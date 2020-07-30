Price Action Sniper

5

Price Action Sniper is designed to trade the Price Action on the desired chart time frame.

- Trend Reversals.

- Trend Continuation.

- Brekaouts.

- Good tool for Binary Options


Price action forms the basis for all technical analysis of a currency pair, commodity or other asset chart.

Many short-term traders rely exclusively on price action and the formations and trends extrapolated from it to make trading decisions.

Technical analysis as a practice is a derivative of price action since it uses past prices in calculations that can then be used to inform trading decisions


Price Action Sniper send signals by checking:

- Trendlines

- Candle Stick Patterns  and Formations: Three Line Strike, Three Black Crows, Engulfing Candles, Evening Star, Shooting Star

- Deviations

- Moving Averages 

- Support / Resistance


Parameters:

- Draw Lines True/Flase : Choose True if you want to see the key lines drawn by the indicator.

- Show Only New Forms: Choose False if you want to see the history.

- Choose Alert for your need.


Advantages:

- Optimum paramaters ( Moving Avarages for each TF and deviations ) has been set. 

- Works on every time frame and every instrument.

- Perfect combination with Cycle Sniper Indicator.

- You can trade with the indicator or combine it with your own indicators.

Notes:

- All Arrows do not mean buy/sell signal. They show the potential direction  of the market.

- Buy Entry / Sell Entry arrows can be used as a signal.

- Recommended History Bars :200

- The lines show the structure of the market and are highly recommended to display them on the chart.

- Startegy Tester Timeframe: H4


PERFECT MATCH WITH ADVANCED CHART PATTERNS INDICATOR


Reviews 5
Damianb1987
514
Damianb1987 2023.11.29 20:29 
 

Absolutely brilliant peice of software if you know how to trade and know how the markets move and work using this indicator works like a dream it doesn't just put random things on a chart it actually tells you that the markets doing unlinked most indicators on hear this is the real deal

Peet Giggity
276
Peet Giggity 2021.03.11 00:54 
 

There is no doubt: This is the real deal ! Precise entrys, on point product. I really appreciate it.

uce10314
226
uce10314 2020.08.12 09:11 
 

This is day 3 using this product, I have felt more confident in my positions, especially when combined with Cycle Sniper!!!. This is the best product I have come across in FX. The best part of the PAS is that it works for BINARY OPTIONS, safe entries, I am 33 ITMs and 4 loss ( with no rollovers) in 3 days. Are you a beginner, expert in FX? you need this tool!!!!

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Please contact us after your purchase and we will send you the complimentary indicators to complete the system Cycle Sniper is not a holy grail but when you use it in a system which is explained in the videos, you will feel the difference. If you are not willing to focus on the charts designed with Cycle Sniper and other free tools we provide, we recommend not buying this indicator. We recommend watching the videos about the indiactor and system before purchasing. Videos, settings  and descri
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Damianb1987
514
Damianb1987 2023.11.29 20:29 
 

Absolutely brilliant peice of software if you know how to trade and know how the markets move and work using this indicator works like a dream it doesn't just put random things on a chart it actually tells you that the markets doing unlinked most indicators on hear this is the real deal

Peet Giggity
276
Peet Giggity 2021.03.11 00:54 
 

There is no doubt: This is the real deal ! Precise entrys, on point product. I really appreciate it.

uce10314
226
uce10314 2020.08.12 09:11 
 

This is day 3 using this product, I have felt more confident in my positions, especially when combined with Cycle Sniper!!!. This is the best product I have come across in FX. The best part of the PAS is that it works for BINARY OPTIONS, safe entries, I am 33 ITMs and 4 loss ( with no rollovers) in 3 days. Are you a beginner, expert in FX? you need this tool!!!!

[Deleted] 2020.08.01 02:29 
 

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Tae Youn
1472
Tae Youn 2020.07.31 04:50 
 

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