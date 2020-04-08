AW Double Grids EA

Advisor AW Double Grids MT4 - is an aggressive, fully automated grid advisor, with an information trading panel and simple setup. The strategy consists of simultaneous two-way work, multiplying the volume of one direction. Built-in automatic lot calculation, various variations of increasing the volume of positions, and other functions are implemented.

Problem solving -> HERE / MT5 version -> HERE

Instructions -> HERE

AW Double Grids conducts two-way trading with a pair of oppositely directed orders.

AW Double Gridsstarts trading by opening two oppositely directed orders. After closing a profitable order, the advisor opens two orders again, multiplying the volume for the open direction. If there are open orders, the advisor can change TakeProfit in points in accordance with the setting. TakeProfit can be dynamic or fixed.

Input parameters:

Main settings

Size_of_the_first_order - Variable defining the size of the first order. Used if "Enable_Autolot_calculation" is disabled.

Enable_Autolot_calculation - Use automatic lot calculation. This function allows you to save risk settings when changing the deposit. If you use autolot, then " Size_of_the_first_order" is not used .

is not used Autolot_deposit_per_0.01_lots - Deposit amount for every 0.01 when using autolot.

Type_of_multiplier_for_size - last_order_lots_+_Multiplier_for_size / last_order_lots_x_Multiplier_for_size. Type of order increase. Each subsequent order opened by the advisor in the order grid will be multiplied (*) or added (+) by the specified value.

Type of order increase. Each subsequent order opened by the advisor in the order grid will be multiplied (*) or added (+) by the specified value. Multiplier_for_size_of_orders - Enter the volume to increase the orders in the basket.

Take Profit settings

TP_Mode - ATR Based TP / Fixed TP - Select the mode for the distance when closing positions and opening the next pairs of orders. The option with a fixed distance or dynamic based on the volatility of the instrument is available.

Fixed_Size_of_Virtual_TakeProfit(In_points) - Enter the value, TakeProfit is calculated for the current group of orders from the breakeven price. This variable is used for the distance between orders opened in one direction.

ATR_TP_Multiplier - Enter the coefficient for tTakeProfit calculated based on volatility.

ATR_Period(TP_ATR_MODE) - Period adjustment (Average True Range). Used to calculate TakeProfit based on ATR.

ATR_Timeframe(TP_ATR_Mode) - Adjust the timeframe for measuring volatility based on ATR.

Increase_TP_for_each_order_from_larger_grid - The TakeProfit increase coefficient for each subsequent order in the opposite direction.

Last Cycle settings

Last_Cycle_Step(Must_be_bigger_than_TakeProfit) - Adjustment of the step between orders, measured in points. Used when working on the last circle, when opening new orders is prohibited, or with manual intervention.

Protection settings

Maximum_slippage_in_points - Maximum allowable slippage in points for opening and closing orders.

Maximum_spread_in_points - Maximum allowed spread for opening orders. Measured in points.

Maximum_size_of_orders - Maximum volume for one order. Measured in lots.

Maximum_size_number_of_orders - The maximum allowed number of orders of one type.

Advisor settings

Orders_Magic_number - The main identifier of the advisor's orders. Used primarily to identify orders.

Comments_of_the_EA's_orders - Comments on orders opened by the advisor.

Allow_to_open_OP_BUY_orders - A variable that allows you to choose whether to enable or disable the ability of the advisor to open BUY type orders.

Allow_to_open_OP_SELL_orders - A variable that allows you to choose whether to enable or disable the ability of the advisor to open SELL type orders.

Allow_to_open_new_orders_after_close - Ability to allow opening orders after closing previous ones. When trading is finished, you can disable this function and then the adviser will not be able to open new orders after closing previous ones.

Show_panel_of-advisor - Ability to show or hide the advisor panel.

Font_size_in_panel - Adjusts the font size in the panel.

Write_close-profit_in_chart - Adjustment of profit marks when closing positions.

Step_Work_Mode - Step_work_at_last_cycle_only / Always_work_by_step - Select the mode for opening orders of the advisor.

One_closure_per_candle_after_N_orders - Enter the number of orders in the basket after which the limitation for opening only one order per candle will be used. Relevant for long unidirectional market movements.

Note! Increase TPForEachOrder - the variable regulates TP by the number of orders in the other direction. Since subsequent orders are opened at the moment of closing - dynamic TP is an important element of Money Management. TP of a group of orders is equal to TP in points + the number of orders in the opposite direction * Increase TP for each order (Increase TPForEachOrder).

For example, TP is 100, and the increase for each order = 10. For the first buy order, TP will be 100, for the second 110, for the 3rd 120, and so on as the OP_SELL order basket increases.