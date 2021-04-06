AW Momentum EA MT5

Fully automated trading system. Work in the direction of the current price movement. The breakdown of the Momentum indicator levels in the direction of the continuation of the price movement is used as signals. Uses averaging in its trading, as well as the function of closing the first and last orders of the basket. Has an advanced dashboard and three types of notifications.

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Advanced filtering of basket orders

Easy setup and intuitive panel interface

Fully automated trading system



Suitable for any type of instrument and any timeframe

Has three types of notifications

Built-in autolot

Strategy:

Position opening

The EA opens a long position when the oscillator level is broken Upper border for Momentum from bottom to top.

The EA opens a short position on the breakout of the Lower border for Momentum level from top to bottom.

Closing a position

To close a position, use the virtual TakeProfit in points. Virtual TakeProfit is not visible to the broker

If the order goes to a loss, averaging is started, that is, additional orders are opened with the ability to multiply the volume

For more accurate tracking, the grid of orders can be closed not all at once, but only the first order and the last, that is, using Overlap.

Input variables:

MAIN SETTINGS

Size_of_the_first_order - Volume for opening the first order

Enable_Autolot_calculation - Use automatic lot calculation. Autolot allows you to save risk settings when changing the deposit

Autolot_deposit_per_0.01_lots - The amount of the deposit for every 0.01 when using an autolot

SIGNALS

Period_for_Momentum - Momentum oscillator period

Applied_price_for_Momentum - Used price of the Momentum oscillator

Upper_border_for_Momentum - Upper limit for opening orders of the Byu type

Lower_border_for_Momentum - The lower limit for opening orders of the Sell type

GRIDS SETTINGS

Minimum_step_between_average_orders - A variable that regulates the step between orders, measured in points

Multiplier_for_average_orders - multiplier for orders. Each subsequent order in the order grid will be larger than the previous one by a given coefficient

TAKE PROFIT SETTINGS

Size_of_Virtual_TakeProfit_(In_points) - Size virtual Take Profit. It is calculated for the current group of orders from the breakeven price

Use_overlap_last_and_first_orders - Use the overlap of the first order by the last

Use_overlap_after_that_number_of_orders - Use overlap after the given number of open orders

PROTECTION SETTINGS

Maximum_slippage_in_points - The maximum allowable slippage in points for opening and closing orders

Maximum_spread_in_points - The maximum allowable spread for opening orders

Maximum_number_of_orders - The maximum allowed number of orders of the same type

Maximum_size_of_orders - The maximum volume for one order. Measured in lots

Maximum_1_order_per_candle - Open only one order per candle

ADVISOR SETTINGS

Orders_Magic_number - MagicNumber of orders advisor

Comments_of_the_EA's_orders - Comments for the EA's orders

Allow_to_open_OP_BUY_orders - Allow the advisor to open orders of the OP_BUY type

Allow_to_open_OP_SELL_orders - Allow the advisor to open orders of the OP_SELL type

Allow_to_open_new_orders_after_close - Allow to send new orders after all orders are closed

Show_panel_of_advisor - Ability to show or hide the advisor panel

Font_size_in_panel - Adjust the font size on the panel

NOTIFICATIONS SETTINGS

Send_push_notifications_when_closing_orders - notifications to the mobile version of the terminal, when orders are closed

Send_mails_when_closing_orders - Sending letters to an email address when closing orders

Send_alerts_when_closing_orders - Sending pop-up notifications on the terminal when orders are closed



