AW Recovery EA MT5

4.27

The Expert Advisor is a system designed to recover unprofitable positions.The author's algorithm locks a losing position, splits it into many separate parts, and closes each of them separately. Easy setup, delayed launch in case of drawdown, locking, disabling other Expert Advisors, averaging with trend filtering and partial closing of a losing position are built into one tool.

It is the use of closing losses in parts that allows you to reduce losses with a lower deposit load, which ensures safer work with losses, in contrast to grid strategies that close orders only in whole groups.

How orders are restored:

1 The EA closes other windows of the selected instrument to turn off unprofitable EAs (optional).

2 The EA resets TakeProfit and StopLoss levels for all processed orders and deletes pending orders with corresponding identifiers.

3 The EA closes all processed profitable orders in order to use their profit to cover part of unprofitable orders and reduce the total position volume (optional).

4 The EA locks a losing position by opening a locking order.

5 Then, by opening restoring orders, it starts to reduce the loss by partially closing unprofitable orders.

6 When partially closed, the algorithm restores, first of all, the orders that are located the least successfully, or the unprofitable orders that are closest to profitability. Each of the unprofitable orders is divided into many parts, each of which the adviser closes separately. Restoring orders are opened with a small volume, so as not to greatly increase the load on the deposit

    A complete list of EA input settings with comments, instructions for setting up and testing -> HERE / MT4 version -> HERE

    Advantages:

    • AW Recovery can accompany other advisors and turn them off at the right time
    • The EA automatically locks the position, resets TP and SL levels and deletes pending orders
    • Restores a losing position in parts, allowing you to work with a lower deposit load
    • Can be used to recover the loss of individual Expert Advisors or work on the current symbol
    • The robot combines functionality with simple and flexible settings for each specific situation.
    • Built-in many protective functions, trend filtering, overlapping, etc. for risk management

      How to trade with an advisor:

      Step 1: Adjust the pitch and volumes

      Adjust the volume of the first averaging order

      Adjust the step for averaging orders

      Adjust the ratio between averaging and closing and their volumes

        Step 2: Set up additional features

        Select period for trend filter(If used)

        Choose a multiplier for averaging orders

        Select Take Profit to close parts of a losing position with a specified profit

          Step 3: Disable Other Expert Advisors

          Disable other Expert Advisors working with these orders

          Or let AW Recovery disable these Expert Advisors

          Or work without locking

          Testing:

          When you start the strategy tester, the adviser opens one demo position, then for testing, use the buttons to open orders on the adviser panel.

          Test your drawdown before launching, you can do this using the "Visualization" mode in the strategy tester.

          For testing purposes, enter the amount of the deposit as used on the account to be recovered. Select the launch mode and enter the amount of drawdown that you want to recover. After starting testing, use the Expert Advisor panel to open the volume of positions equal to the specified drawdown. When the specified volume is reached, the EA will start working.

          In this way, you will be able to simulate the recovery of your current situation over a historical period of time.

          Note:

          The EA is not multi-currency and works only on the pair it is installed on. To work on multiple tools, attach AW Recovery to each tool separately. 

          In order for the adviser to leave the standby mode and start working, it is necessary to have a losing position on the current symbol.


          Reviews 47
          Maarten Merkens
          686
          Maarten Merkens 2026.04.02 14:07 
           

          Saved my ass multiple times. Just be sure to not make your recovery too aggressive and dont let it kick in on too high of a drawdown.

          krissmul
          69
          krissmul 2026.02.20 14:14 
           

          I bought this EA last week and from the first looks of it, it does what it says it does. Great EA in my tool box to handle any run away trades before it gets out of hand. The lock in mode takes the stress away immediately and after that it starts its process and solves the problem. Still playing with the seetings but overall I´m happy with the purchase.

          Talal Alhayki
          278
          Talal Alhayki 2025.05.14 19:37 
           

          great EA, just needs few tweaks like when you choose just locking without trading, and then after the market cools down and you wanna start recovery, so you change the settings it does not start trading, you need to re-launch it with new magic number to start recovery trades. also I'd like to understand the "reduce volume" function more, and if there is a way to add positive trades so we dont have to start with big trades in case it goes against us. but I've recovered few accounts so far so I like it. it just needs patience, so once you start recovery you should give it a month or 2 to recover safely, so its best to lock the account early or have another account ready to trade waiting for the first one to recover.

