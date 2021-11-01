Bar Replay MT4

Don't purchase before testing the Demo version first. DEMO version: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/76917

__________________________________________________

This EA - Tool allow you replay bar in Meta Trader 4 for back test.

This Tool can back test in multi timeframe in only one chart.

This Tool is very useful for Price action trader.

It can work with Indicators, some indicators cannot works.

So please download Demo to test before purchase. Demo Version We do not accept refund in any case.



Main feature:

Candlestick forward and backward to Backtest the market

Simulate order entry, measure RR, SL, TP

Support manual replay and auto replay

Supports multiple timeframes at the same time

Display Session

You can change order Lot size or Risk money for Order

Click at Order Label (1. BUY | 01.) to display order lines and menu for edit order parameters.

Click at Order Label to hide order lines, menu

Key shortcuts:

N: next 1 bar

B: back 1 bar

M : switch auto/manual mode

L : enter Buy order (Long)

K : Enter Sell (Short) order

C : Clean chart

G : jump to the position you want to backtest

V : jump to the current backtest position



