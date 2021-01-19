AW Trend Predictor EA - an Expert Advisor that trades using trend indicator signals AW Trend Predictor. Uses indicator strategies TakeProfit and StopLoss. Can use multi-timeframe filtering. Has a fixed StopLoss or StopLoss calculated by the indicator. Time-based work and averaging are functionally possible.

Instruction and description -> HERE / MT5 version -> HERE

Uses a fixed StopLoss or dynamic StopLoss calculated by the indicator based on the current volatility

Has the function of working on time, limiting slippage and maximum spread

Works on all types of trading instruments

Suitable for tracking positions opened manually

Works on any timeframe, we recommend working on timeframes not lower than M15

The functionality of filtering a trend by a higher timeframe or an indicator with a long period is included

Can optionally use averaging

Input settings:

MAIN SETTINGS

Success Rate - The success rate for opening an order.



First order on new signal only - Ability to choose to open new orders only when a new signal from the indicator arrives - for this you need to select "True", if you select "False", orders will be opened in the current trend direction as soon as the previous ones are closed (more orders).



Order lots - Order volume to open.



Enable Autolot calculation - Use automatic lot calculation.



Autolot deposit per 0.01 lots - The amount of the deposit for every 0.01 when using an autolot.



STOP LOSS TAKE PROFIT SETTINGS

TakeProfit Mode - Select a take profit strategy:

Close position on TP1 Close position on TP2 Use TP in Points

TakeProfit in Points (if used) - Fixed StopLoss for each individual order

StopLoss Mode - Select the StopLoss strategy:

Exit on opposite signal Use SL in Points Use SL from Indicator

StopLoss in Points (if used) - Fixed StopLoss for each individual order

GRIDS SETTINGS

Use grids - Use the opening of order baskets.



Step between orders - A variable that regulates the step between orders, measured in points



Multiplier - Multiplier for orders



Orders Number Limit - Maximum number of orders of one direction in the basket



TREND PREDICTOR SETTINGS

Period - the period of the indicator, the longer, the less sensitivity of indicator signals



TakeProfit target - Multiplier for TP1 and TP2. The higher the multiplier, the more profit from one trade, but the lower the percentage of signal success



StopLoss target - Multiplier for StopLoss. The higher the value of the variable, the further from the opening price the StopLoss will be located



Maximum bars - Number of bars for calculating statistics



MULTI-TIMEFRAME TREND SETTINGS

Period for multitimeframe filter - Select a timeframe for filtering signals. The timeframe of your current chart is used for the entry point. For filtering it is necessary to use a timeframe of a larger range.



Period - The period of the indicator, the longer, the less the sensitivity of the indicator signals.



WORKING TIME SETTINGS - section for setting work by time



Work on time



Start time



End time



NOTIFICATIONS SETTINGS - section for setting notifications

Send push notifications when close orders



Send mails when close orders



Send alerts when close orders



ADVISOR SETTINGS

Orders Magic number - The main identifier of the EA orders. Used primarily to identify orders



Comments for orders - Commentary on advisor orders



Slippage Limit - Maximum permissible slippage in points



Spread Limit - The maximum allowable spread for opening orders



Allow to open OP_BUY orders - Allow sending orders of the OP_BUY type



Allow to open OP_SELL orders - Allow sending orders of the OP_SELL type



Allow to open new orders after close - Allow sending new orders after all orders are closed



Font size in panels - Change the font size in panels



Show panel - Show or hide the advisor panel.



