts Trade noise Ignore volatility expansion Blow prop challenges GoldScalperX V2 PRO filters the chaos. It highlights onl
Pair Trading Station MT4
Young Ho Seo
3.67 (3)
Indicators
How to use Pair Trading Station Pair Trading Station is recommended for H1 time frame and you can use it for any currency pairs. To generate buy and sell signal, follow few steps below to apply Pair Trading Station to your MetaTrader terminal. When you load Pair Trading Station on your chart, Pair Trading station will assess available historical data in your MetaTrader platforms for each currency pair. On your chart, the amount of historical data available will be displayed for each currency pai
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Beast Super Signal MT5
Florian Zuercher
2.71 (7)
Indicators
Limited SALE Now On!!! Get 20% OFF! Was $249, now only $199! The Beast Super Signal indicator is a straightforward, trend-based indicator that's easy to use. It continuously monitors current market conditions, looking for new trends or opportunities to join existing ones. When all of its internal strategies align perfectly, the indicator provides a buy or sell signal. Just act on the signal arrow alert; no additional confirmation is needed. After purchase message me to be added to my private
Beast Super Signal EA
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3 (2)
Experts
Limited SALE Now On!!! Get 20% OFF! Was $499, now only $399! The Beast Super Signal EA is based on our best-selling Beast Super Signal indicator. The Beast Super Signal EA is a straightforward, trend-based EA that's easy to use. It continuously monitors current market conditions, looking for new trends or opportunities to join existing ones. When all of its internal strategies align perfectly, the EA will open a buy or sell order. After purchase message me to be added to my private VIP group!
Beast Super Signal EA MT5
Florian Zuercher
Experts
Limited SALE Now On!!! Get 20% OFF! Was $499, now only $399! The Beast Super Signal EA is based on our best-selling Beast Super Signal indicator. The Beast Super Signal EA is a straightforward, trend-based EA that's easy to use. It continuously monitors current market conditions, looking for new trends or opportunities to join existing ones. When all of its internal strategies align perfectly, the EA will open a buy or sell order. After purchase message me to be added to my private VIP group!
Filter:
vandell001
44
vandell001 2023.07.01 08:11 
 

Lousy indicator, Horrible signals, Waste of money !!

I APOLOGIZE ABOUT THIS NEGATIVE REVIEW, I MUST HAVE MESSED SOMETHING UP SETTING IT UP. I MAY HAVE USED THE SET FILES ON THE WRONG TIME FRAME OR SOMETHING ELSE. I HAVE SINCE SET IT UP CORRECTLY AND WILL FOLLOW UP THIS REVIEW AFTER USING THE INDICATOR.

Florian Zuercher
13731
Reply from developer Florian Zuercher 2023.07.03 01:29
Hello, a very interesting review considering you rented the indicator only 2 days before writing this. Using the indicator for less than 2 days is a very very short period of time to assess its true performance. Did you use the set files I provided? You also did not contact me to get any help or suggestions on how to use the indicator successfully. I am sure after giving some more time and understanding to the indicators functionality you will have a different view of the indicator and you can reevaluate your review positively. Thank you.
barringtonmiller50
24
barringtonmiller50 2023.03.08 16:29 
 

Amazing Indicator, i have been using this in confluence with other confirmations and the results are great. Definitely recommend.

Ck.
1046
Ck. 2022.10.18 21:00 
 

Awesome and easy to use.

Trung John
1490
Trung John 2022.10.05 03:57 
 

worst vendor. Never be able to produce any stable result. Obviously, he's making money by selling his craps, not from trading.

Blah blah blah. He keeps trying to sell his craps without being able to show any real performance for the last 6 month. Just stay away because you will waste your time and money

Florian Zuercher
13731
Reply from developer Florian Zuercher 2022.10.05 16:10
And you back. It is very clear to everyone now that this is another paid fake review. My competitors are getting really desperate it seems. How is that I have hundreds of traders using the indicator successfully, but only you are giving negative feedback? Like I told you before you not interested in any help, how do you pay money for a product and then not interested to learn how to use it successfully? It makes no sense except that this must be another paid fake review, so I ask everyone to please disregard this review as its not true. Also obviously I make an income from selling my trading products this is completely normal. I am always open and transparent and all my clients in my telegram group can see that as well, so you can give a negative review, but in the end people will see the truth. Just to think if you had used your time productively you could have learned how to use the indicator successfully and be making money instead of making fake reviews.
Nightwish087
190
Nightwish087 2022.09.06 17:42 
 

Dont waste your money. I have checked a lot of signals and TF, there are soooo many false signals. only a few profit signals with very less profit. This is not worth 1 Dollar!

