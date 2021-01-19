Trend Predictor EA

4.47

AW Trend Predictor EA - an Expert Advisor that trades using trend indicator signals AW Trend Predictor. Uses indicator strategies TakeProfit and StopLoss. Can use multi-timeframe filtering. Has a fixed StopLoss or StopLoss calculated by the indicator. Time-based work and averaging are functionally possible.

Instruction and description -> HERE / MT5 version -> HERE 

Benefits:
  • Uses a fixed StopLoss or dynamic StopLoss calculated by the indicator based on the current volatility
  • Has the function of working on time, limiting slippage and maximum spread
  • Works on all types of trading instruments
  • Suitable for tracking positions opened manually
  • Works on any timeframe, we recommend working on timeframes not lower than M15
  • The functionality of filtering a trend by a higher timeframe or an indicator with a long period is included
  • Can optionally use averaging

Input settings:

MAIN SETTINGS

Success Rate - The success rate for opening an order.

First order on new signal only - Ability to choose to open new orders only when a new signal from the indicator arrives - for this you need to select "True", if you select "False", orders will be opened in the current trend direction as soon as the previous ones are closed (more orders).

Order lots - Order volume to open.

Enable Autolot calculation - Use automatic lot calculation.

Autolot deposit per 0.01 lots - The amount of the deposit for every 0.01 when using an autolot.

    STOP LOSS TAKE PROFIT SETTINGS

    TakeProfit Mode - Select a take profit strategy:

    Close position on TP1

    Close position on TP2

    Use TP in Points

      TakeProfit in Points (if used) - Fixed StopLoss for each individual order

        StopLoss Mode - Select the StopLoss strategy:

        Exit on opposite signal

        Use SL in Points

        Use SL from Indicator

          StopLoss in Points (if used) - Fixed StopLoss for each individual order

            GRIDS SETTINGS

            Use grids - Use the opening of order baskets.

            Step between orders - A variable that regulates the step between orders, measured in points

            Multiplier - Multiplier for orders

            Orders Number Limit - Maximum number of orders of one direction in the basket

              TREND PREDICTOR SETTINGS

              Period - the period of the indicator, the longer, the less sensitivity of indicator signals

              TakeProfit target - Multiplier for TP1 and TP2. The higher the multiplier, the more profit from one trade, but the lower the percentage of signal success

              StopLoss target - Multiplier for StopLoss. The higher the value of the variable, the further from the opening price the StopLoss will be located

              Maximum bars - Number of bars for calculating statistics

                MULTI-TIMEFRAME TREND SETTINGS

                Period for multitimeframe filter - Select a timeframe for filtering signals. The timeframe of your current chart is used for the entry point. For filtering it is necessary to use a timeframe of a larger range.

                Period - The period of the indicator, the longer, the less the sensitivity of the indicator signals.

                  WORKING TIME SETTINGS - section for setting work by time

                  Work on time

                  Start time

                  End time

                    NOTIFICATIONS SETTINGS - section for setting notifications

                    Send push notifications when close orders

                    Send mails when close orders

                    Send alerts when close orders

                      ADVISOR SETTINGS

                      Orders Magic number - The main identifier of the EA orders. Used primarily to identify orders

                      Comments for orders - Commentary on advisor orders

                      Slippage Limit - Maximum permissible slippage in points

                      Spread Limit - The maximum allowable spread for opening orders

                      Allow to open OP_BUY orders - Allow sending orders of the OP_BUY type

                      Allow to open OP_SELL orders - Allow sending orders of the OP_SELL type

                      Allow to open new orders after close - Allow sending new orders after all orders are closed

                      Font size in panels - Change the font size in panels

                      Show panel - Show or hide the advisor panel.


                      Reviews 16
                      teemoney
                      70
                      teemoney 2024.02.10 13:12 
                       

                      Very good EA, modify it to my content and all my trades on Friday were positive, am very happy that I finally find a robot that can make money for me while I do something else and thanks to the author for his quick response, I did ask a lot of questions because and combining it with the Trend Indicator from him and he answered in good times but am still waiting for the bonus indicator lol

                      amanoiwado
                      419
                      amanoiwado 2023.12.08 15:51 
                       

                      このEAがなぜこのランクで過小評価されているのが不思議 何故か低レバでの成績は良い

                      Tim543
                      161
                      Tim543 2023.11.22 10:49 
                       

                      A masterpiece of an EA. Great work from the developer.

