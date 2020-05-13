AW Recovery EA MT5

The Expert Advisor is a system designed to recover unprofitable positions.The author's algorithm locks a losing position, splits it into many separate parts, and closes each of them separately. Easy setup, delayed launch in case of drawdown, locking, disabling other Expert Advisors, averaging with trend filtering and partial closing of a losing position are built into one tool.

It is the use of closing losses in parts that allows you to reduce losses with a lower deposit load, which ensures safer work with losses, in contrast to grid strategies that close orders only in whole groups.

How orders are restored:

1 The EA closes other windows of the selected instrument to turn off unprofitable EAs (optional).

2 The EA resets TakeProfit and StopLoss levels for all processed orders and deletes pending orders with corresponding identifiers.

3 The EA closes all processed profitable orders in order to use their profit to cover part of unprofitable orders and reduce the total position volume (optional).

4 The EA locks a losing position by opening a locking order.

5 Then, by opening restoring orders, it starts to reduce the loss by partially closing unprofitable orders.

6 When partially closed, the algorithm restores, first of all, the orders that are located the least successfully, or the unprofitable orders that are closest to profitability. Each of the unprofitable orders is divided into many parts, each of which the adviser closes separately. Restoring orders are opened with a small volume, so as not to greatly increase the load on the deposit



A complete list of EA input settings with comments, instructions for setting up and testing -> HERE / MT4 version -> HERE

Advantages:

AW Recovery can accompany other advisors and turn them off at the right time

The EA automatically locks the position, resets TP and SL levels and deletes pending orders

Restores a losing position in parts, allowing you to work with a lower deposit load

Can be used to recover the loss of individual Expert Advisors or work on the current symbol

The robot combines functionality with simple and flexible settings for each specific situation.

Built-in many protective functions, trend filtering, overlapping, etc. for risk management

How to trade with an advisor:

Step 1: Adjust the pitch and volumes

Adjust the volume of the first averaging order

Adjust the step for averaging orders

Adjust the ratio between averaging and closing and their volumes



Step 2: Set up additional features

Select period for trend filter(If used)

Choose a multiplier for averaging orders

Select Take Profit to close parts of a losing position with a specified profit



Step 3: Disable Other Expert Advisors

Disable other Expert Advisors working with these orders

Or let AW Recovery disable these Expert Advisors

Or work without locking

Testing:

When you start the strategy tester, the adviser opens one demo position, then for testing, use the buttons to open orders on the adviser panel.

Test your drawdown before launching, you can do this using the "Visualization" mode in the strategy tester.

For testing purposes, enter the amount of the deposit as used on the account to be recovered. Select the launch mode and enter the amount of drawdown that you want to recover. After starting testing, use the Expert Advisor panel to open the volume of positions equal to the specified drawdown. When the specified volume is reached, the EA will start working.

In this way, you will be able to simulate the recovery of your current situation over a historical period of time.

Note:

The EA is not multi-currency and works only on the pair it is installed on. To work on multiple tools, attach AW Recovery to each tool separately.

In order for the adviser to leave the standby mode and start working, it is necessary to have a losing position on the current symbol.