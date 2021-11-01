Details of each condition

Type 1. Set no use Hedging Martingale, to open the order by yourself only through the push button. TP and SL follow setting.

Set Setting_Hedging =false;

Use_Signal =false;





Type 2. Semi Auto Recovery Zone You have to open the order by yourself only through the push button.

If in the wrong direction and Set true on Hedging Martingale, EA will fix the order with the zone system by use Hedging Martingale

Set Setting_Hedging =true;

Use_Signal =false;





Type 3. Use signal for open order ( will automatically open the order ). And If in the wrong direction and Set true on Hedging Martingale,

EA will fix the order with the zone system by use Hedging Martingale

Set Setting_Hedging =true;

Use_Signal =true;





