Shark Trading

The indicator is designed to trade binary options on small time frames up to m 30 Signals The blue up arrow is a buy signal. The red dn arrow is a sell signal. The signal will appear together with the advent of a new candle and during formation

Signals on the current candle Expiration time one candle from the timeframe on which you are trading You can use moving average to filter out false signals. Or escort support levels. This tool is reliable in trading.



