Bar Replay MT4

3.43

Don't purchase before testing the Demo version first.

DEMO version: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/76917

__________________________________________________

This EA  - Tool allow you replay bar in Meta Trader 4 for back test.

This Tool can back test in multi timeframe in only one chart.

This Tool is very useful for Price action trader.

It can work with Indicators, some indicators cannot works.

So please download Demo to test before purchase. Demo Version

We do not accept refund in any case.

Main feature: 

  • Candlestick forward and backward to Backtest the market
  • Simulate order entry, measure RR, SL, TP
  • Support manual replay and auto replay
  • Supports multiple timeframes at the same time
  • Display Session
  • You can change order Lot size or Risk money for Order
  • Click at Order Label (1. BUY | 01.) to display order lines and menu for edit order parameters.
  • Click at  Order Label to hide order lines, menu

Key shortcuts: 

  • N: next 1 bar
  • B: back 1 bar
  • M : switch auto/manual mode
  • L : enter Buy order (Long)
  • K : Enter Sell (Short) order
  • C : Clean chart
  • G : jump to the position you want to backtest
  • V : jump to the current backtest position


Reviews 26
gellnsh
181
gellnsh 2023.11.11 17:10 
 

There's a bit of a learning curve but I like it a lot. Support is also quick and efficient!

Lukas Edward
33
Lukas Edward 2023.04.20 09:51 
 

I'd like to support the creator who has made this product! So worth it and the support is fast! No doubt!

asghar aghnoom
269
asghar aghnoom 2022.07.06 02:54 
 

VERY GOOD. Hoping to have a trade activity soon

Filter:
Bakovski
25
Bakovski 2024.04.22 12:43 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Francis Arinze
178
Francis Arinze 2024.03.03 01:43 
 

I bought this tool and it has stoped working on all my accounts . This is very bad and also no support

Inzemix2b
19
Inzemix2b 2024.02.22 16:37 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

senouci127
84
senouci127 2024.01.29 18:06 
 

Good tool, but i think must upgrade it, because the price does not fit the quality. i hope you will make a good update to make it work automatically. thanks

Hoang The Manh
4341
Reply from developer Hoang The Manh 2024.01.30 08:50
Before Take a Review please contact with me first, I will help you resolve your problem.
Never judging anyone before thinking. Thanks!
Peter Linet
34
Peter Linet 2024.01.20 04:38 
 

Complete scam, I have never seen a product that cannot be returned or refunded. This shows reliability and confidence in its designer. This world is full of scammers and this developer is one more. Put it on your blacklist immediately!

Hoang The Manh
4341
Reply from developer Hoang The Manh 2024.01.30 08:50
Before Take a Review please contact with me first, I will help you resolve your problem.
Never judging anyone before thinking. Thanks!
widhi sinergy
23
widhi sinergy 2023.12.23 08:46 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Doyrun
46
Doyrun 2022.05.31 10:06 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Hoang The Manh
4341
Reply from developer Hoang The Manh 2022.05.31 10:14
Really Sorry to hear that. It cannot display line in future of Ichimoku lines. It is best used for price action traders. Please, Everyone should download demo to test first before purchase.
Trung Nguyen Tran
18
Trung Nguyen Tran 2022.04.04 16:55 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

LeviathanIDT
29
LeviathanIDT 2022.04.04 15:53 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

bocujin
14
bocujin 2022.04.03 10:55 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

tcong1191
16
tcong1191 2022.04.03 10:29 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

xuansonvh
14
xuansonvh 2022.04.03 10:11 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

12