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          TICK STACK LTD
          5 (8)
          Experts
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          Adam Hrncir
          4.83 (46)
          Experts
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          MQL TOOLS SL
          5 (4)
          Experts
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          Experts
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          MQL TOOLS SL
          5 (34)
          Experts
          XIRO Robot is a professional trading system created to operate on two of the most popular and liquid instruments on the market:  GBPUSD, XAUUSD and BTCUSD . We combined two proven and well tested systems, enhanced them with multiple new improvements, optimizations and additional protective mechanisms, and integrated everything into one advanced and unified solution. As a result of this development process, XIRO Robot was created. Robot was designed for traders who are looking for a reliable and
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          Ayush V Jain
          5 (3)
          Experts
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          Valeriia Mishchenko
          4.13 (40)
          Experts
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          Fan Yang
          3 (2)
          Experts
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          AW Trading Software Limited
          4.35 (84)
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          AW Double Grids MT5
          AW Trading Software Limited
          4.5 (10)
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          AW Trading Software Limited
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          AW Trading Software Limited
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          AW Trading Software Limited
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          AW Trading Software Limited
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          AW Trading Software Limited
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          AW Trading Software Limited
          3.33 (3)
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          AW Trading Software Limited
          5 (4)
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          AW Trading Software Limited
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          An Expert Advisor that trades at the intersection of two moving averages uses the third moving average to filter the current trend direction. It has flexible, but at the same time, simple input settings. Problem solving ->  HERE  / MT4 version ->  HERE   / Instruction  ->   HERE   Benefits: Intuitive easy setup Suitable for any type of instrument and any timeframe Has three types of notifications Pluggable system of overlapping the first order by the last Ability to automatically calculate trad
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          AW Trading Software Limited
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          AW Trading Software Limited
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          AW Trading Software Limited
          4.5 (6)
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          AW Trading Software Limited
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          AW Trading Software Limited
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          AW Trading Software Limited
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          AW Trading Software Limited
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          AW Trading Software Limited
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          AW Trading Software Limited
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          AW Trading Software Limited
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          AW Trading Software Limited
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          AW Trading Software Limited
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          AW Trading Software Limited
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          AW Trading Software Limited
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          AW Trading Software Limited
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          AW Trading Software Limited
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          Shepherd Safety EA
          AW Trading Software Limited
          4.92 (13)
          Utilities
          The work of the utility is directed at opening new market orders, maintaining them, transferring the unprofitable orders into profit using an internal loss handling algorithm, trend filtering and various types of trailing stop and take profit. Suitable for any instruments and timeframes. The algorithm works separately for buys and sells, which allows simultaneously working in both directions as well. For the event when the additional orders opened by the utility do not become profitable, a Stop
          Filter:
          fukhushima
          19
          fukhushima 2026.04.14 02:46 
           

          Very useful EA. Just you have to know how to configure some key parameters is a must, don’t let the EA too aggressive, and you’ll be fine. The developer is very responsive and helpful, and gave very helpful advices. Thanks.

          Maarten Merkens
          686
          Maarten Merkens 2026.04.02 14:07 
           

          Saved my ass multiple times. Just be sure to not make your recovery too aggressive and dont let it kick in on too high of a drawdown.

          krissmul
          69
          krissmul 2026.02.20 14:14 
           

          I bought this EA last week and from the first looks of it, it does what it says it does. Great EA in my tool box to handle any run away trades before it gets out of hand. The lock in mode takes the stress away immediately and after that it starts its process and solves the problem. Still playing with the seetings but overall I´m happy with the purchase.

          mirenn
          49
          mirenn 2026.01.09 03:09 
           

          Bug found in AW Recovery MT5: If I start with Buy Only, then change to Buy & Sell, then back to Buy Only, and finally switch again to Buy & Sell, the EA only trades in one direction (buy only).

          AW Trading Software Limited
          201760
          Reply from developer Alexander Zelchert 2026.01.10 05:58
          Hello. You can disable the Multidirectional trading variable. This variable limits the ability to open averaging orders in two directions simultaneously. When set to "On," "AW Recovery" will be able to trade in both directions if the conditions for doing so are met. When set to "Off," it will not, meaning the EA will only trade in one direction. This means that if there are already open averaging orders, the EA will be able to trade with the current trend, not just against it. This way, you won't have to manually switch the order type. If you have any additional questions about any variables or functions, please send me a private message. I'll be happy to help. Best regards
          laptuen
          64
          laptuen 2025.10.24 09:05 
           

