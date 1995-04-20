Break Out Detector
- Indicators
- Chi Sum Poon
- Version: 1.0
Breakout Detector - Advanced Volatility Analysis Tool
Description
The Breakout Detector is a sophisticated technical indicator that identifies low volatility periods which often precede significant price breakouts. By combining Parkinson Volatility calculations with RSI analysis, this indicator helps traders spot potential breakout opportunities before they occur.
The Pinpoint Problem You Face
As a trader, you've likely experienced these frustrating situations:
- Missing Breakouts: By the time you notice a breakout, the best entry opportunity has already passed
- False Breakouts: Entering trades during high volatility periods only to see prices quickly reverse
- Timing Issues: Struggling to identify when a market is "coiled" and ready for a significant move
- Volatility Confusion: Difficulty distinguishing between normal price action and true low-volatility compression zones
- Late Entries: Recognizing breakout patterns only after substantial price movement has already occurred
How This Indicator Solves These Problems
The Breakout Detector addresses these challenges through:
- Early Warning System: Identifies low volatility periods (values below 30) before breakouts occur
- Visual Ready Zones: Highlights compression areas with gold rectangles for easy identification
- Smart Alerts: Notifies you when the indicator drops below 15, signaling extremely low volatility
- Objective Measurement: Removes guesswork by providing numerical volatility readings (0-100 scale)
- Multi-timeframe Support: Works across all timeframes for versatile analysis
The Logic Behind the Indicator
The indicator employs a two-step mathematical approach:
- Parkinson Volatility Calculation:
- Uses high-low price relationships instead of just closing prices
- More accurate than traditional volatility measures as it captures intraday movement
- Formula: √((hlc3 / ((length × 4) × ln(2))) × Σ(ln(high/low)²))
- RSI of Volatility:
- Applies RSI analysis to the Parkinson Volatility values
- Creates a 0-100 oscillator where low values indicate compressed volatility
- Uses Wilder's smoothing (RMA) for consistent calculations
Key Levels:
- Below 15: Extremely low volatility - high breakout probability
- Below 30: Low volatility zone - potential setup area (highlighted in gold)
- Above 70: High volatility - avoid new positions
How to Use the Indicator
Setup:
- Add the indicator to any chart and timeframe
- Adjust parameters:
- Volatility Length: Default 8 (shorter = more sensitive)
- Enable Alerts: Turn on for breakout notifications
- Highlight Ready Zone: Shows gold rectangles for values below 30
Trading Strategy:
Step 1 - Identify Setup:
- Wait for the indicator to drop below 30 (gold rectangle appears)
- Look for values approaching 15 for the strongest setups
Step 2 - Confirm Compression:
- Observe price action within the highlighted zone
- Look for decreasing volatility over several periods
Step 3 - Prepare for Breakout:
- Set alerts for when value drops below 15
- Place pending orders above/below the compression range
- Prepare stop losses just outside the consolidation area
Step 4 - Execute:
- Enter long on upward breakout from compression zone
- Enter short on downward breakout from compression zone
- Use tight stops initially, then trail with the trend
Best Practices:
- Combine with support/resistance levels for confluence
- Use higher timeframes to identify major compression zones
- Avoid trading when indicator is above 70 (high volatility)
- Wait for clear breakout confirmation before entering
- Use multiple timeframe analysis for better accuracy
Multi-Timeframe Analysis:
- Daily/4H: Identify major compression zones
- 1H: Confirm setup and time entry
- 15M: Fine-tune entry and exit points
This indicator transforms volatility analysis from subjective pattern recognition into objective, measurable data, giving you a significant edge in identifying high-probability breakout opportunities.