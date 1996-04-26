Binary Option Signal

Indicator for binary options arrow is easy to use and does not require configuration works on all currency pairs, cryptocurrencies buy signal blue up arrow sell signal red down arrow tips do not trade during news and 15-30 minutes before their release, as the market is too volatile and there is a lot of noise it is worth entering trades one or two candles from the current period (recommended for 1 candle) timeframe up to m 15 recommended money management fixed lot or fixed percentage of the deposit

(in the settings, you can enable or disable the alert and choose when to receive the signal it is recommended to leave it as it is Open (if you have questions or need help, please contact us always happy to help)



