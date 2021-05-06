AW Classic MACD EA

3.5
Fully automated trading system. A classic indicator is used as signals MACD, which combines a trend indicator with an oscillator to detect entry points. Uses averaging, the function of closing the first and last basket orders and the function of automatic lot calculation. Has an advanced dashboard and three types of notifications.
Problem solving ->  HERE / MT5 version -> HERE  /  Instruction -> HERE 
Benefits:
  • Fully automated trading system
  • Easy setup and intuitive panel interface
  • The ability to open only one order per candle
  • Built-in automatic lot calculation
  • Built-in system for closing the first and last basket orders
  • Three types of notifications: push, email, alert

Strategy:

The EA opens positions when it receives signals from the indicator:

- Zero Level: When the fast line of the "0" mark is crossed from bottom to top - a buy signal, opening BUY orders. When crossing the "0" mark from top to bottom - a signal to sell, open SELL orders.

    - Cross Lines: When the fast line crosses the slow one from the bottom to the top - a buy signal, open BUY orders. When the fast line crosses the slow one from top to bottom - a signal to sell, open SELL orders.

    Note! The graphical elements of the indicator are not displayed in the advisor!

    Input variables:

    MAIN SETTINGS

    Size of the first order - Volume for opening the first order
    Enable Autolot calculation - Use automatic lot calculation.  
    Autolot deposit per 0.01 lots - The amount of the deposit for every 0.01 when using an autolot. Autolot allows you to save risk settings when changing the deposit

      SIGNALS

      Fast EMA MACD Period - Fast moving average period
      Slow EMA MACD Period - Slow Moving Average Period
      Signal EMA MACD Period - Signal moving average period
      Applied price - The price used to calculate the indicator
      Max bars - The maximum number of candles on which calculations will be made

      Signals Type - Adjustment of opening a position by signals
      - Both Signals - Open orders when signals are received from both signals
      - Zero Level - Open orders when crossing the zero level
      - Cross Lines - Open orders when the slow and fast moving averages cross

        GRIDS SETTINGS 

        Minimum step between average orders - A variable that regulates the step between orders, measured in points
        Multiplier for average orders - Multiplier for orders. Each subsequent order in the order grid will be larger than the previous one by a given coefficient

            TAKE PROFIT SETTINGS

            Size of Virtual TakeProfit (In points) - The size of the virtual Take Profit. It is calculated for the current group of orders from the breakeven price
            Use overlap last and first orders - Use the first order overlap by the last one
            Use overlap after that number of orders - Use overlap after a given number of open orders

              PROTECTION SETTINGS

              Maximum slippage in points - Maximum allowable slippage in points for opening and closing orders
              Maximum spread in points - Maximum allowable spread for opening orders
              Maximum number of orders - The maximum allowable number of orders of the same type  
              Maximum size of orders - The maximum volume for one order. Measured in lots
              Maximum 1 order per candle - Open only one order per candle

              ADVISOR SETTINGS

              Orders Magic number - MagicNumber of the advisor's orders
              Comments of the EA's orders - Commentary for advisor orders
              Allow to open OP_BUY orders - Allow the advisor to open orders of the OP_BUY type
              Allow to open OP_SELL orders - Allow advisor open   orders of type OP_SELL
              Allow to open new orders after close - Allow new orders to be sent after all orders are closed
              Show panel of advisor - Ability to show or hide the advisor panel
              Font size in panel - Adjust the font size on the panel

                NOTIFICATIONS SETTINGS

                Send push notifications when closing orders - notifications to the mobile version of the terminal, when orders are closed
                Send mails when closing orders - Sending letters to an email address when closing orders
                Send alerts when closing orders - Sending pop-up notifications on the terminal when orders are closed.



                Reviews 7
                forexmania
                1825
                forexmania 2023.05.02 16:00 
                 

                This EA works on all from the software developper provided standard settings and also very succesfull on GBPJPY. This EA has a very good relationship between DD and Perofmance in my statistics. I use this EA on four real accounts since several months. Kind regards Yves from forexmania

                Raoul Paul Xavier De Jong
                1340
                Raoul Paul Xavier De Jong 2021.05.13 18:29 
                 

                I love this EA. IT'S Save and one of the best on this site. Due to the higher TF for trading this EA has mostly sniper entries. On my demo its running with auto lot and that thing is making $$$$. I have it on my live account as well but fixed lot making nice small profits on a daily basis. I will go auto lot in the near future to release its full potential on my live account. AAA+++ Good job Alexander.

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                Nunnapat Tereza
                23
                Nunnapat Tereza 2025.07.31 14:48 
                 

                this is so bad the EA doesnt wait for the candle to close. MACD can be crossed before the candle closes. it opened the order.

                forexmania
                1825
                forexmania 2023.05.02 16:00 
                 

                This EA works on all from the software developper provided standard settings and also very succesfull on GBPJPY. This EA has a very good relationship between DD and Perofmance in my statistics. I use this EA on four real accounts since several months. Kind regards Yves from forexmania

                Profit Master
                82
                Profit Master 2023.01.21 17:55 
                 

                great expert advisor, but i need it operate using timefilter , can you add it? thanks before

                xaviermcallister
                277
                xaviermcallister 2021.09.14 12:44 
                 

                Great indicator - and it compliments the AW Classic MACD indicator when used in conjunction together. However, if this tool could do multitimeframe analysis before entries so as to confirm entries then it would be a great tool to use. I've had to discontinue using it for this reason, and I hope the vendor will implement this on a later build as that will make a huge difference

                agt1984 Gonzalez
                181
                agt1984 Gonzalez 2021.06.21 06:58 
                 

                Too risky, even by default and in a moderate configuration, the drawdown is to high fo the reward, THE BEST EXPERT ADVISOR TO LOSE MONEY.

                AW Trading Software Limited
                201760
                Reply from developer Alexander Zelchert 2021.07.26 14:27
                Hello. We are very sorry that you are not satisfied with the performance of this product. Please send us a private message if you have any questions, we will try to help you with that. Best Regards.
                John Obermaier
                682
                John Obermaier 2021.05.18 11:54 
                 

                User didn't leave any comment to the rating

                Raoul Paul Xavier De Jong
                1340
                Raoul Paul Xavier De Jong 2021.05.13 18:29 
                 

                I love this EA. IT'S Save and one of the best on this site. Due to the higher TF for trading this EA has mostly sniper entries. On my demo its running with auto lot and that thing is making $$$$. I have it on my live account as well but fixed lot making nice small profits on a daily basis. I will go auto lot in the near future to release its full potential on my live account. AAA+++ Good job Alexander.

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