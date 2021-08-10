AW RSI based EA

5

The EA trades on price returns from oversold or overbought conditions, opens positions when signals are received from the RSI oscillator. The system has many scenarios and flexible configuration. Uses averaging, the function of closing the first and last basket orders and the function of automatic lot calculation. Has an advanced dashboard and three types of notifications.

Problem solving -> HERE /  MT5 version -> HERE / Instruction -> HERE 

Advantages:
  • Easy setup and intuitive panel interface
  • Configurable indicator signals
  • Suitable for any type of instrument and any timeframe
  • Uses averaging if necessary
  • Built-in automatic lot calculation
  • Built-in system for closing the first and last basket orders
  • Three types of notifications: push, email, alert

Strategy:

The EA trades on price returns from oversold or overbought conditions, opens a position when signals are received from the RSI oscillator.

Implements various options for trading behavior:

Buy trades if the oscillator line has broken through the lower level from bottom to top. That is, the price has moved away from the overbought condition.
Sell trades if the oscillator line has broken the upper level from top to bottom. That is, the price has moved away from the oversold state.

Different trading strategies are available:

1. Trade in two directions:

In this case, when bearish signals are received, the advisor will make sell deals
When bullish signals are received, the EA will open buy trades

    2. One-way trade:

    The EA can only make trades on bullish signals
    The EA can only make trades on bearish signals

    Input variables:

    MAIN SETTINGS

    Size_of_the_first_order - Volume for opening the first order

    Enable_Autolot_calculation - Use automatic lot calculation.
    Autolot_deposit_per_0.01_lots - Deposit volume for every 0.01 when using autolot

      SIGNALS

      RSI_Timeframe - Indicator timeframe, allows you to work on signals that differ from the current timeframe
      Lower_RSI_level - The lower level for the indicator, the lower the value, the fewer trades, but the accuracy of the signals is higher
      Higher_RSI_level - The upper level for the indicator, the higher the value, the fewer trades
      Period_RSI - Period for the indicator, the higher the value, the fewer trades
      Applied_price_RSI - The price used to calculate the indicator

        GRIDS SETTINGS

        Minimum_step_between_average_orders - A variable that regulates the step between orders, measured in points
        Multiplier_for_average_orders - multiplier for orders. Each subsequent order in the order grid will be larger than the previous one by a given coefficient

          TAKE PROFIT SETTINGS

          Size_of_Virtual_TakeProfit_(In_points) - Size virtual Take Profit. It is calculated for the current group of orders from the breakeven price
          Use_overlap_last_and_first_orders - Use the overlap of the first order by the last
          Use_overlap_after_that_number_of_orders - Use overlap after the given number of open orders

            PROTECTION SETTINGS

            Maximum_slippage_in_points - The maximum allowable slippage in points for opening and closing orders
            Maximum_spread_in_points - The maximum allowable spread for opening orders
            Maximum_number_of_orders - The maximum allowed number of orders of the same type
            Maximum_size_of_orders - The maximum volume for one order. Measured in lots
            Maximum_1_order_per_candle - Open only one order per candle

              ADVISOR SETTINGS

              Orders_Magic_number - MagicNumber of orders advisor
              Comments_of_the_EA's_orders - Comments for the EA's orders
              Allow_to_open_OP_BUY_orders - Allow the advisor to open orders of the OP_BUY type
              Allow_to_open_OP_SELL_orders - Allow the advisor to open orders of the OP_SELL type
              Allow_to_open_new_orders_after_close - Allow to send new orders after all orders are closed
              Show_panel_of_advisor - Ability to show or hide the advisor panel
              Font_size_in_panel - Adjust the font size on the panel

                NOTIFICATIONS SETTINGS

                Send_push_notifications_when_closing_orders - notifications to the mobile version of the terminal, when orders are closed
                Send_mails_when_closing_orders - Sending letters to an email address when closing orders
                Send_alerts_when_closing_orders - Sending pop-up notifications on the terminal when orders are closed



                Reviews 5
                kaostv
                104
                kaostv 2023.12.14 16:44 
                 

                I have been testing the EA for a short time and so far I am satisfied with the results. When I have more solid data I will leave it here.

                forexmania
                1825
                forexmania 2023.05.02 15:58 
                 

                This EA works on all from the software developper provided standard settings and also very succesfull on GBPUSD. This EA has a very good relationship between DD and Perofmance in my statistics. I use this EA on four real accounts since several months. Kind regards Yves from forexmania

                Tuanyer De Los Santos
                1478
                Tuanyer De Los Santos 2022.12.28 17:20 
                 

                I already bougth this EA and is Realy good and like. In order to e optimice change parameter settings.