          User didn't leave any comment to the rating

          AW Trading Software Limited
          201760
          Reply from developer Alexander Zelchert 2025.10.25 10:00
          Hello. AW Recovery leaves all necessary standard entries in the terminal log. Regarding additional entries, we do not plan to add any more to the log to conserve user resources. The "Stop Recovery" button on the EA panel limits the opening of new averaging orders. However, if current open positions reach profit, the EA will close them at a profit. If you want to completely stop trading with AW Recovery, you can disable automated trading. If you have any questions regarding the EA settings, please send me a private message. I will be happy to help. Best regards.
          Talal Alhayki
          278
          Talal Alhayki 2025.05.14 19:37 
           

          great EA, just needs few tweaks like when you choose just locking without trading, and then after the market cools down and you wanna start recovery, so you change the settings it does not start trading, you need to re-launch it with new magic number to start recovery trades. also I'd like to understand the "reduce volume" function more, and if there is a way to add positive trades so we dont have to start with big trades in case it goes against us. but I've recovered few accounts so far so I like it. it just needs patience, so once you start recovery you should give it a month or 2 to recover safely, so its best to lock the account early or have another account ready to trade waiting for the first one to recover.

          cesiek
          707
          cesiek 2024.08.29 13:17 
           

          Information is needed on the number of all open positions, how many Sell and how many Buy, which would help to manually protect against the loss of capital.

          Matthias Effler
          1930
          Matthias Effler 2024.06.17 20:01 
           

          Good product that help to recover positions. It’s just difficult to find the correct set up. Some set files would be appreciated

          Olawale Olanrewaju
          689
          Olawale Olanrewaju 2024.04.03 15:10 
           

          EA is doing so far so good. I hope to update my review if this falls short of expectations.

          EVGENII SMIRNOV
          677
          EVGENII SMIRNOV 2023.12.01 19:43 
           

          The worst advisor of all. He will help you drain the deposit)). An incorrect 0.01 Cent trade turned into a loss of $1,000.

          Jing2017
          1143
          Jing2017 2023.09.25 18:00 
           

          "I just downloaded the app, and it works very well, just as it's described in the post. Thank you. On another note, I wanted to request if you could add me to the Telegram group."

          Herbert Steffen Posner
          951
          Herbert Steffen Posner 2023.09.06 16:03 
           

          Es ist ein schlechter grid EA !!!

          Dave Udon
          265
          Dave Udon 2023.08.17 11:37 
           

          This EA is VERY profitable for me. It took a few days, but I finally figured out the best settings for XAUUSD M15. Now I can easily pull down $100 / day in a set-and-forget manner. I wrote a small EA to open a trade in the account whenever AWR's trades have closed. The Instant mode immediately starts recovery with a small DD in narrow market conditions. Trending presents a DD problem without the correct settings to offset it. For the moment, I Stop Recovery at 30% DD, switch magic numbers, and proceed to recover the DD. Fingers crossed, it won't take a month...!

          Piotr Drozdek
          1084
          Piotr Drozdek 2023.08.12 14:46 
           

          Good product. As described. All 5 stars. Thank you Alexander.

          JeanMarc2222
          1508
          JeanMarc2222 2023.07.22 21:29 
           

          This product is amazing, it is a must have in almost every strategy!

          EA--TESTER--REALMONEY
          1542
          EA--TESTER--REALMONEY 2023.06.19 21:45 
           

          This EA could make the Seller rich because it could be combined with all the top Gold EAs on the Market which sometimes have a big SL hit. Sadly this EA is much too complicated and the seller too lazy to make the EA more user friendly especially for XAUUSD or prepare set files. I don´t recommend this EA to traders who are new to trading. You will not understand it.

          AW Trading Software Limited
          201760
          Reply from developer Alexander Zelchert 2023.06.19 22:00
          Hello. Sorry, I missed your post in the product comment. Unfortunately, I have not received any other messages from you. I replied to you with a private message. Sincerely.
          Tatsuyoshi S
          180
          Tatsuyoshi S 2023.06.03 04:00 
           

          The loss recovered quickly, but the equity could not be recovered, and the position continued to increase. Let's use it after understanding the parameter adjustment. In my case, I saw bankruptcy.

          ALPHAYIYI
          110
          ALPHAYIYI 2023.05.09 05:30 
           

          Recovery in progress, will update

          1036086
          517
          1036086 2023.04.25 12:06 
           

          Hello. What is the most effective strategy when holding a position against a strong trend? grid? Push-pull? AW Trend Predictor?

          AW Trading Software Limited
          201760
          Reply from developer Alexander Zelchert 2023.04.25 18:15
          Hello. The most stringent filtering can be done when working with the built-in Trend Predictor indicator. When working without filtering, orders will be opened strictly according to the specified step (or step with a multiplier). Work on the bull/bear strategy is work when candle patterns are reversed, that is, work in the direction of possible price corrections. May be the most aggressive strategy in some situations. Best Regards
          Thibaut, Jean Jannoyer
          1535
          Thibaut, Jean Jannoyer 2023.04.02 11:46 
           

          great and useful product

          123
          Reply to review