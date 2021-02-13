AW Close By Profitables

Fat Cow Georgios Baizanis Experts

1 trade maximum 1 time per daily. No grid, no martingale. Each trade is protected by Stop loss while there is a profit trailing logic all inbuilt in the logic. Very high accuracy. The EA is not trading daily but when it trades is profitable almost all the time. Is very easy to set up and you can run it out of the box as long as you specify according to your balance the trading lots. There is a slippage control parameter field where you can send to your broker the desired threshold of slippage d