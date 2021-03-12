AW Breakout Catcher EA MT5
- Experts
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AW Trading Software Limited______________ AW Trading Software ______________
📢 mql5com channel 👉 https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/awtradingsoftware
- Version: 1.20
- Updated: 6 November 2023
- Activations: 15
Advisor trading on indicator signals AW Breakout Catcher,working on strategy breakoutof dynamic support and resistance levels. Orders have fixed StopLoss and TakeProfit. Optionally can use averaging. It has the ability to work on a selected period of time and three types of notifications.
Advantages:
- Works on all types of trading instruments and on any timeframe
- It has the function of working on time, limiting slippage and maximum spread
- Easy setup and intuitive panel interface
- Suitable for tracking positions opened manually
- Various customization options Stop Loss and Take Profit
- Can optionally use averaging
Input settings:
Main settings
Success Rate - Success rate for opening an order. If the indicator is less than you specify, then the adviser will not open an order
Order lots - Order volume to open
Enable Autolot calculation - Use automatic lot calculation. This feature allows you to save risk settings when changing the deposit
Autolot deposit per 0.01 lots - Deposit amount per 0.01 lots when using autolot
Stop Loss Take profit settings
TakeProfit Mode - Choose a take profit strategy:
Close position on TP1
Close position on TP2
Use TP in Points
TakeProfit in Points (if used) - Fixed StopLoss for each individual order
StopLoss Mode - Choice of StopLoss strategy:
Exit on opposite signal
Use Fixed StopLoss
Use SL from Indicator
Without StopLoss
StopLoss in Points (if used) - Fixed StopLoss for each individual order
Grids settings
Use grids - Use open order baskets
Step between orders - Variable that regulates the step between orders, measured in points
Multiplier - Multiplier for orders. Each subsequent order opened by the EA in the grid of orders will be larger than the previous one by this coefficient
Orders Number Limit - The maximum number of orders of one direction in the basket
Breakout catcher settings
Range filtering - Coefficient for filtering market ranges. The more, the less the sensitivity of the indicator signals
Amplitude - The number of bars used to calculate the algorithm, the more, the lower the sensitivity of the indicator signals. The more, the less the sensitivity of the indicator signals, the less, the greater the sensitivity of the indicator signals
TakeProfits target - Coefficient for the purposes of TakeProfit 1 and TakeProfit 2. The higher the multiplier, the more profit from one trade, but the lower the percentage of successful signals
StopLoss Mode - Variable defining the StopLoss strategy
StopLoss target - Multiplier for StopLoss. The higher the value of the variable, the further from the opening price the StopLoss will be located
Maximum bars - Number of bars to calculate statistics
Working time settings
Notifications settings
Advisor settings
Orders Magic number - The main ID of the EA's orders
Comments for orders - EA orders comment
Slippage Limit - Maximum allowable slippage in points
Spread Limit - The maximum allowable spread for opening orders
Maximum size of orders - The maximum amount of the sum of all orders
Allow to open OP_BUY orders - Allow sending OP_BUY orders
Allow to open OP_SELL orders - Allow to send OP_SELL orders
Allow to open new orders after close - Allow to send new orders after all orders are closed
Font size in panels - Change the font size in the panel
Show panel - Show or hide the advisor panel
Very profitable. 001 lot per 3000 € and you have good profit. Thank´s Sven