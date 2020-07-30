Price Action Sniper
- Indicators
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Elmira MemishEliminate guesswork and build a sustainable, rule-based edge in global financial markets through mathematical, systemic, and algorithmic approaches.
What We Cover:
📊 Daily Market Prep: Pre-market analysis before London/NY sessions (S&P 500, Nasdaq, Gold, Forex).
- Version: 3.2
- Updated: 31 July 2020
- Activations: 5
Price Action Sniper is designed to trade the Price Action on the desired chart time frame.
- Trend Reversals.
- Trend Continuation.
- Brekaouts.
- Good tool for Binary Options
Price action forms the basis for all technical analysis of a currency pair, commodity or other asset chart.
Many short-term traders rely exclusively on price action and the formations and trends extrapolated from it to make trading decisions.
Technical analysis as a practice is a derivative of price action since it uses past prices in calculations that can then be used to inform trading decisions
Price Action Sniper send signals by checking:
- Trendlines
- Candle Stick Patterns and Formations: Three Line Strike, Three Black Crows, Engulfing Candles, Evening Star, Shooting Star
- Deviations
- Moving Averages
- Support / Resistance
Parameters:
- Draw Lines True/Flase : Choose True if you want to see the key lines drawn by the indicator.
- Show Only New Forms: Choose False if you want to see the history.
- Choose Alert for your need.
Advantages:
- Optimum paramaters ( Moving Avarages for each TF and deviations ) has been set.
- Works on every time frame and every instrument.
- Perfect combination with Cycle Sniper Indicator.
- You can trade with the indicator or combine it with your own indicators.
Notes:
- All Arrows do not mean buy/sell signal. They show the potential direction of the market.
- Buy Entry / Sell Entry arrows can be used as a signal.
- Recommended History Bars :200
- The lines show the structure of the market and are highly recommended to display them on the chart.
- Startegy Tester Timeframe: H4
PERFECT MATCH WITH ADVANCED CHART PATTERNS INDICATOR
Absolutely brilliant peice of software if you know how to trade and know how the markets move and work using this indicator works like a dream it doesn't just put random things on a chart it actually tells you that the markets doing unlinked most indicators on hear this is the real deal