                Recommended products
                MACD Trend EA
                Lachezar Krastev
                4.5 (2)
                Experts
                MACD Trend EA is based on the popular forex indicator MACD (Moving Average Convergence Divergence). It is fully automated trading expert advisor and completely FREE!  As the name suggests, this expert advisor uses a trend-following strategy and uses the MACD indicator to detect the beginning of uptrends and downtrends. MACD Trend EA Top Features - Trend Following Strategy - Money Management - Advanced Exit System + TP and SL  - Trailing Stop System - Broker protection System - Custom Magic Re
                FREE
                Macd Pro I
                Steve Zoeger
                Experts
                MACD Pro I EA https://youtu.be/2wCzTFIGNp4 =============== This Robot is fully automated and has been created for everyone. The Robot works also on cent accounts. The Ea is based on the MACD Indicator and 3 more and has been kept simple. ========================================= Maybe better to go for small profit, set it on higher time frames then you can use it for more pairs at the same time. =========================================== => works on all Time Frames but i would recommend the
                Harmonic Shark
                Sergey Deev
                Indicators
                The indicator detects and displays Shark harmonic pattern (see the screenshot). The pattern is plotted by the extreme values of the ZigZag indicator (included in the resources, no need to install). After detecting the pattern, the indicator notifies of that by a pop-up window, a mobile notification and an email. The indicator highlights the process of the pattern formation and not just the complete pattern. In the former case, it is displayed in the contour triangles. After the pattern is comple
                Magic Grid
                Aliaksandr Charkes
                4.54 (28)
                Experts
                Magic Grid is an indicator-free advisor that uses a grid strategy. The strategy is based on automatic reopening of grid pending orders, after closing their market positions (by Take-Profit, Stop-Loss or manually). Pending orders are placed with a specified step from the initial prices, which can be entered manually or generated automatically ( one time at the beginning of the trade ). The robot can trade on any time frame, on any currency pair, on several currency pairs, and on any number of di
                FREE
                TPS Golden Cross EA
                Gopal Goswami
                Experts
                Golden Cross EA is an automated trading solution designed to capitalize on the 'Golden Cross' pattern, a powerful bullish signal generated when a short-term moving average crosses above a longer-term moving average. This expert advisor identifies and acts upon this favorable market condition, executing buy trades to potentially capture upward price momentum. The EA features customizable lot size, stop loss, and optional trailing stop functionality, enhancing trading flexibility and risk manageme
                MACD LevelTrader
                Eduard Gluhov
                Experts
                Эксперт  MACD_LevelTrader создан для торговле валютной пары XAUUSD. Данная версия это наработки того, что можно извлечь  из  индикатора MACD и Moving Average.   Важно перед тестированием изменить настройку с 1000 на 5000                       Offset in points UP from SMA200 for sell            5000                       Offset in points DOWN from SMA200 for buy        5000   Тайм фрейм  М5. Два варианта логики, П араметр  true=вход по уровню  MACD + SMA200, false=вход по MACD  Тестируйте на демо
                FREE
                Macd Gladiator
                Christophe, Th Cassar
                Experts
                MACD Gladiator EA – Structured Trading Using MACD and EMA Logic MACD Gladiator is an Expert Advisor (EA) designed to follow structured trend-based signals using the MACD indicator in combination with an EMA filter. It operates based on clean entries and avoids high-risk strategies such as martingale or grid systems. Key Features: MACD crossover logic with signal line validation EMA trend filter to improve signal quality Strictly one position at a time per symbol Risk control via user-defined
                GMMA Trade X
                Yu Xin Pu
                Experts
                GMMA Trade X is an EA based on GMMA. GMMA parameters such as MovingAveragePeriod1-24, MovingAverageMAShift1-24, MovingAverageShift1-24 and CandlestickShift1-24 can be adjusted. GMMA Trade X applies BTN TECHNOLOGY's state-of-the-art intelligent technology to help you create optimal results for your trades. May your dreams come true through GMMA Trade X. Good luck. = == == Inquiries = == == E-Mail:support@btntechfx.com
                RSI Double Cross EA
                Ihor Koshel
                Experts
                RSI Double Cross Robot   is a fully automated expert advisor based on a classic yet powerful momentum concept — the crossover of two RSI indicators with different periods. The robot identifies trend changes and market momentum shifts by tracking the interaction between fast and slow RSI values. Trades are opened only when clear directional signals appear, while a built-in volatility filter helps avoid flat and low-activity market conditions. RSI Double Cross Robot applies strict risk management,
                Sharp EA MT4
                Mansour Babasafary
                3.67 (3)
                Experts
                A trend based expert This expert predicts the future by using trend patterns and trend indicators and short-term and long-term calculations. Trends change quickly in lower time frames, so this expert is suitable for M30 and above. In this expert, we tried to use currency pairs that are aligned with our strategy. Best currency pair: Euro Dollar In this expert, dozens of different indicators and dozens of different strategies (the main ones are trend-based strategies) are used. Attributes: Can b
                Bundles MT4
                Ahmed Alaaeldin Abdulrahman Ahmed Elherzawi
                Experts
                Bundles — Three Indicators, One Smart Grid Bundles brings three of our tools together — the Channels, Supply & Demand and Trend indicators — into a single multi-directional system. It's a smarter take on the grid: instead of blindly adding trades, it waits for confirmation in supply and demand zones before it acts. What it does for you Three engines in one: Channels, Supply & Demand and Trend, working together. Multi-directional grid: not the usual martingale — a structured, confirmation-based
                Lock Profit EA Promo
                Supomo
                5 (5)
                Experts
                EA PROMO EXPIRED 2022.12.12 (12 December 2022)......!!!! .... NEW VERSION WITH 6 INDICATORS SETTING ON OR OFF (MA,RSI,CCI,MACD,STOCHASTIC,PARABOLIC SAR).... Automatic  EA (With 6 indicator setting TRUE or FALSE) Manual trade (Buy,Sell,Trailing stop,Close buy,Close sell,Close profit,Close all) Local copy trading Full Panel indicators (SnR,Fibonacci,Currency strength,trade panel) Push notification,email,STP ALLINONE EA (All strategy in one EA) Hedging (on/off),martingale (on/off),anti martingale
                FREE
                Garuda Fire MT4
                Maldini Yoga Pratama
                Experts
                EA Garuda Fire MT4 .This is the logical development of EA Dragon Fire ultimate, with the addition of better logic and confirmation than before.   EA Garuda Fire MT4   is a trend following system for swing trading based on PLT indicator filtered by I-gentor LSMA. no need to add any indicators because everything is included in this EA code, so the trading decisions are simple and immediate without confusion that can result from the use of many indicators Only   10 download  of the EA left  at $69
                MACD Master MT4
                AMS Trading
                Experts
