AW Breakout Catcher EA MT5

5

Advisor trading on indicator signals AW Breakout Catcher,working on strategy breakoutof dynamic support and resistance levels. Orders have fixed StopLoss and TakeProfit. Optionally can use averaging. It has the ability to work on a selected period of time and three types of notifications. 

Advantages:

  • Works on all types of trading instruments and on any timeframe
  • It has the function of working on time, limiting slippage and maximum spread
  • Easy setup and intuitive panel interface
  • Suitable for tracking positions opened manually
  • Various customization options Stop Loss and Take Profit
  • Can optionally use averaging

Instructions and description -> Here / MT4 version -> Here 

Input settings:

Main settings

Success Rate - Success rate for opening an order. If the indicator is less than you specify, then the adviser will not open an order

Order lots - Order volume to open

Enable Autolot calculation - Use automatic lot calculation. This feature allows you to save risk settings when changing the deposit

Autolot deposit per 0.01 lots - Deposit amount per 0.01 lots when using autolot

Stop Loss Take profit settings

TakeProfit Mode - Choose a take profit strategy:

Close position on TP1

Close position on TP2

Use TP in Points

TakeProfit in Points (if used) - Fixed StopLoss for each individual order

StopLoss Mode - Choice of StopLoss strategy:

Exit on opposite signal

Use Fixed StopLoss

Use SL from Indicator

Without StopLoss

StopLoss in Points (if used) - Fixed StopLoss for each individual order

Grids settings

Use grids - Use open order baskets

Step between orders - Variable that regulates the step between orders, measured in points

Multiplier - Multiplier for orders. Each subsequent order opened by the EA in the grid of orders will be larger than the previous one by this coefficient

Orders Number Limit - The maximum number of orders of one direction in the basket

Breakout catcher settings

Range filtering - Coefficient for filtering market ranges. The more, the less the sensitivity of the indicator signals

Amplitude - The number of bars used to calculate the algorithm, the more, the lower the sensitivity of the indicator signals. The more, the less the sensitivity of the indicator signals, the less, the greater the sensitivity of the indicator signals

TakeProfits target - Coefficient for the purposes of TakeProfit 1 and TakeProfit 2. The higher the multiplier, the more profit from one trade, but the lower the percentage of successful signals

StopLoss Mode - Variable defining the StopLoss strategy

StopLoss target - Multiplier for StopLoss. The higher the value of the variable, the further from the opening price the StopLoss will be located

Maximum bars - Number of bars to calculate statistics

Working time settings 

Notifications settings 

Advisor settings

Orders Magic number - The main ID of the EA's orders

Comments for orders - EA orders comment

Slippage Limit - Maximum allowable slippage in points

Spread Limit - The maximum allowable spread for opening orders

Maximum size of orders - The maximum amount of the sum of all orders

Allow to open OP_BUY orders - Allow sending OP_BUY orders

Allow to open OP_SELL orders - Allow to send OP_SELL orders

Allow to open new orders after close - Allow to send new orders after all orders are closed

Font size in panels - Change the font size in the panel

Show panel - Show or hide the advisor panel

Reviews 1
Sven Engelmann
1105
Sven Engelmann 2023.07.09 21:28 
 

Very profitable. 001 lot per 3000 € and you have good profit. Thank´s Sven

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Sven Engelmann
1105
Sven Engelmann 2023.07.09 21:28 
 

Very profitable. 001 lot per 3000 € and you have good profit. Thank´s Sven

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