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                      Filter:
                      Nuttachai Rassadondee
                      33
                      Nuttachai Rassadondee 2025.12.20 09:02 
                       

                      I purchase this EA after using AW-Recovery for a while. I satisfy what I'm looking for, how to use AW-Recovery as trading EA(This Trend Predictor EA). My personal setting is using grid strategy but need a little understand of how grid build and how to exit, not run 24/7 that will give a best result. This EA quite agressive so better long testing in demo account to find your best setting. I recommend using timeframe M15 and above for signal trading. I am thank author that bring a really good EA to this world. This is real applicable EA that can adapt to any instruments by mathmethic algorithm trading not some advise from some dumb AI. For little feature request are ability for start/exit grid loop for my experience the best exit time is when grid is big(XAUUSD signal give distance more than 4000 point, last signal not reach tp make next grid bigger, loop that happen on newyork session make big drawdown and take very long time to tp) . Best start grid is Asia time(small grid). A feature of exit like break even point when grid was too big and too risk to explode your account.

                      hua tian
                      233
                      hua tian 2025.02.28 05:17 
                       

                      Dear Seller, I have purchased this software, but no matter how I configure it, it keeps giving me errors, and I haven't been able to place a single order. I must emphasize that this issue needs to be resolved promptly. If a solution cannot be provided, I kindly request a full refund of my purchase. Please address this matter at your earliest convenience. Best regards, Hua tian ex: 2025.02.28 05:12:29.604 Trend Predictor EA XAUUSDm,M30: Error sending order. Error number is 133 2025.02.28 05:12:29.604 Trend Predictor EA XAUUSDm,M30: Error sending order. Error number is 133 2025.02.28 05:12:29.604 Trend Predictor EA XAUUSDm,M30: Error sending order. Error number is 133 2025.02.28 05:12:29.604 Trend Predictor EA XAUUSDm,M30: Error sending order. Error number is 133 2025.02.28 05:12:29.604 Trend Predictor EA XAUUSDm,M30: Error sending order. Error number is 133

                      AW Trading Software Limited
                      202219
                      Reply from developer Alexander Zelchert 2025.02.28 08:17
                      Hello. More often error 133 means - Symbol is restricted by the broker. In any case 133 mean - Trade is disabled, so best option is send request to your broker about it. Regards.
                      Mbongeni Majola
                      32
                      Mbongeni Majola 2024.09.18 23:58 
                       

                      User didn't leave any comment to the rating

                      AW Trading Software Limited
                      202219
                      Reply from developer Alexander Zelchert 2024.09.19 00:27
                      Hello. Thank you for your purchase. In order to install the product in your trading terminal, you must log in to the account from which you purchased the advisor in the trading terminal. More detailed information on how to buy, install or update the product can be found in this article - https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/498 Best regards
                      Fozzy1982
                      159
                      Fozzy1982 2024.05.10 07:31 
                       

                      Not a good EA at all, is save your money, the developer takes over a week to reply to you, and the EA is just loss after loss

                      AW Trading Software Limited
                      202219
                      Reply from developer Alexander Zelchert 2024.09.19 00:46
                      Hello. Thank you for your feedback. We are truly sorry that you were not satisfied with the product. However, we would like to clarify that all your inquiries were answered within 48 hours, and all requested information, including the file set, was provided on our part. We always strive to provide the most prompt and high-quality service. I am ready to help you with any questions that may arise. Best regards
                      teemoney
                      70
                      teemoney 2024.02.10 13:12 
                       

                      Very good EA, modify it to my content and all my trades on Friday were positive, am very happy that I finally find a robot that can make money for me while I do something else and thanks to the author for his quick response, I did ask a lot of questions because and combining it with the Trend Indicator from him and he answered in good times but am still waiting for the bonus indicator lol

                      amanoiwado
                      419
                      amanoiwado 2023.12.08 15:51 
                       

                      このEAがなぜこのランクで過小評価されているのが不思議 何故か低レバでの成績は良い

                      Tim543
                      161
                      Tim543 2023.11.22 10:49 
                       

                      A masterpiece of an EA. Great work from the developer.

