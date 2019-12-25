AW Trend Predictor MT5

4.76

The combination of trend and breakdown levels in one system. An advanced indicator algorithm filters market noise, determines the trend, entry points, as well as possible exit levels. Indicator signals are recorded in a statistical module, which allows you to select the most suitable tools, showing the effectiveness of the signal history. The indicator calculates Take Profit and Stop Loss marks.

Manual and instruction -> HERE / MT4 version -> HERE

How to trade with the indicator: 

Trading with Trend Predictor is just three easy steps:

Step 1 - Opening a position

A buy signal was received with a success rating of more than 70%

Step 2 - Determining StopLoss

Select trunk by opposite signal

Step 3 - Defining TakeProfit Strategy

Strategy 1: Close the entire position when reaching TP1

Strategy 2: Close 50% of the position upon reaching TP1 and the remaining 50% upon reaching TP2

Strategy 3: Close the entire position in a trend reversal

Benefits:

  • Never redraws the results, the signal is strictly at the close of the candle
  • It can be used in an adviser
  • Take Profit and Stop Loss Marks
  • A great addition to a trading strategy or an independent strategy
  • Market noise filtering algorithm
  • Suitable for any tools

Statistics module:

For better pair selection, use the built-in statistics calculations.

Calculate trades - The total number of signals for which statistics are given

Success rating - Percentage of signals reaching TP1, or when reversing those that were in positive profit

TakeProfit1 Hit - Percentage of signals reaching TP1

TakeProfit2 Hit - Percentage of signals reaching TP2

ExitProfit - percentage of signals that did not reach TP1, but were in a positive profit with a new signal

ExitLoss - percentage of signals that did not reach TP1, but were in negative profit when a new signal

Input variables: 

_Period_ - The indicator period, the larger, the lower the sensitivity of the indicator signals

The more, the lower the sensitivity of the indicator signals

The lower, the greater the sensitivity of the indicator signals

Values 1.5 - 5 - Signal to enter

Values 5 - 14 - Trend Filtering

Multiplier_of_target - Multiplier for TP1 and TP2. The higher the multiplier, the more profit from one transaction, but the lower the percentage of success of signals

The higher the value, the greater the profit from the transaction, but the lower the percentage of success of the signals

Thelower the value, the lower the profit from the transaction, but the higher the percentage of success of the signals

Maximum_bars - The number of bars for calculating statistics

Developers_settings - Settings section for integrating the indicator into other algorithms. Only for developers.

Notifications_settings - Notifications settings section

Graphics_settings - Section of graphic settings for the indicator.

Reviews 63
Warin Ekburin
113
Warin Ekburin 2025.07.21 15:16 
 

Very good for me

Игорь Лысогор
28
Игорь Лысогор 2024.10.09 15:07 
 

Пользуюсь почти год. Работает эффективно. Полезный индикатор.

bhejay21
38
bhejay21 2024.06.02 12:48 
 

Good results in backtest! One of the best indicator from the author, thanks.

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Deni Trepak
25
Deni Trepak 2025.11.25 22:18 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

AW Trading Software Limited
202219
Reply from developer Alexander Zelchert 2025.11.26 14:42
Hello. The problem is related to the terminal not working correctly on the Mac operating system. I have replied to you in detail in a private message.
Warin Ekburin
113
Warin Ekburin 2025.07.21 15:16 
 

Very good for me

Игорь Лысогор
28
Игорь Лысогор 2024.10.09 15:07 
 

Пользуюсь почти год. Работает эффективно. Полезный индикатор.

bhejay21
38
bhejay21 2024.06.02 12:48 
 

Good results in backtest! One of the best indicator from the author, thanks.

sulejman20
64
sulejman20 2024.05.30 12:56 
 

everything perfect! ;D

Rock33
54
Rock33 2024.05.06 12:16 
 

It is very good and helpful indicator, thank you.

themauri67
140
themauri67 2024.04.29 20:50 
 

Great indicator! thank you

_HR_Belfy
20
_HR_Belfy 2024.03.03 06:29 
 

E' il primo indicatore che acquisto per la piattaforma mt5 uso la (CTrader) di solito, ma devo dire che sono particolarmente contento dell'acquisto che si e' praticamente ripagato in poche operazioni! TI faccio i miei complimenti !!

AlekseyVM
62
AlekseyVM 2024.02.21 09:03 
 

I have purchased AW Trend Predictor MT5. This is very helpful for trading. The ЕA is easy to configure.

mnarimanian
54
mnarimanian 2023.11.28 00:09 
 

This thing sometimes runs and sometimes it does not run on my mt5 platform.

Miquel Reis
328
Miquel Reis 2023.11.11 11:22 
 

Super cool, if you can i recoomend that you use iCustom with this indicator and code automation based on the existing TPs and SLs. Works great. Cheers

500659009
99
500659009 2023.10.30 15:29 
 

Thank you for your reply to messages...appreciated.

GLDPHEZ
147
GLDPHEZ 2023.10.25 19:31 
 

New buyers BEWARE: The alerts rarely worked as intended for me, so they might not work well for you either. Outside of that, it's a solid chart-watching strategy.

lkwaruna
30
lkwaruna 2023.10.12 13:46 
 

This is excellent

Kaitomikrie07 Stallings
124
Kaitomikrie07 Stallings 2023.10.05 16:12 
 

Excellent Product !!!

Rogerio Russowsky
336
Rogerio Russowsky 2023.08.28 23:12 
 

Instalado a 1 dia, já percebi que não é lucrativo. Stop 3X o TP, quando deveria ser no máximo 1X1. Acerto de 70% com risco de perder 3X o que pode ganhar, não tem como dar resultado positivo sem aplicar um martingale ou algo do tipo.

Installed 1 day, I already realized that it is not profitable. Stop 3X the TP, when I should know a maximum of 1X1. 70% hit with a risk of losing 3X what you can win, there is no way to give a positive result without applying a martingale or something like that.

Além disso em alguns pares o TP1 fica tão perto que sem uma execução automática da ordem, não tem como obter lucro, pois não é possível entrar no momento exato. Lembre que ainda tem o spread...

Furthermore, in some pairs, TP1 is so close that without an automatic execution of the order, there is no way to make a profit, as it is not possible to enter at the exact moment. Remember that you still have the spread...

Dave Udon
265
Dave Udon 2023.08.17 10:42 
 

I purchased this indicator to use in conjunction with the AW Recovery EA, which is VERY profitable for me. I need to understand the EA's Trend Predictor a bit better, so I am experimenting with this indicator. The BEST for me: the indicator signals can be accessed in an EA using the iCustom() function, and the buffers are well documented. So I can 1.) trade stand-alone using this indicator, and 2.) feed AW Recovery EA with opened trades for Instant mode recovery. The Best of Both Worlds...

Thanks to Alex's quick reply to a technical buffer question (on a weekend!), I have successfully implemented the feature to read the Indicator details in my small trading EA. Now I can trade with it. Many thanks, Alex!

@SharkeyTrader just PM’d me with his great idea of using AWR EA to recover DD’s from this Indy’s trading… Thank you!

Mart2549
19
Mart2549 2023.07.31 15:15 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Florian Bonneaud
133
Florian Bonneaud 2023.07.20 15:28 
 

huge indicator !! already refund it in one trade !!! i use it on eurusd 30mn and it have 84% success rate so far... you can buy it close eyes

AIAF ALAJMI
29
AIAF ALAJMI 2023.07.18 13:47 
 

Great indicator, thank you!

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