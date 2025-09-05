Discover Instant Trade Copying with the Revolutionary X2 Copy MT4. With just a 10-second setup, you'll get a powerful tool for syncing trades between MetaTrader terminals on a single Windows computer or VPS with unprecedented speed - under 0.1 seconds.

Features

High-Speed Copying — trade transmission in less than 0.1 seconds

Universal support for all copy types: MT4>MT4, MT4>MT5, MT5>MT4, MT5>MT5

Instant setup in 10 seconds with an intuitive interface

24/7 Stable Operation — full compatibility with Windows PCs and Windows VPS

Flexible copying between any account types: real > real, real > demo, demo > real, demo > demo across all brokers

Multi-channel copying — ability to copy from one or multiple sender accounts to one or multiple receiver accounts

Secure Copying (read-only) — work with investor password without compromising MASTER account security

Customizable lot sizes and advanced risk management

Flexible lot size management with minimum/maximum constraints

Copying all types of trade sources — Expert Advisors, indicators, signals, and manual trades with volume multiplication capability

Works in its own space — no interference with your manual trading or other experts

Stable settings that don't reset on connection loss or terminal restart

High copying accuracy with minimal system load

Detailed trade filtering by ID (Magic Number) and comment text — allows copying trades only from specific experts or excluding test trades

Advanced trade quantity limits — configuration of "skip first N trades" and "no more than N trades simultaneously" rules for each symbol or the entire account

Flexible object selection for filtering — applying restrictions separately to market deals, pending orders, or all trade types

Copying all trade types: long/short, old/new, market and pending orders

Partial closure on MASTER account will be copied as partial closure on SLAVE account with volume recalculation

Reopening closed trades - when closed manually, by experts, or via SL/TP

Reverse copying and execution price adjustment for fine-tuning entry points

Flexible Take Profit and Stop Loss handling — absolute, relative copying, or level ignoring

Extended options for Take Profit and Stop Loss management

Built-in account protection and risk management system

Flexible symbol mapping between accounts — automatic matching and manual configuration for working with instruments having different names across brokers

Automatic symbol feature detection — automatic identification and consideration of prefixes/suffixes for correct symbol mapping

Automatic special symbol matching

Fully automated operation as a 100% automatic expert advisor





