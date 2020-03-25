Binary Option Fire
- Indicators
- Yaroslav Varankin
- Version: 1.0
This indicator is designed for scalping in the Forex market and trading binary options. A signal appears at the opening of a new candle.
Usage Recommendations:
For Binary Options: It is recommended to open trades when a signal appears on the first candle. A buy signal appears when the blue X replaces the red one, while a sell signal occurs when the red X replaces the blue one, as shown in the screenshots.
For the Forex Market: Enter a trade when a signal appears as described above. It is advisable to set a take profit level of 5-10 pips and to place a stop loss at the nearest high or low, or according to your preferences.
IS good for small accounts for trade between 0.01 to 0.05 Lot