                MACD Master Our MACD Master is the Expert Advisor you were searching for. It is easy to set up and brings Money Management such as automated or fixed Stop loss, risk management with fixed amount or percentage on the Account Balance or Account Equity and the most important for a solid system, the definition of the risk ratio - CRV. How does the system work? The system is based on the original idea of the MACD. Whenever the fast EMA and the slow EMA of the MACD are crossing a sell or buy signal i
                Fibonacci Retracement And Trend Lines
                Vasyl Kulyk
                2 (1)
                Indicators
                Based on MACD indicator waves with standard parameters Applies Fibonacci levels to the last two MACD waves, positive and negative respectively, if at the moment the MACD indicator runs out of negative Wave - the color is green, if at the moment the MACD indicator runs out of positive Wave - the color is red. The Wave termination criterion is two ticks with a different MACD sign. Applies trend lines on the last four MACD Waves. Works well with the expert Figures MACD   https://www.mql5.com/ru/mar
                RSI TrendLine Divergency Message
                Dmitriy Moshnin
                Indicators
                RSI TrendLine Divergency Message is an indicator for the MetaTrader 4 trading platform. Unlike the original indicator, this three in one version has a system of alerts that inform on market situation changes. It consists of the following signals: when the Main line crosses the levels of extreme zones and 50% level; when the Main line crosses the Trend line in the indicator window; divergence on the last bar. Parameters of levels of extremum, 50-level and divergence are adjustable. Parameters La
                DYJ GlobalTradeGameTheoryPower
                Daying Cao
                Experts
                DYJ GlobalTradeGameTheory(Power)  is based on   Bulls   and  Bears  indicator. It can be used for any currency pair and timeframe. Power： Market entry condition  Power attempts to gauge bullish and bearish forces in the market by using two separate measures, one for each type of directional pressure. The  EA's BearsIndex  attempts to measure the market's appetite for lower prices The EA's BullsIndex attempts to measure the market's appetite for higher prices It also uses  Laguerre filtering fal
                TheWinnerTurtle
                Rijalalaina Rasolofonirina
                Experts
                THEWINNERTURTLE EXPERT ADVISOR MT4 This EA is based on price action and RSI indicator to trade EURUSD currency pair on M15 timeframe. THEWINNERTURTLE is a price action swing system working for a long-term profit as showed by backtesting. THEWINNERTURTLE identifies price movement to easily find buy and sell opportunities and places automatically trades based on defined parameters. THEWINNERTURTLE does not use neither martingale nor averaging of losing positions. SETTINGS THEWINNERTURTLE is a long
                Average Price Infinity
                Rodrigo Shigueaki Da Costa Aoki
                Experts
                Welcome to Average Price Infinity! This is a very aggressive robot for those who seek fast targets and want to remain operational at all times. He will always open trades by measuring the immediate trend of the market, looking for quick targets. Its strategy is based on average price, so when the asset price goes to the opposite side of the order, new orders are opened looking for the average price between them. The minimum recommended to operate this robot is 5 thousand dollars. This robot was
                Golden Hills FX Gold
                Sayan Vandenhout
                Experts
                Golden Hills FX  USES THE TREND WAVE INDICATOR AND IT CAN IDENTIFY THE BEGINNING AND THE END OF A NEW WAVE TREND MOVEMENT. AS AN OSCILLATOR, THE INDICATOR IDENTIFIES THE OVERBOUGHT AND OVERSOLD ZONES. IT WORKS GREAT TO CATCH THE SHORT TERM PRICE REVERSALS AND USES A MARTINGALE STRATEGY TO CLOSE ALL TRADES IN PROFIT. USE DEFAULT SETTINGS ON H1 OR HIGHER TIME FRAME ON ANY PAIR FOR MORE ACCURATE TRADES WHY THIS EA : Smart entries calculated by 4 great strategies The EA can be run on even a $3
                LCFGamma
                Marcin Majcherek
                Experts
                LCF_GAMMA uses two types of Stochastic Oscillator. The LONGSHOT type, which defines the main direction and leads one position (buffer) and the PEAK2PEAK type, which acts as the main profit maker. It is good at commodities such as OIL, GOLD, SUGAR and currency pairs such like USDJPY (all M15), but occasionally needs to calibrate settings, so long-term tests in the same settings will not quite reflect its usefulness. In the screenshots, I present test results based on the 5-month period, but keep
                ShinZuka
                Muhammad Asyraf Bin Mohamad
                Experts
                Using MACD value for direction. Using RSI as reversal indicator. Using open trading hour. (Recommend Hour 10,11,15 & 19 : MT4-Time) Counter trade if signal failed. Cutloss trade if signal failed. Auto lot calculate based on target profit & takeprofit. Able to set counter trade value. Suitable for commodities & currency.  Timeframe H1. Able to set limit lot open. Able to select day to trade.
                PureDailyAdvanced
                Ahmet Metin Yilmaz
                Experts
                Standart "PureDailyEA" 's signal link has been working on 25 different instruments since 09.07.2019. It will be stopped after a while. https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/605823   Differences between Standart " PureDailyEa" and "PureDailyAdvanced" are:  1. Added one more input parameters for fine tuning ( optimizasyon )  2. Only 5 currencies works together. You can add daily all 25 currencies but experts open orders ( if conditions met ) only five of them. This because margin problem in the small a
                YieldX
                Eugenio Polimeni
                Experts
                YieldX: This system uses a simple strategy that everyone can use, that is crossing the fast and slow moving averages. Setting the speed of the averages according to your preferences of operation. It can also be used as a simple indicator when the crossing is signaled with the word buy or sell. There is the possibility to choose the lot and the setting of the SL or TP filters. This ea is very intuitive and simple to use, it is great for day trading scalping and swing trading on all currency pair
                Bar Boss
                Iurii Tokman
                5 (1)
                Experts
                The Expert Advisor uses the FletBoxPush indicator for market analysis and for determining trading signals. The indicator is built into the Expert Advisor, there is no need to additionally run it on a chart. The EA trades breakouts of certain levels determined as flat borders. The EA uses Stop Loss. Description of EA Parameters TimeFrames chart period required for the indicator colour - the color of the price zone defined as flat, a setting for the indicator Rectangle - show price zones defined
                The Revolution Target Achiever
                Herry Gani
                Experts
                The Revolution Target Achiever FT -  Auto_Setting 1000 Points  Hi all Investors and traders, We've just updated this EA to a new version 3.0, which has a much more benefits , for Investors who want to run this EA 24 hours using vps can try the Auto_Setting to achieved 1000 Points or 10 %, for traders who have their own set up and target 1-100% can use the manual_setting, THE REVOLUTION Target Achiever is suitable for the investor who want to have a simple and ready to use Expert Advisor (EA). Th
                Specialist E1 MT4
                Slaven Kresic
                Experts
                Automatic Expert Advisor. Night scalp system, with trend detection and pullback entry. Dynamic exit signal, for SL or TP. Every trade has fix SL. No usage of risky strategies like martingale, hedge, grid etc. About EA Scalper strategy Technical strategy Can use with small deposits Pairs with best rezults: AUDNZD, AUDCAD, AUDCHF, EURAUD, GBPAUD, USDCHF, CADCHF, EURNZD, EURGBP, GBPCAD, GBPCHF, EURCHF Time Frame: M15 Recommendations Broker account with ECN and low spread Test it first to find out
