RetraceX Scalper
- Experts
- Mazhar Ul Hassan Noorul Hassan Noor Ul Hassan
- Version: 1.0
Ideal for Scalpers: Designed for traders who capitalize on short-term pullbacks.
Ideal for Scalpers: Designed for traders who capitalize on short-term pullbacks.
lo estoy probando y esta muy bueno las entradas son buenas pero cuando se van se crea un flotante grande y no tiene stoploss y no me deja ponerle por que ?
lo estoy probando y esta muy bueno las entradas son buenas pero cuando se van se crea un flotante grande y no tiene stoploss y no me deja ponerle por que ?
after test for a week.. with 10k cent equity.. my account can survive nicely. using standard setting for M5 XAUUSD.. floating 25% during market trending.. not a big problem for me.. just target 10~20usd daily is enough for me.. thanks for the experts
You agree to website policy and terms of use
Allow the use of cookies to log in to the MQL5.com website.
Please enable the necessary setting in your browser, otherwise you will not be able to log in.
after test for a week.. with 10k cent equity.. my account can survive nicely. using standard setting for M5 XAUUSD.. floating 25% during market trending.. not a big problem for me.. just target 10~20usd daily is enough for me.. thanks for the experts