Florian Zuercher
13731
Reply from developer Florian Zuercher 2022.09.06 21:11
Hello, and thank you for a very fast feedback indeed. Using the indicator for only one day is a very very short period of time to assess its true performance and its also completely normal to have some losses as nothing is 100% accurate. Did you use the set files provided? You also did not contact me to get some advice and suggestions on how to use the indicator successfully, and you did not ask me to join my VIP telegram group? I am sure after doing this you will have a different experience with the indicator and you can reevaluate your review positively. Thank you.
James Christopher Collins
191
James Christopher Collins 2022.07.14 07:21 
 

Burning my money would have made more sense than buying this thing. JUNK. Rude seller as well. Has an answer for everything, but unfortunately they're all bad answers. Opened ten charts 7 of ten were losers, two winners and one eventual loser. My first trade I lost $27. This site won't refund, nor will seller. Stay away. Older good reviews are from earlier versions of this indicator when it actually worked. V4.0 is reworked from scratch, thus why it's junk. If it ain't broke don't fix it. Garbage is the only word that comes to mind. By the way I've uninstalled this indicator and moved on. Let my loss be your gain. Think about it; why do you need access to a VIP server when this indicator is all you need to get accurate signals? This indicator is based on trend line, so do yourself a favor, draw a trend line and when it breaks above, or below enter the trade. That advice will be just as accurate as anything this "indicator" will do for you.

Florian Zuercher
13731
Reply from developer Florian Zuercher 2022.07.14 16:05
Thank you for this insightful single opinionated review. This review smells suspicious and I'm suspecting it can only be a competitor review, sorry but that wont work as isn't it strange that out of hundreds of users you the only disgruntled person unwilling to try learn how to use the indicator successfully like everyone else? Giving your opinion after less than a day is a very short period of time to fully assess and learn how good a product is to give it a proper professional evaluation. I tried to help you, but you were not willing to cooperate with me. The screenshots that you sent me, according to the stats on the trade panel, all the pairs made a positive profit based on calculated look back period. I was also never rude to you despite all of your insults to me, and anyone can contact me and I will show our conversation transparently with nothing to hide. I wish you good luck with your endless search for the non existent holy grail.
FXFXfxfx0
246
FXFXfxfx0 2021.12.28 20:56 
 

I mostly trade GBP/USD. First trade on 15m was a loss. The second signal I got on the 1H time frame is below the long entry point and will probably hit the stop loss also. In my view a good indicator takes time to program and the programmer can charge what they want but I have not found an indicator that I would pay more than 50.00 US for. In my view the indicator is programmed well and it does not repaint but it is too expensive. After using it for a few days I would not buy it for 150.00US even though I did pay that much.

Florian Zuercher
13731
Reply from developer Florian Zuercher 2021.12.29 13:38
Hello, and thank you for your honest feedback. Using the indicator for only a few days is a very short period of time to access its true long term performance and having some losses is to be expected as nothing is 100%. Did you use the set files we provided? You also did not contact us beforehand to get advice and suggestions on how to use the indicator successfully, and you did not ask to join our VIP telegram group? I am sure after doing this you will have a different experience with the indicator and reevaluate your review. As for our indicator being expensive, it is actually very good value and competitively priced when compared to similar products available on the market, and offers a good ROI within a short time. Thank you.
danrik
224
danrik 2021.12.24 12:32 
 

Its a very good indicator, solid signals and hope it will continue, applause to the author. I have the indicator for a short period so a 4 star for me. Thanks, much appreciated.

The signals were good in the beginning now more losses and dont think its good enough for a 4 star so I reduce it to a one star.

Florian Zuercher
13731
Reply from developer Florian Zuercher 2022.03.17 16:02
The indicator will naturally have some losses, nothing is perfect, but if you use good risk management you can easily mitigate the losses when they occur. You also never once asked us for help on how to use the indicator successfully.
Poh Leng Lim
2239
Poh Leng Lim 2021.12.20 17:44 
 

5 out of 5 win trades today despite a slow Xmas week! Very impressed with accuracy of the indicator. Look forward to buy the EA for sure!

Florian Zuercher
13731
Reply from developer Florian Zuercher 2021.12.29 13:30
Thank you for your feedback! :-)
Tripl3333
132
Tripl3333 2021.07.20 07:38 
 

Hello...Team Beast Can you please clarify the 'Signal Strength Period'...? is 1 more accurate and less signals or 10 more accurate and less signals..? thank you

Will Human
23
Will Human 2021.06.15 13:56 
 

Definitely a serious indicator for new and seasoned traders. Be best to know market structure along with it.

Ken Thiesse
480
Ken Thiesse 2021.04.28 23:32 
 

Best indicator I have come across to date.

mafy
270
mafy 2021.04.23 14:17 
 

The indicator works well so far. No Repaints of signals which makes them reliable to include in your strategy.

Anton Cherev
262
Anton Cherev 2021.04.03 04:13 
 

Отличные сигналы , хороший индикатор ! Спасибо

J Arted
25
J Arted 2021.03.26 16:30 
 

Awesome indicator

Sam Lox
196
Sam Lox 2021.03.25 20:29 
 

I love this indicator. The signals are on point. Works well with my trading setup and strategy.

Nuvision69
21
Nuvision69 2021.03.09 14:25 
 

I was satisfied after using the demo version and purchased the full version. I like how simple it is to setup and use. Already have taken a few setups to trade.

LouisPhilips
20
LouisPhilips 2021.02.24 21:37 
 

So far I am getting some really good signals.....always used the lite version. Thank you for creating one of the best indicators...ever.

forextradingbot
190
forextradingbot 2021.02.19 15:16 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

dsheloff
29
dsheloff 2021.02.17 03:38 
 

Well thought out indicator. Many useful options. Works well with my existing system. With other confirmation tools, has been a worthwhile addition. Excellent service too.

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