                      Andrew
                      2890
                      Andrew 2023.06.19 22:22 
                       

                      We purchased Trend Predictor about 5 weeks ago and have run it on several live and demo accounts over that period of time. Our risk-adjusted returns have exceeded my expectations and Alexander's service has also been the best for any Russian guy that I have dealt with. He is the complete developer in that he sells high quality products and offers excellent support. He is one of the better developer's on mql5.

                      Tom Berwick
                      153
                      Tom Berwick 2023.01.27 19:55 
                       

                      After reading comments and what the author writes about the EA, I purchased the 90-day rental. After installing on 2 charts, EURUSD & AUDCAD, 5 trades have been executed, all winners. Admittedly, this is a small sample size for a 2 day period, but definitely plan on the full purchase after my rental period is up.

                      Elvis A Soares Lucas
                      879
                      Elvis A Soares Lucas 2022.07.28 17:57 
                       

                      Testing EA... anyway you can add a news filter?

                      Profit Everyday
                      83
                      Profit Everyday 2022.06.09 05:01 
                       

                      This EA is quite safe and secure, suitable for long-term use, all of you should try this ea, great job author made a good ea.

                      Amedeo Trubbiani
                      558
                      Amedeo Trubbiani 2022.02.20 15:30 
                       

                      One of the best EA never used. I try it on the future markets, with little change for the defaul value. Cool, decisive, it kill as a Barn Owl. "Grazie e ciao" from Italy!

                      Michiel Van Der Plaats
                      412
                      Michiel Van Der Plaats 2021.10.20 10:40 
                       

                      Loving this EA, works perfect. Until so far very profitable. I just use the default settings on EURUSD, GBPUSD and USDCAD.

                      tomkat1970
                      292
                      tomkat1970 2021.09.22 17:29 
                       

                      Iam give Trend predictor EA five stars it does what it says iam renting but if the Author Alexander keeps up his EA i will buy thank you good job

                      Philipp Giselbrecht
                      550
                      Philipp Giselbrecht 2021.05.27 10:55 
                       

                      2021.06.30: If you learn how to use the EA properly then it really is a master piece in terms of trend following strategy. The tutorial is also well done but extensive and you need some time to get to grips with it. The visualizations on the chart are very good. Very clear and I can read exactly the probability of success this is calculated based on the past data. This allows a very good optimization of trading results. to find the best times to trade. Furthermore, the trend filter with the setting H4 has helped me a lot to increase the hit rate. I am so far very satisfied with the results.

                      2021.05.27: What are the best settings for EURUSD? Unfortunately, this is not evident in the instructions either. The author has described the functions well however, it is questionable which are the best settings specific to the EURUSD currency pair. It's no use to me if I do everything myself have to try out which is the best stop loss and the best take profit setting? There are many different settings in the algorithm. It would be good if the author publish these settings in the description would because he knows the algorithm best and surely found this out in the course of the backtests when developing the Expert Advisor? If the author still publishes these settings and also gives further recommendations for other currency pairs, I will improve my rating.

                      AW Trading Software Limited
                      202219
                      Reply from developer Alexander Zelchert 2021.05.27 12:59
                      Hello. The default settings are optimized for EURUSD.
                      As for the timeframe, I recommend using timeframes no less than M15. In my trading I use M15, M30 or H1. Also please read the article about this advisor, it contains information about what strategy options can be used when working with this product - https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/742453 Best Regards.
                      Fxpro Trader Technical
                      1141
                      Fxpro Trader Technical 2021.05.24 16:51 
                       

                      Interesting ea, though uses MA and trend filtering, you will need to use H4 confirmation, and confirming M15 are both in same direction, and the ea will take care of the rest, thanks for the great work.

                      Reply to review