                SAAD TrendTracker
                Adnan Iqbal
                4.03 (34)
                Experts
                SAAD TrendTracker is a fully automated EA. It is based on mathematical algorithms Trend Tracker indicator and SAADScalper. The EA scalps pips by its strong Entry strategy based on SAADScalper. Trades that are not successful to scalp are handled in a different way of uniquely designed algorithm based on Trend Tracker indicator. EA is designed for M1, M5, M15 and M30. It consults daily chart for successful trading accuracy. It consults H1 to handle unsuccessful trades using Trend Tracker Indicator
                FREE
                IRobot Alligators
                Paranchai Tensit
                Experts
                IRobot Alligators is an Expert Advisor based on the chaos theory and the Alligator technical indicator. This expert advisor consists of three lines, overlaid on a price chart, that represent the jaw, the teeth and the lips of the Alligator. It was designed to help confirm that a trend is in effect and in what direction. As with all moving averages, the shortest one (green) moves first, followed by the middle (red) and then longer average (blue). If the three lines are entwined, then the Alligato
                EA211 Reversal Scalp
                Jose Francisco Flores Rojas
                Experts
                Clear Reversal Scalper EA This Expert Advisor is designed to identify sharp market reversal opportunities by detecting a predefined number of consecutive bullish or bearish candles, signaling potential exhaustion of the current trend. Once the reversal pattern is detected, the EA enters a trade in the direction of the large reversal candle, capitalizing on momentum for a quick scalp. This strategy works best in volatile sessions. Key Features: Reversal Pattern Detection: Customizable setting to
                Buyers of this product also purchase
                The Gold Reaper MT4
                Profalgo Limited
                4.62 (34)
                Experts
                PROP FIRM READY! ( download  SETFILE ) LAUNCH PROMO: Only a few copies left at current price! Final price: 990$ Get 1 EA for free (for 3 trade accounts) -> contact me after purchase Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal LATEST MANUAL Welcome to the Gold Reaper! Build on the very succesfull Goldtrade Pro, this EA has been designed to run on multiple timeframes at the same time, and has the option to set the trade frequency from very conservative to e
                Scalping Robot Pro MT4
                MQL TOOLS SL
                4.92 (13)
                Experts
                Scalping Robot Pro is a  professional trading system  designed specifically for fast and precise scalping on XAUUSD using the M1 timeframe. The system is built to capture short term market movements with accurate execution and controlled risk management. It focuses on real time price behavior, momentum shifts, short term volatility, and selective grid based trade management techniques to identify high probability  trading opportunities  in the gold market. Scalping Robot Pro is optimized for tra
                Xyron Edge MT4
                Ahmad Sidik
                Experts
                Xyron Edge is a Professional breakout Expert Advisor (EA) designed to trade market structures by utilizing swing high and swing low levels. The EA places pending orders above resistance areas and below support areas to capture breakout movements while maintaining controlled risk management. --------- EA Setting & Preset :  EA Input Settings Guide Live Performance :  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2380162 Live Signal :  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2385451 --------- Key Features Fully a
                AW Recovery EA
                AW Trading Software Limited
                4.35 (84)
                Experts
                The Expert Advisor is a system designed to recover unprofitable positions. The author's algorithm locks a losing position, splits it into many separate parts, and closes each of them separately. Easy setup, delayed launch in case of drawdown, locking, disabling other Expert Advisors, averaging with trend filtering and partial closing of a losing position are built into one tool. It is the use of closing losses in parts that allows you to reduce losses with a lower deposit load, which ensures saf
                Boring Pips MT4
                Thi Thu Ha Hoang
                4.6 (15)
                Experts
                Have you ever wondered why most expert advisors are not effective in live trading, despite their perfect backtest performance? The most likely answer is Over-fitting . Many EAs are created to ‘learn’ and adapt perfectly to the available historical data, but they fail to predict the future due to a lack of generalizability in the constructed model. Some developers simply don't know about the existence of over-fitting, or they know but don't have a way to prevent it. Others exploit it as a tool
                Gold Trade Pro
                Profalgo Limited
                4.61 (23)
                Experts
                LAUNCH PROMO: Only a few copies left at current price! Final price: 990$ Get 1 EA for free (for 2 trade accounts) -> contact me after purchase Ultimate Combo Deal -> click here New live signal:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2084890 Live Signal high risk :  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2242498 Live Signal Set Prop Firm Set JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Parameter overview Gold Trade Pro joins the club of Gold trading EA's, but with one big difference: this is a real trading strategy.
                Luna AI PRO
                Profalgo Limited
                4.67 (3)
                Experts
                Launch promo: Only 1 copies available at 399$ Final price: 2000$ There will be only a limited number of copies sold of this EA Luna AI is a very advanced night scalper and one of the best you can find on the market.  It was developed using years of experience in live trading with the mean-reverse strategy, and selected only the best pairs and techniques to be included in this EA. Since the EA is build upon existing technology that was developed over the years, the EA is very effective and has
                Quantum King MT4
                Bogdan Ion Puscasu
                5 (6)
                Experts
                Quantum King EA — Intelligent Power, Refined for Every Trader IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Special Launch Price Live Signal:   CLICK HERE MT5 version : CLICK HERE Quantum King channel:   Click Here ***Buy Quantum King MT4 and you could get Quantum StarMan for free !*** Ask in private for more details! Rule   your trading with precision and discipline. Quantum King EA   brings the strengt
                Fortune MT4
                Shane Lee
                5 (3)
                Experts
                Real Trading Account  LIVE SIGNAL VT MARKETS:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2363526 Join SmiteFX Algos MQL5 Public Chat :   https://www.mql5.com/en/messages/03e4dab0b20bdd01 Fortune is an automated breakout Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 4 & 5, developed primarily for XAUUSD. The EA identifies potential breakout and breakdown zones based on recent market structure, then manages each trade according to the risk percentage set by the user. Every position is opened with predefined Stop Loss and
                Multi Sniper mq
                DMITRII GRIDASOV
                5 (4)
                Experts
                MULTI SNIPER EA is precise automatic trading system with around 90% accuracy for MT4 platform. This profitable scalping EA is really one of the most stable system on the market at the present time. No grid! No martingale! It is original product which is offered only on this MQL5 website. Download EA Set_files for testing and trading: GBPAUD Set_file GBPCAD Set_file - Implemented compound interest method and scalping techniques. - System sets dynamic SL automatically depending on market volati
                Big Forex Players MT4
