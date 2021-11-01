Semi Auto Recovery Zone

Details of each condition

Type 1. Set no use Hedging Martingale, to open the order by yourself only through the push button. TP and SL follow setting.

Set Setting_Hedging =false;

    Use_Signal =false; 


Type 2. Semi Auto Recovery Zone You have to open the order by yourself only through the push button.

If in the wrong direction and Set true on Hedging Martingale, EA will fix the order with the zone system by use Hedging Martingale

Set Setting_Hedging =true;

    Use_Signal =false; 


Type 3. Use signal for open order ( will automatically open the order ). And If in the wrong direction and Set true on Hedging Martingale,

EA will fix the order with the zone system by use Hedging Martingale

Set Setting_Hedging =true;

    Use_Signal =true; 


"Buying a buffalo" is a joke, "missing the bus" is common....

lauro1956
lauro1956 2023.05.16 11:43 
 

Good EA, allows you to do your own trading, with the security of being able to correct errors.

I give it 4 stars and when the author answers a question, I will give it 5, if the issue can really be solved.

but good feelings

Quick and friendly response from the author... problem solved nicely 5 STARS

TwoOscillators
Sirinya Pakkaman
Indicators
Use  Stochastic Oscillator (STO)  Oversold and MACD < 0 show  buy signal Use  Stochastic Oscillator (STO)  Overbought. and MACD > 0 show  sell signal Please check support resistance before opening an order. This indicator is only a helper. Can't tell you 100% right. "Selling pigs" is a trivial matter. "Sticking on a mountain" is a challenge. Thanks you. welcome.
FREE
Semi Auto Recovery Zone Full Order
Sirinya Pakkaman
Utilities
Details of each condition Type 1. Set no use Hedging Martingale, to open the order by yourself only through the push button. TP and SL follow setting. Set Setting_Hedging =false; Set Setting_TrailingStop =false; if not use. Type 2. Semi Auto Recovery Zone You have to open the order by yourself only through the push button. If in the wrong direction and Set true on Hedging Martingale, EA will fix the order with the zone system by use Hedging Martingale Set Setting_Hedging =true; Set Setting_Tra
Horizontal Re Semi Auto Recovery Zone
Sirinya Pakkaman
Utilities
Details of each condition Type 1. Set no use Hedging Martingale, to open the order by yourself only through the push button. TP and SL follow setting. Set Setting_Hedging =false;     Use_HLine =false;      Set Setting_TrailingStop =false; if not use. Type 2. Semi Auto Recovery Zone You have to open the order by yourself only through the push button. If in the wrong direction and Set true on Hedging Martingale, EA will fix the order with the zone system by use Hedging Martingale Set Se
Breakout Recovery Auto EA
Sirinya Pakkaman
Utilities
Expert Advisor: Breakout_Recovery_V2    Version: 2.3    Symbol: XAUUSD    Timeframe: M15 (recommended)    Strategy Type: Breakout + Smart Recovery (Bi-directional Martingale)    Platform: MetaTrader 4 (MT4) Description: Breakout_Recovery_V2 is a smart trading system that detects real breakout opportunities and uses a controlled recovery mechanism (martingale) when the market moves against the initial entry. Features: *Real breakout entry logic using a custom supply/demand
lauro1956
lauro1956 2023.05.16 11:43 
 

Good EA, allows you to do your own trading, with the security of being able to correct errors.

I give it 4 stars and when the author answers a question, I will give it 5, if the issue can really be solved.

but good feelings

Quick and friendly response from the author... problem solved nicely 5 STARS

Sirinya Pakkaman
464
Reply from developer Sirinya Pakkaman 2023.05.16 13:36
Please let me know your question or error, i will check and reply ASAP.
