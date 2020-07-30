Price Action Sniper is designed to trade the Price Action on the desired chart time frame.

- Trend Reversals.

- Trend Continuation.

- Brekaouts.

- Good tool for Binary Options





Price action forms the basis for all technical analysis of a currency pair, commodity or other asset chart.

Many short-term traders rely exclusively on price action and the formations and trends extrapolated from it to make trading decisions.

Technical analysis as a practice is a derivative of price action since it uses past prices in calculations that can then be used to inform trading decisions





Price Action Sniper send signals by checking:

- Trendlines

- Candle Stick Patterns and Formations: Three Line Strike, Three Black Crows, Engulfing Candles, Evening Star, Shooting Star

- Deviations

- Moving Averages

- Support / Resistance





Parameters:

- Draw Lines True/Flase : Choose True if you want to see the key lines drawn by the indicator.

- Show Only New Forms: Choose False if you want to see the history.

- Choose Alert for your need.





Advantages:

- Optimum paramaters ( Moving Avarages for each TF and deviations ) has been set.

- Works on every time frame and every instrument.

- Perfect combination with Cycle Sniper Indicator.

- You can trade with the indicator or combine it with your own indicators.

Notes:

- All Arrows do not mean buy/sell signal. They show the potential direction of the market.

- Buy Entry / Sell Entry arrows can be used as a signal.

- Recommended History Bars :200

- The lines show the structure of the market and are highly recommended to display them on the chart.

- Startegy Tester Timeframe: H4





PERFECT MATCH WITH ADVANCED CHART PATTERNS INDICATOR