                MQL TOOLS SL
                4.72 (43)
                Experts
                We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
                Aura Neuron MT4
                Stanislav Tomilov
                4.67 (15)
                Experts
                Aura Neuron is a distinctive Expert Advisor that continues the Aura series of trading systems. By leveraging advanced Neural Networks and cutting-edge classic trading strategies, Aura Neuron offers an innovative approach with excellent potential performance. Fully automated, this Expert Advisor is designed to trade currency pair XAUUSD (GOLD). It has demonstrated consistent stability across these pairs from 1999 to 2023. The system avoids dangerous money management techniques, such as martingale
                Vortex Gold MT4
                Stanislav Tomilov
                4.93 (43)
                Experts
                Vortex - your investment in the future The Vortex Gold EA expert Advisor made specifically for trading gold (XAU/USD) on the Metatrader platform. Built using proprietary indicators and secret author's algorithms, this EA employs a comprehensive trading strategy designed to capture profitable movements in the gold market. Key components of its strategy include classic indicators as CCI and Parabolic Indicator, which work together to accurately signal ideal entry and exit points. At the heart of V
                ToTheMoon MT4
                Daniel Moraes Da Silva
                5 (1)
                Experts
                ONE OF THE FEW ROBOTS WITH A SIGNAL HISTORY OF MORE THAN 3 YEARS AND AMONG THE TOP 10.   LINK TO MY ROBOTS AND SIGNAL PRESETS: In my profile there is a link to download the PRESETS that I use in my SIGNALS, you can download and Backtest for free, there are explanations in the my WebSite. https://www.mql5.com/en/users/tec_daniel   LINK TO OTHER ROBOT VERSIONS: MT4:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/97963 MT5:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/97962   SOME EXAMPLES OF SIGNALS ON “mql5.
                XGen Scalper MT4
                Burak Baltaci
                3 (2)
                Experts
                XGen Scalper MT4 - Professional Automated Trading System XGen Scalper is a state-of-the-art Expert Advisor that combines advanced algorithmic structure with proven technical analysis to deliver consistent results across all markets. This powerful trading system operates seamlessly on forex pairs, precious metals such as gold and silver, cryptocurrencies, and commodity indices. Advanced Algorithmic Technology The proprietary wave scanning algorithm processes market data in real time, identify
                Sailing Gold
                Nguyen Hang Hai Ha
                5 (1)
                Experts
                Expert Advisor Sailing Gold is a fully automated Expert Advisor designed exclusively for trading Gold (XAUUSD) on MetaTrader 4. The EA combines momentum analysis, volatility-based market modeling, and an advanced scalping algorithm to identify high-probability trading opportunities while applying intelligent position management for consistent execution and disciplined risk control. To improve trade quality, Sailing Gold includes an optional Moving Average (MA) trend filter, enabling the EA to tr
                HFT Prop EA
                Manpreet Singh
                4.93 (257)
                Experts
                HFT PROP EA is the High Frequency Trading Expert Advisor (EA/bot) designed to pass proprietary trading firms (prop firms) challenges which use stop orders to enter the trades when market is trending, It is basically designed for US30 just at opening of US30 in New York Session till it remain in its trending nature for 15-30 minutes, and using HFT PROP EA you can pass the challenge within few minutes for prop firms who doesn't have any lot size cap. To see its Live working you may check by signin
                Fortress MT4
                Shane Lee
                5 (1)
                Experts
                Real Trading Account  LIVE SIGNAL VT MARKETS:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378166 Join SmiteFX Algos MQL5 Public Chat :   https://www.mql5.com/en/messages/03e4dab0b20bdd01 Fortress is an automated breakout Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 4 & 5, developed primarily for XAUUSD. The EA utilizes multiple confirmation algorithms and internal strategies to identify optimal breakout points at key support and resistance levels. Position sizing and trade frequency automatically adjust to the user's
                Market Reversal Alerts EA
                Lee Samson
                4.13 (23)
                Experts
                The Market Reversal EA is powered by the indicator of the same name ( available here ) and trades based on market structure shifts. The EA will by default take a trade every time a market reversal alert is sent by the indicator and will trade those alerts based on the conditions and filters you set in the EA settings. It draws support rectangles as price moves in it's current trend direction and trades when price reverses sharply and signals a market structure shift or a re-test of the reversal.
                Infinity Trader EA
                Lachezar Krastev
                5 (18)
                Experts
                BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy Infinity Trader EA with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $217 (Regular Price: $547 — You Save $330!) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! Infinity Trader EA Live Results:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2290275 Infinity Trader EA seamlessly integrates the strengths of Chat GPT and Gemini AI, providing unparalleled market insights and in-depth funda
                Pro Advanced Multi Scalping EA m
                DMITRII GRIDASOV
                Experts
                PRO ADVANCED MULTI SCALPING EA - is fully automatic multi-pair trading system - very safe with steady growth. This profitable scalping EA is really one of the most stable system on the market at the present time - it takes around 60-90 trades per month.  Download EA Set_files for testing and trading: USDCHF Set_file GBPCHF Set_file GBPCAD Set_file GBPAUD Set_file EURCHF Set_file EURCAD Set_file EURAUD Set_file AUDCAD Set_file Features of EA: - Adjustable Volatility-Adaptive Stop Loss. - Fixe
                Aurum AI mt4
                Leonid Arkhipov
                4.94 (34)
                Experts
                UPDATE — DECEMBER 2025 At the end of November 2024, the Aurum expert advisor was released for sale. Throughout this time, it traded in real market conditions without a news filter, without additional protective restrictions, and without complex limitations — while confidently remaining profitable and stable. Live Signal (launch April 14, 2026) This full year of real trading clearly demonstrated the reliability of the trading system. Only after that, based on real experience and statistics, a m
                BB Return mt4
                Leonid Arkhipov
                4.89 (18)
                Experts
                BB Return — an Expert Advisor for gold trading (XAUUSD). I previously used this trading idea in manual trading. The core of the strategy is a return of price to the Bollinger Bands range, but not blindly and not on every touch. For the gold market, bands alone are not enough, so the EA uses additional filters that eliminate weak and non-working market situations. Trades are opened only when the return logic is truly justified.   Global   update   on   June   14th   Trading principles — the strat
                Trend Catcher Exp
                Ramil Minniakhmetov
                5 (2)
                Experts
                Trend Catcher EA analyzes market price movements, using the author’s proprietary and customized adaptive trend-analysis indicators.   It identifies the true market direction by filtering out short-term noise and focusing on underlying momentum strength, volatility expansion, and price structure behavior.   By combining the smoothing and trend-filtering capabilities of special customized indicators such as moving averages, RSI, and volatility filters, the EA can automatically execute trades based
