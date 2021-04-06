AW Momentum EA MT5

5

Fully automated trading system. Work in the direction of the current price movement. The breakdown of the Momentum indicator levels in the direction of the continuation of the price movement is used as signals. Uses averaging in its trading, as well as the function of closing the first and last orders of the basket. Has an advanced dashboard and three types of notifications.

Problem solving ->  HERE / MT4 version -> HERE / Instruction -> HERE 
Benefits:
  • Advanced filtering of basket orders
  • Easy setup and intuitive panel interface
  • Fully automated trading system  
  • Suitable for any type of instrument and any timeframe
  • Has three types of notifications
  • Built-in autolot

Strategy:

Position opening

The EA opens a long position when the oscillator level is broken Upper border for Momentum from bottom to top.
The EA opens a short position on the breakout of the Lower border for Momentum level from top to bottom.

Closing a position

To close a position, use the virtual TakeProfit in points. Virtual TakeProfit is not visible to the broker
If the order goes to a loss, averaging is started, that is, additional orders are opened with the ability to multiply the volume
For more accurate tracking, the grid of orders can be closed not all at once, but only the first order and the last, that is, using Overlap.

Input variables:

MAIN SETTINGS

Size_of_the_first_order - Volume for opening the first order
Enable_Autolot_calculation - Use automatic lot calculation. Autolot allows you to save risk settings when changing the deposit
Autolot_deposit_per_0.01_lots - The amount of the deposit for every 0.01 when using an autolot

    SIGNALS

    Period_for_Momentum - Momentum oscillator period
    Applied_price_for_Momentum - Used price of the Momentum oscillator
    Upper_border_for_Momentum - Upper limit for opening orders of the Byu type
    Lower_border_for_Momentum - The lower limit for opening orders of the Sell type

      GRIDS SETTINGS

      Minimum_step_between_average_orders - A variable that regulates the step between orders, measured in points
      Multiplier_for_average_orders - multiplier for orders. Each subsequent order in the order grid will be larger than the previous one by a given coefficient

        TAKE PROFIT SETTINGS

        Size_of_Virtual_TakeProfit_(In_points) - Size virtual Take Profit. It is calculated for the current group of orders from the breakeven price
        Use_overlap_last_and_first_orders - Use the overlap of the first order by the last
        Use_overlap_after_that_number_of_orders - Use overlap after the given number of open orders

          PROTECTION SETTINGS

          Maximum_slippage_in_points - The maximum allowable slippage in points for opening and closing orders
          Maximum_spread_in_points - The maximum allowable spread for opening orders
          Maximum_number_of_orders - The maximum allowed number of orders of the same type
          Maximum_size_of_orders - The maximum volume for one order. Measured in lots
          Maximum_1_order_per_candle - Open only one order per candle

            ADVISOR SETTINGS

            Orders_Magic_number - MagicNumber of orders advisor
            Comments_of_the_EA's_orders - Comments for the EA's orders
            Allow_to_open_OP_BUY_orders - Allow the advisor to open orders of the OP_BUY type
            Allow_to_open_OP_SELL_orders - Allow the advisor to open orders of the OP_SELL type
            Allow_to_open_new_orders_after_close - Allow to send new orders after all orders are closed
            Show_panel_of_advisor - Ability to show or hide the advisor panel
            Font_size_in_panel - Adjust the font size on the panel

              NOTIFICATIONS SETTINGS

              Send_push_notifications_when_closing_orders - notifications to the mobile version of the terminal, when orders are closed
              Send_mails_when_closing_orders - Sending letters to an email address when closing orders
              Send_alerts_when_closing_orders - Sending pop-up notifications on the terminal when orders are closed


              Reviews 3
              kingtiger79
              66
              kingtiger79 2022.02.11 12:12 
               

              testting

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              daniel baldauf
              73
              daniel baldauf 2025.05.28 10:43 
               

              User didn't leave any comment to the rating

              Orlando Segundo Ripoll Goenaga
              309
              Orlando Segundo Ripoll Goenaga 2023.02.14 16:33 
               

              alexander, alquilé su EA por un mes, lo tengo en una cuenta demo en el par EURUSD, quisiera saber si tiene alguna configuración especial para este par. Y que recomedaciones me da para un mejoe rendimiento del EA?. Gracias. Me puede escribir por el interno si desea, gracias

              kingtiger79
              66
              kingtiger79 2022.02.11 12:12 
               

              testting

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