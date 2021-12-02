Semi Auto Recovery Zone Full Order

Details of each condition

Type 1. Set no use Hedging Martingale, to open the order by yourself only through the push button. TP and SL follow setting.

Set Setting_Hedging =false;

Set Setting_TrailingStop =false; if not use.


Type 2. Semi Auto Recovery Zone You have to open the order by yourself only through the push button.

If in the wrong direction and Set true on Hedging Martingale, EA will fix the order with the zone system by use Hedging Martingale

Set Setting_Hedging =true;

Set Setting_TrailingStop =false;


Button Operation press the button manually The system will turn on.

for Buy/Sell limit and Buy/Sell Stop You can open any number of orders. If it is active, the remaining orders will be automatically deleted.



Risk is not knowing. But if we know, it reduces the risk.

...



Details of each condition Type 1. Set no use Hedging Martingale, to open the order by yourself only through the push button. TP and SL follow setting. Set Setting_Hedging =false;     Use_Signal =false;  Type 2. Semi Auto Recovery Zone You have to open the order by yourself only through the push button. If in the wrong direction and Set true on Hedging Martingale, EA will fix the order with the zone system by use Hedging Martingale Set Setting_Hedging =true;     Use_Signal =false;  Type 3. Use