                Golden Moon Scalper
                Nguyen Hang Hai Ha
                2.8 (5)
                Experts
                Expert Gold Moon Scalper is a fully automated Expert Advisor designed specifically for the Gold market (XAUUSD). The EA combines price action analysis, tick-based market behavior, and technical indicator confirmation to identify high-probability trading opportunities. The strategy uses Stop Orders to capture momentum during Gold's fast price movements, helping reduce premature entries in volatile conditions. Positions are managed with a combination of scalping logic, dynamic trailing, and predef
                AFTrade Scalper MT4 EA
                Achmad Fathoni
                5 (2)
                Experts
                AFTrade Scalper EA is an automated trading robot designed for XAUUSD / GOLD using a breakout-based scalping approach. The EA focuses on very short-term opportunities with controlled risk management, fixed lot options, trading session filters, and a three-stage trailing stop system consisting of Trailing Start, Trailing Stop, and Trailing Step. No Grid and No Martingale, every trade has a defined Take Profit and Stop Loss. Please see below live signal of this EA : Live Signal Broker IC Markets (
                Quantum Nexus MT4
                Farell Edson Mazarin
                Experts
                Quantum Nexus is an innovative Expert Advisor that combines quantitative analysis, multi-level validation, trend-following algorithms, position-tracking mechanisms, and statistical monitoring within a unified automated trading system. Bringing this product to life required decades of development experience and one year of preparation to create Quant v5 - a hedge-fund-level quantitative analysis tool with continuous rolling OOS tests used to mathematically prove the statistical edge of strategies
                Neuralis Cortoid Gold
                Olivier Nomblot
                Experts
                NEURALIS CORTOID GOLD   The Adaptive Intelligence Built Exclusively for XAUUSD     For NDX       https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/187869   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2385985  ; Early days the brain started learning . You can set the EA one timeframe, one trade  . I use a few timeframes and a basket , but this EA in no way is a grid or martigale ; you set the lots and no of trades. Back tests on neurals are very difficult especially in mt4 ; the mt5 version of this EA has excellent ba
                Bitcoin Scalp Pro
                Profalgo Limited
                5 (4)
                Experts
                NEW PROMO: Only a few copies copies available at current price Final price: 999$ NEW: From 349$ or higher --> Choose 1 EA for free! (for 2 trade account numbers) Make sure to check out our " Ultimate EA combo package " in our   promo blog ! LIVE SIGNAL Bitcoin Scalp Pro is a unique trading system on the market.  It is fully focused on exploiting the volatility of the Bitcoin market by trading the breakouts of support and resistance levels. The focus of the EA lies on safety, which translates i
                Kenni Trades Gold Breakout MT4
                Ken Rmah
                Experts
                Limited-time 30-day promotion: Get Kenni Trades Gold Breakout for only $499.99 —regularly $799.99 —and receive Kenni Daily Scalp Breakout Gold FREE with your purchase. This exclusive offer is available for 30 days only. Kenni Trades Gold Breakout  now includes three selectable trading modes:   Kenni Gold Breakout ,   Kenni Daily Scalp Breakout Gold , and   Kenni Prop Firms . Kenni Trades Gold Breakout  is an automated trading system developed specifically for Gold on MetaTrader 4 hedging account
                More from author
                AW Recovery EA MT5
                AW Trading Software Limited
                4.27 (41)
                Experts
                The Expert Advisor is a system designed to recover unprofitable positions. The author's algorithm locks a losing position, splits it into many separate parts, and closes each of them separately. Easy setup, delayed launch in case of drawdown, locking, disabling other Expert Advisors, averaging with trend filtering and partial closing of a losing position are built into one tool. It is the use of closing losses in parts that allows you to reduce losses with a lower deposit load, which ensures saf
                AW Recovery EA
                AW Trading Software Limited
                4.35 (84)
                Experts
                The Expert Advisor is a system designed to recover unprofitable positions. The author's algorithm locks a losing position, splits it into many separate parts, and closes each of them separately. Easy setup, delayed launch in case of drawdown, locking, disabling other Expert Advisors, averaging with trend filtering and partial closing of a losing position are built into one tool. It is the use of closing losses in parts that allows you to reduce losses with a lower deposit load, which ensures saf
                AW Double Grids MT5
                AW Trading Software Limited
                4.5 (10)
                Experts
                Advisor AW Double Grids MT5  - is an aggressive, fully automated grid advisor, with an information trading panel and simple setup. The strategy consists of simultaneous two-way work, multiplying the volume of one direction. Built-in automatic lot calculation, various variations of increasing the volume of positions, and other functions are implemented. Instructions ->  HERE  /  Problem solving ->  HERE  / MT4 version ->  HERE Live signal -  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/233087 How the adviso
                AW Scalping Dynamics MT5
                AW Trading Software Limited
                5 (1)
                Experts
                Fully automatic advanced trading robot that works based on trend reversals. If necessary, it is possible to use a grid strategy. Built-in 3 types of notifications and position locking when the maximum cart load is reached. The default settings are recommended for EURUSD on the M15 timeframe. Features and Benefits: Ability to work in two directions at the same time Built-in ability to work on time in several stages Uses a virtual StopLoss not visible to the broker Algorithm of work based on the a
                AW Trend Predictor EA MT5
                AW Trading Software Limited
                5 (2)
                Experts
                AW Trend Predictor EA - an Expert Advisor that trades using trend indicator signals AW Trend Predictor. Uses indicator strategies TakeProfit and StopLoss. Can use multi-timeframe filtering. Has a fixed StopLoss or StopLoss calculated by the indicator. Time-based work and averaging are functionally possible. Instruction and description ->  HERE  / MT4 version ->  HERE   Benefits: Uses a fixed StopLoss or dynamic StopLoss calculated by the indicator based on the current volatility Has the functio
                AW Double Grids EA
                AW Trading Software Limited
                4.5 (8)
                Experts
                Advisor AW Double Grids MT4 - is an aggressive, fully automated grid advisor, with an information trading panel and simple setup. The strategy consists of simultaneous two-way work, multiplying the volume of one direction. Built-in automatic lot calculation, various variations of increasing the volume of positions, and other functions are implemented. Instructions ->  HERE  /  Problem solving ->  HERE  / MT5 version ->  HERE How the advisor trades: AW Double Grids conducts two-way trading with
                AW Breakout Catcher EA MT5
                AW Trading Software Limited
                5 (1)
                Experts
                Advisor trading on indicator signals AW Breakout Catcher,working on strategy breakoutof dynamic support and resistance levels. Orders have fixed StopLoss and TakeProfit. Optionally can use averaging. It has the ability to work on a selected period of time and three types of notifications.  Advantages: Works on all types of trading instruments and on any timeframe It has the function of working on time, limiting slippage and maximum spread Easy setup and intuitive panel interface Suitable for tra
                AW Trend Predictor MT5
                AW Trading Software Limited
                4.76 (55)
                Indicators
                The combination of trend and breakdown levels in one system. An advanced indicator algorithm filters market noise, determines the trend, entry points, as well as possible exit levels. Indicator signals are recorded in a statistical module, which allows you to select the most suitable tools, showing the effectiveness of the signal history. The indicator calculates Take Profit and Stop Loss marks. Manual and instruction ->  HERE  / MT4 version ->  HERE How to trade with the indicator:  Trading wit
                AW Classic MACD EA mt5
                AW Trading Software Limited
                3.33 (3)
                Experts
                Fully automated trading system. A classic indicator is used as signals   MACD , which combines a trend indicator with an oscillator to detect entry points. Uses averaging, the function of closing the first and last basket orders and the function of automatic lot calculation. Has an advanced dashboard and three types of notifications. Problem solving ->  HERE  / MT4 version ->  HERE   / Instruction  ->   HERE   Benefits: Fully automated trading system Easy setup and intuitive panel interface Th
                AW Shepherd Safety MT5
                AW Trading Software Limited
                5 (4)
                Utilities
                The work of the utility is directed at opening new market orders, maintaining them, transferring the unprofitable orders into profit using an internal loss handling algorithm, trend filtering and various types of trailing stop and take profit. Suitable for any instruments and timeframes. The algorithm works separately for buys and sells, which allows simultaneously working in both directions as well. For the event when the additional orders opened by the utility do not become profitable, a StopO
                AW Three MA MT5
                AW Trading Software Limited
                4.5 (2)
                Experts
                An Expert Advisor that trades at the intersection of two moving averages uses the third moving average to filter the current trend direction. It has flexible, but at the same time, simple input settings. Problem solving ->  HERE  / MT4 version ->  HERE   / Instruction  ->   HERE   Benefits: Intuitive easy setup Suitable for any type of instrument and any timeframe Has three types of notifications Pluggable system of overlapping the first order by the last Ability to automatically calculate trad
                AW Turtles Indicator MT5
                AW Trading Software Limited
                4.52 (29)
                Indicators
                The indicator works according to the Turtle system and classically assumes a time interval of 20 and 55 candles. A trend is monitored over a given time interval. Entry is made at the moment of breakdown of the support or resistance level. The exit signal is a price breakout in the opposite direction of the trend of the same time interval. Advantages: Instruments: Currency pairs, stocks, commodities, indices, cryptocurrencies Timeframe: Classically D1, also suitable for working with any timefram
                FREE
                AW Breakout Catcher EA
                AW Trading Software Limited
                4.5 (6)
                Experts
                Advisor trading on indicator signals AW Breakout Catcher,working on strategy breakoutof dynamic support and resistance levels. Orders have fixed StopLoss and TakeProfit. Optionally can use averaging. It has the ability to work on a selected period of time and three types of notifications.  Advantages: Works on all types of trading instruments and on any timeframe It has the function of working on time, limiting slippage and maximum spread Easy setup and intuitive panel interface Suitable for tr
                AW Grids Maker MT5
                AW Trading Software Limited
                4.33 (3)
                Utilities
                AW Grids Maker   is used to build grids from pending orders. The utility is universal, has flexible settings and an intuitive panel interface. The program builds networks from STOP and LIMIT orders with the necessary step, uses the position volume multiplier. MT4 version ->  HERE  / Problem solving ->  HERE Advantages: Uses pending orders of all types. Simple and flexible configuration. A well-designed and multifunctional utility panel. A well-thought-out information module Features of work: Su
                AW Classic MACD MT5
                AW Trading Software Limited
                4.7 (33)
                Indicators
                Modified oscillator MACD. A classic indicator that combines a trend indicator with an oscillator to detect entry points. Has a multi-timeframe panel and 3 types of notifications Benefits: Works on all instruments and timeseries Trend indicator with   oscillator for inputs Multi-period panel on all timeframes Pluggable arrows when signals appear Three types of notifications: push, email, alert MT4 version ->  HERE  / Our news ->  HERE   How the indicator works: AW Classic MACD - Indicator of m
                FREE
                Trend Predictor EA
                AW Trading Software Limited
                4.47 (15)
                Experts
                AW Trend Predictor EA - an Expert Advisor that trades using trend indicator signals AW Trend Predictor. Uses indicator strategies TakeProfit and StopLoss. Can use multi-timeframe filtering. Has a fixed StopLoss or StopLoss calculated by the indicator. Time-based work and averaging are functionally possible. Instruction and description ->  HERE  / MT5 version ->  HERE   Benefits: Uses a fixed StopLoss or dynamic StopLoss calculated by the indicator based on the current volatility Has the functi
                AW Super Trend MT5
                AW Trading Software Limited
                4.83 (6)
                Indicators
                AW Super Trend -This is one of the most popular classic trend indicators. It has a simple setting, allows you to work not only with the trend, but also displays the stop loss level, which is calculated by this indicator. Benefits: Instruments:   Currency pairs , stocks, commodities, indices, cryptocurrencies. Timeframe: М15 and higher. Trading time: Around the clock. Shows the direction of the current trend. Calculates the stop loss. It can be used when working with trading. Three types of noti
                FREE
                RoundLock EA
                AW Trading Software Limited
                4.33 (3)
                Experts
                Round Lock is a smart advisor with dynamic position locking. Round Lock is an intelligent advisor with the function of dynamic position locking, an advanced trading advisor that implements a two-way order locking strategy with a gradual position growth and dynamic adaptation to the market . Advantages of Round Lock: Risk control through position locking, Dynamic growth of volumes in trending areas of the market, Flexible behavior settings depending on limits, Suitable for flat and trend phases,
                AW Semi Sweet EA MT5
                AW Trading Software Limited
                Experts
                The Expert Advisor trades where the signal for opening a new order or restoring order is an indicator strategy, which is defined by the user in the input settings. You can choose indicators, their timeframes and the number of signals sufficient to open an order. A total of 29 trading indicators are available, on the basis of which the user can form his own trading idea without using programming. Problem solving ->   HERE  / MT4 version -> HERE Expert Advisor modes: Hedging Auto mode, Netting Aut
                AW Classic MACD EA
                AW Trading Software Limited
                3.5 (4)
                Experts
                Fully automated trading system. A classic indicator is used as signals   MACD , which combines a trend indicator with an oscillator to detect entry points. Uses averaging, the function of closing the first and last basket orders and the function of automatic lot calculation. Has an advanced dashboard and three types of notifications. Problem solving ->   HERE  / MT5 version ->  HERE   /   Instruction  ->   HERE   Benefits: Fully automated trading system Easy setup and intuitive panel interface
                AW Smart Grids MT5
                AW Trading Software Limited
                4.5 (2)
                Experts
                An automated trading advisor for implementing reversal strategies after market impulse movements. AW Smart Grids is designed to automate trading in situations where the price deviates significantly from the average value and forms a return movement after the impulse ends. The advisor does not follow the market's momentum and does not attempt to enter the market during periods of high activity. Trading decisions are made after assessing the weakening of momentum and the formation of conditions fo
                AW Turtles Indicator
                AW Trading Software Limited
                4.62 (13)
                Indicators
                The indicator works according to the Turtle system and classically assumes a time interval of 20 and 55 candles. A trend is monitored over a given time interval. Entry is made at the moment of breakdown of the support or resistance level. The exit signal is a price breakout in the opposite direction of the trend of the same time interval. Advantages: Instruments: Currency pairs, stocks, commodities, indices, cryptocurrencies Timeframe: Classically D1, also suitable for working with any timefra
                FREE
                AW Three MA EA
                AW Trading Software Limited
                1.5 (2)
                Experts
                An Expert Advisor that trades at the intersection of two moving averages uses the third moving average to filter the current trend direction. It has flexible, but at the same time, simple input settings. Problem solving ->  HERE  / MT5 version ->  HERE   / Instruction  ->   HERE   Benefits: Intuitive easy setup Suitable for any type of instrument and any timeframe Has three types of notifications Pluggable system of overlapping the first order by the last Ability to automatically calculate tradi
                AW Envelopes EA MT5
                AW Trading Software Limited
                Experts
                Fully automated trading robot.   The advisor works by strategy   t he   breakout of dynamic support and resistance levels , the well-known Envelopes indicator is used to determine the signals .   In addition, the EA implements the possibility of averaging, the function of closing the first and last basket orders and the function of automatic lot calculation, three types of notifications. Problem solving ->  HERE  /  MT4 version ->  HERE   / Instruction  ->   HERE   Advantages: Can be used on an
                AW RSI based EA MT5
                AW Trading Software Limited
                4 (1)
                Experts
                The EA trades on price returns from oversold or overbought conditions, opens positions when signals are received from the RSI oscillator. The system has many scenarios and flexible configuration. Uses averaging, the function of closing the first and last basket orders and the function of automatic lot calculation. Has an advanced dashboard and three types of notifications. Problem solving ->  HERE  / MT4 version ->  HERE  /  Instruction  ->   HERE   Advantages: Easy setup and intuitive panel i
                AW Super Trend
                AW Trading Software Limited
                3.67 (3)
                Indicators
                AW Super Trend -This is one of the most popular classic trend indicators. It has a simple setting, allows you to work not only with the trend, but also displays the stop loss level, which is calculated by this indicator. Benefits: Instruments:   Currency pairs , stocks, commodities, indices, cryptocurrencies. Timeframe: М15 and higher. Trading time: Around the clock. Shows the direction of the current trend. Calculates the stop loss. It can be used when working with trading. Three types of noti
                FREE
                AW Classic MACD
                AW Trading Software Limited
                4.8 (5)
                Indicators
                Modified oscillator MACD. A classic indicator that combines a trend indicator with an oscillator to detect entry points. Has a multi-timeframe panel and 3 types of notifications Benefits: Works on all instruments and timeseries Trend indicator with   oscillator for inputs Multi-period panel on all timeframes Pluggable arrows when signals appear Three types of notifications: push, email, alert MT5 version ->  HERE  / Our news ->  HERE   How the indicator works: AW Classic MACD - Indicator of
                FREE
                AW Grids Maker
                AW Trading Software Limited
                4.33 (3)
                Utilities
                AW Grids Maker is used to build grids from pending orders. The utility is universal, has flexible settings and an intuitive panel interface. The program builds networks from STOP and LIMIT orders with the necessary step, uses the position volume multiplier. MT5 version ->  HERE  / Problem solving ->  HERE Advantages: Uses pending orders of all types. Simple and flexible configuration. A well-designed and multifunctional utility panel. A well-thought-out information module Features of work: Suit
                AW Close By Total Profit MT5
                AW Trading Software Limited
                3 (2)
                Utilities
                This is a utility for closing orders or baskets of orders for the total profit or loss. Can work multicurrency, can work with orders opened manually. Has additional trailing profit. Capabilities: Closing an order for the current symbol or for all symbols Closing individual orders or whole baskets of orders Stopping the utility in one click Trailing function for total profit Setting TP and SL in money, in points or as a percentage of the deposit Closing all BUY or SELL orders or closing all order
                Shepherd Safety EA
                AW Trading Software Limited
                4.92 (13)
                Utilities
                The work of the utility is directed at opening new market orders, maintaining them, transferring the unprofitable orders into profit using an internal loss handling algorithm, trend filtering and various types of trailing stop and take profit. Suitable for any instruments and timeframes. The algorithm works separately for buys and sells, which allows simultaneously working in both directions as well. For the event when the additional orders opened by the utility do not become profitable, a Stop
                Filter:
                kaostv
                104
                kaostv 2023.12.14 16:44 
                 

                I have been testing the EA for a short time and so far I am satisfied with the results. When I have more solid data I will leave it here.

                forexmania
                1825
                forexmania 2023.05.02 15:58 
                 

                This EA works on all from the software developper provided standard settings and also very succesfull on GBPUSD. This EA has a very good relationship between DD and Perofmance in my statistics. I use this EA on four real accounts since several months. Kind regards Yves from forexmania

                Tuanyer De Los Santos
                1478
                Tuanyer De Los Santos 2022.12.28 17:20 
                 

                I already bougth this EA and is Realy good and like. In order to e optimice change parameter settings.

                Jean Philippe Groleau
                1030
                Jean Philippe Groleau 2022.11.20 19:15 
                 

                This is a good EA. I optimised my settings so that it works over 20 years on multiple pairs, with a 1000$ deposit.

                BlueDot
                936
                BlueDot 2021.08.17 09:37 
                 

                User didn't leave any comment to the rating

                Reply to review